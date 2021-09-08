 Skip to content
(CBC)   Man shot multiple times at Spades nightclub. Police releasing the diamond dogs, hearts are afire   (cbc.ca) divider line
    Winnipeg police, Weekend, critical condition, Police, Workweek, Police cars  
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This kind of behavior would never happen at a bridge nightclub.  Or a whist nightclub.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm not sure how subby missed the obvious joke that... people were shot in Spades.
 
Polishwonder74
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The pigs usually go with clubs.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Subby, you joker.
 
Leftover Cocaine [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Motörhead - Ace Of Spades (Official Video)
Youtube 3mbvWn1EY6g
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's racist.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I keep forgetting there are people in Manitoba.
Like, why would you be there?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I ❤to ♣ my ♠ dog ♦

\ I actually don't like clubbing dogs, or clubbing with dogs.
\\ Unless by clubbing you mean belly scritches. I'm all for that.
\\\ Even in a nightclub. Good dog.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
...and the clubs?
 
Pert
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: That's racist.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Did they check the suit for clues?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NuvvuNikki
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
As someone who grew up in Winnipeg and has returned, I am amused by this.
While the pandemic was roaring, Spades managed to keep level of assault crime level in the city pretty stable, while accumulating a nice set of covid violation fines. Glad to see they're maintaining the record!

/usually a Winnipeg handshake involves a knife, not a gun
//Machete if your criminal is feeling extra frisky.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Dead Honky!

img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
