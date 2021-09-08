 Skip to content
 
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Alarm, Cabaret Voltaire, Tom Verlaine, and The Beat Farmers. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #251. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
53
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

don't forget to mark your calendars for tomorrow's Trifectarama 2021. i can't say there will be a Trifectarama 2022 because this one was such a PITA to put together. so make sure you catch this one.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hello ..... ollɘH

...........In stereo
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

don't forget to mark your calendars for tomorrow's Trifectarama 2021. i can't say there will be a Trifectarama 2022 because this one was such a PITA to put together. so make sure you catch this one.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

west.la.lawyer: socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

don't forget to mark your calendars for tomorrow's Trifectarama 2021. i can't say there will be a Trifectarama 2022 because this one was such a PITA to put together. so make sure you catch this one.

[Fark user image 256x256]


+1 cloak of funny
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
England match starts at 20:45 here, so I'll have that on mute for the last 15.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yellow everyone.

Those farmed beats are organic, right?  Only the best for my brine!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

don't forget to mark your calendars for tomorrow's Trifectarama 2021. i can't say there will be a Trifectarama 2022 because this one was such a PITA to put together. so make sure you catch this one.


I heard a rumor that there might be some sort of souvenir for this one? Something I can put in my profile? I guess I better show up for this one...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeoMoxie: socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

don't forget to mark your calendars for tomorrow's Trifectarama 2021. i can't say there will be a Trifectarama 2022 because this one was such a PITA to put together. so make sure you catch this one.

I heard a rumor that there might be some sort of souvenir for this one? Something I can put in my profile? I guess I better show up for this one...


A flag?
A cup?
A badge?

Oh please be a badge.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

don't forget to mark your calendars for tomorrow's Trifectarama 2021. i can't say there will be a Trifectarama 2022 because this one was such a PITA to put together. so make sure you catch this one.


Re the 2022 one, I'm sure you could crowdsource some help between here and the twitters, there is a lot of largely unused musical knowledge bouncing around the collective melons of the beautiful lot..

also
o/
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: NeoMoxie: socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

don't forget to mark your calendars for tomorrow's Trifectarama 2021. i can't say there will be a Trifectarama 2022 because this one was such a PITA to put together. so make sure you catch this one.

I heard a rumor that there might be some sort of souvenir for this one? Something I can put in my profile? I guess I better show up for this one...

A flag?
A cup?
A badge?

Oh please be a badge.


We don't need no stinkin' badges!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

sno man: socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

don't forget to mark your calendars for tomorrow's Trifectarama 2021. i can't say there will be a Trifectarama 2022 because this one was such a PITA to put together. so make sure you catch this one.

Re the 2022 one, I'm sure you could crowdsource some help between here and the twitters, there is a lot of largely unused musical knowledge bouncing around the collective melons of the beautiful lot..

also
o/


You'll understand why tomorrow.
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Pista: NeoMoxie: socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

don't forget to mark your calendars for tomorrow's Trifectarama 2021. i can't say there will be a Trifectarama 2022 because this one was such a PITA to put together. so make sure you catch this one.

I heard a rumor that there might be some sort of souvenir for this one? Something I can put in my profile? I guess I better show up for this one...

A flag?
A cup?
A badge?

Oh please be a badge.


Here's the start:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: Pista: NeoMoxie: socalnewwaver:

Oh please be a badge.

Here's the start:
[Fark user image 425x305]

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
ANDizzleWI:

Here's the start:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: You'll understand why tomorrow.


looking forward to it!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

sno man: socalnewwaver: You'll understand why tomorrow.

looking forward to it!

looking forward to it!


Tomorrow was yesterday, so you've already missed it.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Pista: NeoMoxie: socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

don't forget to mark your calendars for tomorrow's Trifectarama 2021. i can't say there will be a Trifectarama 2022 because this one was such a PITA to put together. so make sure you catch this one.

I heard a rumor that there might be some sort of souvenir for this one? Something I can put in my profile? I guess I better show up for this one...

A flag?
A cup?
A badge?

Oh please be a badge.


What about a t-shirt?!!!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Today's show attire
Fark user imageView Full Size


Bit battered. Like me
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Calling it now. Today is WednesDIE and no pants day.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

don't forget to mark your calendars for tomorrow's Trifectarama 2021. i can't say there will be a Trifectarama 2022 because this one was such a PITA to put together. so make sure you catch this one.


Just play Siouxsie - Dear Prudence for 2 hours. Okay, even I don't want that.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Pista: NeoMoxie: socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

don't forget to mark your calendars for tomorrow's Trifectarama 2021. i can't say there will be a Trifectarama 2022 because this one was such a PITA to put together. so make sure you catch this one.

I heard a rumor that there might be some sort of souvenir for this one? Something I can put in my profile? I guess I better show up for this one...

