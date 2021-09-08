 Skip to content
(Variety)   The promotional website for "The Matrix 4" has appeared. Spoiler: Neo swallows a pill to forget that the second and third movies exist   (variety.com) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Definitely Crystal Skull territory.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Definitely Crystal Skull territory.


You mean the second and third Matrices, or...?

Cuz I'm worried this is gonna be more like the 4th Planet of the Apes movie...
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oh, so edgy. 2 and 3 were fine.
 
marklar2012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Oh, so edgy. 2 and 3 were fine.


3 was pretty weird
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I was drinking more heavily and doing drugs back then so I only remember the first one. YAY ME!

I do vaguely remember that the second one seemed to be a Cadillac Commercial and, of course, how amazingly gorgeous Monica Bellucci is.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Keanu Reeves is the Daniel Day Lewis of shiatty movies.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That one part in the Matrix 3 where they're shooting at those killbots and the one guy goes "UUUUUUUUGGGGGH!" and then the other guy goes "AARRRRRRRRRRGH!" and then the other guy goes "UUUUUUUGH" and it goes on like that for 15 minutes?

I started thinking about what I was going to do later that day.  Then I went and made a sandwich.  When I came back they were still going "AAARRRRGH!"
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Man, when they started talking about vampires and werewolves, I was really hopeful things were going to get more interesting.

Then we just got the Galaga Challenge Stage. >:-(

*yawn*
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Oh, so edgy. 2 and 3 were fine.


The edgy take is liking those two movies.
 
thornhill
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I skimmed the movies a few months ago.

The first one holds up well. The second two are so convoluted and caught up in the mythology.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: That one part in the Matrix 3 where they're shooting at those killbots and the one guy goes "UUUUUUUUGGGGGH!" and then the other guy goes "AARRRRRRRRRRGH!" and then the other guy goes "UUUUUUUGH" and it goes on like that for 15 minutes?

I started thinking about what I was going to do later that day.  Then I went and made a sandwich.  When I came back they were still going "AAARRRRGH!"


I like how in Point Break Johnny Utah goes undercover with the surf gang and uses the name...Johnny Utah.
 
ShadowJacker
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If he has a beard and long hair, it's John Wick 5.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Oh, so edgy. 2 and 3 were fine.


They were....fine I guess. A lot of king Fu against a man who's great at Kung Fu (silly machines just never learn) and a lot of philosophical wank.

But they weren't the sequels that were promised with the ending of the first movie.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The 2nd and 3rd movie should have been one movie.  That would have fixed plenty.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dothemath: Keanu Reeves is the Daniel Day Lewis of shiatty movies.


He works as a cobbler between making them?
 
sephjnr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dothemath: Keanu Reeves is the Daniel Day Lewis of shiatty movies.


Nicolas Cage paid you what for that?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Oh, so edgy. 2 and 3 were fine.


2 was good, but 3 sucked balls.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Seeing the original Matrix film in IMAX 3D for its 20th anniversary was a fine time indeed.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Oh, so edgy. 2 and 3 were fine.


There's nothing edgy about thinking the sequels sucked. There were good action scenes but they didn't really make any sense.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I really liked it, but didn't the Matrix's own logic eat itself? We (humans) lost a war that *we* started and the robots seemed pretty cool to allow us an alternate existence besides just being non-sentient batteries. They even tried to make us a utopia IRRC, but we're a shiatty species and rejected it.

If I had a pretty decent life and then got awoken by Morpheus to bear witness to a scorched sky and subject to endless gruel-from-a-tube meals I'd be a little pissed. It seems Cypher wanting a memory wipe and be reinserted in it was the sane one.

It's just a show I should really just relax.
 
Two16
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I was drinking more heavily and doing drugs back then so I only remember the first one. YAY ME!

I do vaguely remember that the second one seemed to be a Cadillac Commercial and, of course, how amazingly gorgeous Monica Bellucci is.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm ready to have my heart broken again.

I'm psyched for this.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dothemath: Rapmaster2000: That one part in the Matrix 3 where they're shooting at those killbots and the one guy goes "UUUUUUUUGGGGGH!" and then the other guy goes "AARRRRRRRRRRGH!" and then the other guy goes "UUUUUUUGH" and it goes on like that for 15 minutes?

I started thinking about what I was going to do later that day.  Then I went and made a sandwich.  When I came back they were still going "AAARRRRGH!"

I like how in Point Break Johnny Utah goes undercover with the surf gang and uses the name...Johnny Utah.


Vaya con dios, brah.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
They never explained how idiotic the premise was. Using people as batteries makes zero thermodynamic sense. It would be more efficient to burn wood.
 
wdog61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Two16: NewportBarGuy: I was drinking more heavily and doing drugs back then so I only remember the first one. YAY ME!

I do vaguely remember that the second one seemed to be a Cadillac Commercial and, of course, how amazingly gorgeous Monica Bellucci is.

