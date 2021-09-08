 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(USA Today)   California to be first state to outlaw stealthing. Detect traps remains legal. Pick pockets is right out. Thieves guild plans to file a carve-out amendment for their industry   (usatoday.com) divider line
38
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

635 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 08 Sep 2021 at 11:46 AM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
As I said in an earlier Fark thread many moons ago, guys, why the hell would you do that? Don't be a dick.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's disgusting that there are online communities that defend and encourage stealthing and give advice on how to get away with removing the condom without the consent of their partner,

Um, this is a vile practice and I certainly welcome anything that heaps more punishment, or even the possibility thereof, on individuals who engage in it. But, really? They need advice on how to do it?

I'm betting these people are consummate failures in a whole lot more than maintaining respectful relationships.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I only recently discovered this was a thing, WT actual F? What's the point of doing that? Jesus.

It should be codified as some degree of rape.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Wouldn't eighteen years of child support be enough of a punitive punishment? Or better yet, make him the custodial parent.

Not that I understand why anyone would want to do so in the first place.  Doing so ought to be worth/mandated one free kick to the family jewels from the other party.

/and here I thought 'stealthing' was checking out the FB profile of someone you don't know but thought looked kinda hot
 
Dimensio
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dr_blasto: I only recently discovered this was a thing, WT actual F? What's the point of doing that? Jesus.

It should be codified as some degree of rape.


Control and power.
 
palelizard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's farked up.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: and here I thought 'stealthing' was checking out the FB profile of someone you don't know but thought looked kinda hot


I thought it was the modern day version of crop dusting a fart
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Im cool with it.

I wear two condoms 24 hours a day.

Like swinging two bats in the on-deck circle.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What about back-stabbing? I get a massive damage bonus for that.
 
valkore
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What if the woman performs a well timed Kegel and yanks it off during the throes of e
 
valkore
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Boo, I self owned my snarky comment. I hang my head in shame.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Those condoms broke accidentally, no stealthing required.

/luckily no mistake babbies so yay
 
rummonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dimensio: dr_blasto: I only recently discovered this was a thing, WT actual F? What's the point of doing that? Jesus.

It should be codified as some degree of rape.

Control and power.


Based on my history in high school and college I am definitely no prude. I'm pretty confident however in saying that maybe these days saving yourself for marriage is an effective tactic for self-preservation. There are just too many immature and terrible people out there that think asserting control over a woman justifies this type of behavior. Unfortunately you're not able to identify them as such until it's too late.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Men are great, eh?
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Thank you, Subby, for throwing in some old school D&D in there.  I miss the percentage rolls.
 
sleze
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Is ghosting still OK?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why do you need a new law?  It's clearly a violation of the terms under which consent was given, turning the consensual sexual encounter into a sexual assault.

With additional laws applying because of the STD and pregnancy potential.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/near future...
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Is it still okay for women to lie about being on the pill or about who the father of a baby is?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"stealthing," which is removing a condom without permission during intercourse.

...

What the hell is wrong with people??
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

edmo: As I said in an earlier Fark thread many moons ago, guys, why the hell would you do that? Don't be a dick.


Jesus why isn't this already illegal everywhere????
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dothemath: Im cool with it.

I wear two condoms 24 hours a day.

Like swinging two bats in the on-deck circle.


I wear 24 condoms two hours a day.
 
Wasilla Hillbilly
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

sleze: Is ghosting still OK?


Ghost loads are certainly preferable when one is stealthing
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This law sounds really enforceable.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: It's disgusting that there are online communities that defend and encourage stealthing and give advice on how to get away with removing the condom without the consent of their partner,

Um, this is a vile practice and I certainly welcome anything that heaps more punishment, or even the possibility thereof, on individuals who engage in it. But, really? They need advice on how to do it?

I'm betting these people are consummate failures in a whole lot more than maintaining respectful relationships.


Anyone who does this should be no longer considered human.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

LeoffDaGrate: Thank you, Subby, for throwing in some old school D&D in there.  I miss the percentage rolls.


I miss rogues being able to do things other classes couldn't do.

Making perception and stealth general skills kind of ruined the class.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Why do you need a new law?  It's clearly a violation of the terms under which consent was given, turning the consensual sexual encounter into a sexual assault.

With additional laws applying because of the STD and pregnancy potential.


Im sure that whenever the first case goes to court it will be adjudicated swiftly and without any of the endless he said/she said that plagues so many sex crime trials.
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Seems like rape. Basically unwanted sexual contact.
 
Dhusk
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Dang it, and I have a -2 on all my DEX rolls.  Guess I'll have to wait until I hit 8th Level Basement-Dwelling Layabout to get an Ability Score Improvement
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Stealthing is rape.  Plain and simple.
 
Frederf
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: Is it still okay for women to lie about being on the pill or about who the father of a baby is?


MRA gotcha? No, obviously no, and you didn't have to ask because it was obviously no.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So lemme guess.... poking a hole in one is still legal there.
 
LL316
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Not that I don't want the book thrown at these people, but how the fark could you even prove this in court?  Maybe just allow women to stand their ground when it comes to something like this.  Then it'll be her word against a dead man's.
 
special20
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If you just put your condom on improperly, it may break during sex... so how would a partner know this was the case, and that you didn't intentionally break it? This is a weird law, but I get why it is in fact a dick move.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Recoil Therapy: Wouldn't eighteen years of child support be enough of a punitive punishment? Or better yet, make him the custodial parent.

Not that I understand why anyone would want to do so in the first place.  Doing so ought to be worth/mandated one free kick to the family jewels from the other party.

/and here I thought 'stealthing' was checking out the FB profile of someone you don't know but thought looked kinda hot


I was assuming some new micro generation had invented a newer term for ghosting

/bucking bronco still legal
 
phedex
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I mean I don't even know how someone would try that in the heat of the moment. Not like you could just casually do it.  Or even why it would cross your mind.

i imagine all of us have had the dreaded rubber come off, which is scary if you're all "anti ever having babies" and your gal isn't on birth control.  And to the rubbers credit, its not always immediately noticeable.

/thankfully no accidental kids
 
Eravior
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What about reverse-pickpocketing frag mines? Or would that fall under pickpocketing?
 
Fano
‘’ less than a minute ago  

rummonkey: Dimensio: dr_blasto: I only recently discovered this was a thing, WT actual F? What's the point of doing that? Jesus.

It should be codified as some degree of rape.

Control and power.

Based on my history in high school and college I am definitely no prude. I'm pretty confident however in saying that maybe these days saving yourself for marriage is an effective tactic for self-preservation. There are just too many immature and terrible people out there that think asserting control over a woman justifies this type of behavior. Unfortunately you're not able to identify them as such until it's too late.


Like when you're married to them
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.