A flag?
A cup?
A badge?

Oh please be a badge.

What about a t-shirt?!!!


I already gave you one. Geez!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: djslowdive: Pista: NeoMoxie: socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

don't forget to mark your calendars for tomorrow's Trifectarama 2021. i can't say there will be a Trifectarama 2022 because this one was such a PITA to put together. so make sure you catch this one.

I heard a rumor that there might be some sort of souvenir for this one? Something I can put in my profile? I guess I better show up for this one...

A flag?
A cup?
A badge?

Oh please be a badge.

What about a t-shirt?!!!

I already gave you one. Geez!

[Fark user image 706x696]


And I want one in real life, like in my closet!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Pista: Today's show attire
[Fark user image 800x1067]


That tshirt is cool... and disturbing.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

djslowdive: sno man: socalnewwaver: You'll understand why tomorrow.

looking forward to it!

Tomorrow was yesterday, so you've already missed it.


wait I thought today was tomorrow, oh no we're all going to die.. My luck during Cab Voltair.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Pista: Today's show attire
[Fark user image 800x1067]

That tshirt is cool... and disturbing.


It has the words "Killing An Arab" on the back down by the hem at the bottom
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
NeoMoxie:

I already gave you one. Geez!

Get ON my Belly!!!

s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Pista:

It has the words "Killing An Arab" on the back down by the hem at the bottom

AHHHHHH, they calling "Killing Another" now. (I like it better the other way)
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: PROGRAMMING NOTE:

don't forget to mark your calendars for tomorrow's Trifectarama 2021. i can't say there will be a Trifectarama 2022 because this one was such a PITA to put together. so make sure you catch this one.

Just play Siouxsie - Dear Prudence for 2 hours. Okay, even I don't want that.


Had a DJ friend years ago doing overnight in Vancouver that really didn't want to do overnight in Vancouver any more so he played The Blue Monday EP mentioned yesterday until someone cut the feed from the booth. It was about 2 hours.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Pista:

It has the words "Killing An Arab" on the back down by the hem at the bottom

AHHHHHH, they calling "Killing Another" now. (I like it better the other way)


They did that for a while. Also Kissing Another.
But they eventually said, "Fark that. It's our song. It was our first single & we're going to sing it as it was supposed to be sung."
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Pista: Today's show attire
[Fark user image image 800x1067]

Bit battered. Like me


Great, now I'm craving fish and chips again
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ultraluzer: Pista: Today's show attire
[Fark user image image 800x1067]

Bit battered. Like me

Great, now I'm craving fish and chips again


+1 LOL
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Are we live again?  You mentioned awhile ago in studio resumes in Sept...
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
ultraluzer:

Great, now I'm craving fish and chips again

Had Fish and Chips (on newspaper) last night in the Lioness' honor.

Wish she was there :(
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Good Wednesday everybody!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Pista: Today's show attire
[Fark user image 800x1067]

Bit battered. Like me


i like how every Pista t-shirt pic has him staring off into the distance like "that's right, yachting destination, biatches".
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Today's show attire
[Fark user image 800x1067]

Bit battered. Like me

i like how every Pista t-shirt pic has him staring off into the distance like "that's right, yachting destination, biatches".


Just waiting for the call from the Balatonfured tourism people
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This whole idea seems extremely dangerous.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I will always remember The Alarm on top of the pops doing this when they had farking enormous hair
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Pista: I will always remember The Alarm on top of the pops doing this when they had farking enormous hair


whythebeatlesarestillrelevant.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Destructor: This whole idea seems extremely dangerous.


Don't worry. There'll be an emergency drill at some stage. We're ready for anything
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: Pista: Today's show attire
[Fark user image 800x1067]

Bit battered. Like me

i like how every Pista t-shirt pic has him staring off into the distance like "that's right, yachting destination, biatches".

Just waiting for the call from the Balatonfured tourism people


"Come to Balatonfured!  Our sand is the saddest!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Pista: Destructor: This whole idea seems extremely dangerous.

Don't worry. There'll be an emergency drill at some stage. We're ready for anything


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Pista: Destructor: This whole idea seems extremely dangerous.

Don't worry. There'll be an emergency drill at some stage. We're ready for anything


Fark user imageView Full Size

/what an emergency drill might look like (with operator)
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Pista: England match starts at 20:45 here, so I'll have that on mute for the last 15.


Two goals in the first 15 minutes guaranteed.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Dear lord, I wish I wasn't working today. So many photoshops in this thread could be had if my monkey fingers weren't busy earning a living...
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Lioness7: Pista: England match starts at 20:45 here, so I'll have that on mute for the last 15.

Two goals in the first 15 minutes guaranteed.

Two goals in the first 15 minutes guaranteed.


Yeah, but the thing about Arsenal, they always try and walk it in, you know.
 