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x1105]


Many kittens died to bring you that picture. Many more will die in the future because of it.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
People that don't like 2 and 3, are people that get pissed a book has more than one chapter.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Gubbo: But they weren't the sequels that were promised with the ending of the first movie.


That's the thing, despite the open ended ending, it didn't feel like they intended to have any sequels.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: Man, when they started talking about vampires and werewolves, I was really hopeful things were going to get more interesting.

Then we just got the Galaga Challenge Stage. >:-(

*yawn*


Vampires and ghost twins gave 2 some potential but really just resulted in two back-to-back and rediculously extended fight/chase sequences (mansion fight, freeway chase).  3 was starting to crossover with Tron with child refugee programs but that storyline went nowhere. But what was the end state of the trilogy? Smith Fd up the matrix and Neo refused to help reboot it. So what? Do what any IT team does when the ransomware demands are too high. Dig out some backups and rebuild.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ShadowJacker: If he has a beard and long hair, it's John Wick 5.


I was certain the trailer was fan made from John Wick clips.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Revolutions was an absolute wreck, but the action sequences in Reloaded were pretty great.

My only regret was there was not more of the "twins." They were the coolest villains in that one.

j.gifs.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BeansNfranks: People that don't like 2 and 3, are people that get pissed a book has more than one chapter starts off interesting and devolves into a boring, unreadable mess.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Enjoyed the series.  Even if it was silly.  Will watch this.

/Probably won't pay to watch it tho
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The trailers are well done. Very timely.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Two16: NewportBarGuy: I was drinking more heavily and doing drugs back then so I only remember the first one. YAY ME!

I do vaguely remember that the second one seemed to be a Cadillac Commercial and, of course, how amazingly gorgeous Monica Bellucci is.

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x1105]


It's not even just her amazing boobs and those eyes and those lips... it's how she carries herself... Jesus Christ she's the entire package.

Vincent Cassel is a lucky motherf*cker.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Two16: NewportBarGuy: I was drinking more heavily and doing drugs back then so I only remember the first one. YAY ME!

I do vaguely remember that the second one seemed to be a Cadillac Commercial and, of course, how amazingly gorgeous Monica Bellucci is.

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x1105]

It's not even just her amazing boobs and those eyes and those lips... it's how she carries herself... Jesus Christ she's the entire package.

Vincent Cassel is a lucky motherf*cker.


Oh my god... they got divorced... Well... I still have no chance in hell.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I would love for the 4th movie to address that Morpheus was wrong about the humans being used as batteries. Instead the humans were being kept for some other purpose, like for their creativity (to advance technology or create art or something). Another idea would be that some unalterable part of the machines code requires then to keep some humans alive and care for them. Of course the machines tried to keep these things secret from the rebels because otherwise the rebels could try to disrupt whatever this purpose was.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Oh, so edgy. 2 and 3 were fine.


Incorrect. Please leave.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Invincible: Dustin_00: Man, when they started talking about vampires and werewolves, I was really hopeful things were going to get more interesting.

Then we just got the Galaga Challenge Stage. >:-(

*yawn*

Vampires and ghost twins gave 2 some potential but really just resulted in two back-to-back and rediculously extended fight/chase sequences (mansion fight, freeway chase).  3 was starting to crossover with Tron with child refugee programs but that storyline went nowhere. But what was the end state of the trilogy? Smith Fd up the matrix and Neo refused to help reboot it. So what? Do what any IT team does when the ransomware demands are too high. Dig out some backups and rebuild.


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Wadded Beef: f I had a pretty decent life and then got awoken by Morpheus to bear witness to a scorched sky and subject to endless gruel-from-a-tube meals I'd be a little pissed. It seems Cypher wanting a memory wipe and be reinserted in it was the sane one.


Well yeah. Morpheous wanted to bring six billion people into a world that could barely sustain (what was it like 10,000 people?).
 
Ty Webb
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

gaslight: They never explained how idiotic the premise was. Using people as batteries makes zero thermodynamic sense. It would be more efficient to burn wood.


Possibly true, but who would watch a movie about machines burning wood?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mugato: Gubbo: But they weren't the sequels that were promised with the ending of the first movie.

That's the thing, despite the open ended ending, it didn't feel like they intended to have any sequels.


I'm going to show them a world without you. A world without rules and controls, without borders or boundaries. A world where anything is possible. Where we go from there is a choice I leave to you.

I mean, if they didn't intend sequels, fine. But they set up a great idea for them. And then....oh well
 
Advernaut
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I expect this to be a repeat of one with some new people. The movies are fine but I don't need to see them again with new people. Star Wars did that so, I stopped watching that crap. Keenu has to be the worst actor after Harvey Keitel; shame they didn't replace him.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Rapmaster2000: BeansNfranks: People that don't like 2 and 3, are people that get pissed a book has more than one chapter starts off interesting and devolves into a boring, unreadable mess.


I wonder what the overlap is for people that didn't like 2 and 3, yet think Lord of the Rings was an amazing trilogy. Or think Fury Road was worth more than the sand they filmed it on.
 
