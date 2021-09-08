 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Catholic Bishop retires from performing exorcisms to pursue love affair with author of Satanic-tinged erotic fiction   (bbc.com) divider line
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So The Exorcist XXX basically

/available on many fine video sites
//not at all SFW
///honest, I had to look it up to make sure
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So the Bishop is Spanish? That makes sense. He was probably a bit more out there, trying to pin the knight and all.
 
anuran
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Keeps him off the altar boys.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's so sweet.  Ahhh...
 
Pert
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"In 2010 at the age of 41, he became Spain's youngest bishop, in Solsona in the north-eastern region of Catalonia.

He has backed so-called conversion therapy for gay people"

What a surprise. Hypocrite is also an asshole!
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Exorcisms versus satanic erotica. What's the farking difference? If you have a belief system that could embrace the one you certainly have a belief system that can embrace the other. Humans are doomed.
 
Pert
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Zlad - I Am The Anti-Pope
Youtube GGBHfXPqbgI
 
gbv23
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
KY Jerry [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
He could have kept his job if he was only turning choir boys into Swiss cheese
 
wejash
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Pert: "In 2010 at the age of 41, he became Spain's youngest bishop, in Solsona in the north-eastern region of Catalonia.

He has backed so-called conversion therapy for gay people"

What a surprise. Hypocrite is also an asshole!


Nyah, he was OK if you wanted to fark Satan just not other men.

Probably was concerned about boys who 'seduced' priests too...I mean, sex outside marriage and all that.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Nobody expects the Spanish erotic fiction!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Nooooobody expects the Spanish infatuation.
 
illegal
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yeah, but is he going to give up diddling little boys?
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I can't blame him...

cdn11.bigcommerce.comView Full Size


Hell has a lot to offer.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Finally something that makes sense.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Aww.
I was really hoping for chuck tingle...
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Aww.
I was really hoping for chuck tingle...


As my gran taught me, be careful what you wish for.
 
