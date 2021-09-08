 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Two Turkish trains touch tips on one track   (dailysabah.com) divider line
25
25 Comments     (+0 »)
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My father in law worked for the railroad then Federal Railroad Administration for decades. He explained to me once that when signals aren't working, engineers are required to reduce speed to a point where they are able to come to a complete stop in half the distance of their visual line of sight on the track. Perhaps this is what occurred here, and it worked, as planned...
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so... diesel docking?
 
NEDM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well.  Some signal operator is about to get fired.  Out of a cannon.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
mauve'bib
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, Istanbul, not Constantinople?
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

That was close.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did Constantinople get the works?
That's nobody's business but the Turks
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
turboke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size


/trainal
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two trains unintentionally make a much longer train.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Monkey and the Engineer
Youtube bfCthmyq-Ig
 
TWX
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
On a more serious note, both this incident and a prior one involve high-speed trains.  I wonder if the entities that manage the HSTs and conventional trains are not coordinating and thus aren't keeping aware of changing track commitments of the other.

Makes me wonder if they even have separate control centers.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Easy solution; work from the middle out
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I suppose the word "brake" is no longer used.
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
strapp3r
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
buddy & i having a 'sword fight' when we were seven.
tips did touch.
giggling ceased.
zero eye contact.

/gay or not?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Only 100 deaths in over 20 years, Turkey has a pretty good track record seems so.....
 
MythDragon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

turboke: [c.tenor.com image 220x162]

/trainal


My first thought for Turkish trains.
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
like 2 ships docked in the night
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

farkinlovit: Only 100 deaths in over 20 years, Turkey has a pretty good track record seems so.....


Their roads kill about as many as American roads do per 100,000 people but at a rate of 3x per vehicle on the road.  Yikes.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of​_​countries_by_traffic-related_death_rat​e
 
turboke
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

strapp3r: buddy & i having a 'sword fight' when we were seven.
tips did touch.
giggling ceased.
zero eye contact.

/gay or not?


Depends on what you're strapping for.
 
groverpm
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: so... diesel docking?


Nice try but both trains are electric so it was a shock dock, i.e. unintended
 
AirGee
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kyleaugustus: farkinlovit: Only 100 deaths in over 20 years, Turkey has a pretty good track record seems so.....

Their roads kill about as many as American roads do per 100,000 people but at a rate of 3x per vehicle on the road.  Yikes.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_​countries_by_traffic-related_death_rat​e


lol.....you missed the track reference.....
 
