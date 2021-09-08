 Skip to content
 
(Mirror.co.uk)   One minute you're arguing with family and the next you take a DNA test and find out they aren't your family and you were switched at birth   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then you remember all those times you had disturbing dreams about you "sister" and "mother."
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"So you say theres no blood relation...?"
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Woohoo!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beakerxf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a good New York Times article about one if these cases. One guys towered over his siblings in a Jewish family. The other was the dark haired runt in a family if Irish giants.

Their kids are the ones that discovered it through DNA. The two guys were born same hospital, same night. Birth certificate registration numbers were 1 digit apart.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Coming to PornHub in 3...2...
 
Daikiki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The health department responsible said [...] "We are not aware of any other cases"

Gonna go out on a limb here and say there's gonna be at least one other case.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And it turns out she was a princess.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA:The department is only willing to offer a maximum compensation of 215,000 euros to the woman.

Only?

I mean, I think it'd be great news to find out your dysfunctional family isn't your actual bio family, plus collect ~$254,000 USD.

Can I sign up for this?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many people wish this would happen to them.
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 1 hour ago  

akya: FTA:The department is only willing to offer a maximum compensation of 215,000 euros to the woman.

Only?

I mean, I think it'd be great news to find out your dysfunctional family isn't your actual bio family, plus collect ~$254,000 USD.

Can I sign up for this?


Maybe you already did. Time to find out.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'I had my baby swapped not once, but twice, at hospital after giving birth'

Either they swapped back, or it doesn't matter because it wasn't your baby after the first time.
 
meerclarschild
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mcreadyblue: And it turns out she was a princess.


New Hallmark Christmas movie in 3,2...
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Seriously. I have an aunt and her husband that I'm pretty tight with, but the rest are legit crazy or Trumper assholes.
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What in the Maury Povich did I just read?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Weird CSB: As a child my uncle was showing me some extreme old timey photos of distant relatives. One of them was a group family shot where a little girl really struck out with a very dark complexion like Yaphet Koto. I questioned if she was adopted or what and told "No, that's just the way Ruth was".
/I still believe in reverse albinism to this day
 
DVD
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
FTFA: "
The woman was born in 2002 in the San Millan de Logrono hospital in La Rioja some five hours after another baby girl.
"In the case of my client, she was born later but was given to the mother who gave birth to the first child," Jose Saez Morga, the lawyer, told the TVR television network."

Ummm... so where's the other child?

Are we going to find this other lady in some paradise of a life and rip it all from her?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
One minute you're arguing with your family,
The next, they're kidnappers.....
 
reyreyrey [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Oh, you must come over and share a rather fine local Rioja!"
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: 'I had my baby swapped not once, but twice, at hospital after giving birth'

Either they swapped back, or it doesn't matter because it wasn't your baby after the first time.


Maybe it was one of those stupid office Xmas party games like "Yankee Swap" or whatever it's called, where people are judged not only on what present they give, but what present they end up with, and you see your co-workers for the assholes they really are?
 
HairBolus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
FTFA
> A 19-year-old woman who took a DNA test following a family dispute discovered she had been swapped with another child at birth.

https://spanishnewstoday.com/baby-gir​l​s-switched-at-birth-in-la-rioja_164404​7-a.html

The plaintiff never actually lived with her 'birth' parents and her grandmother took over her care. The case came to light when her guardian demanded maintenance money from the father, and a DNA test revealed that the two weren't actually biologically related. A subsequent test confirmed that she bore no relationship to her mother, either.

A follow-up investigation uncovered the fact that the woman's registered blood group wasn't accurate, and the only possible explanation was that the other baby girl, born around the same time, was involved. Another anomaly discovered during the course of proceedings was that the birth weights of both babies didn't add up.


She seems to be suing mostly because she wound up in a shiat family and has had a hard life.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

HairBolus: Another anomaly discovered during the course of proceedings was that the birth weights of both babies didn't add up.


Without helpful weights, so we can't try to do math.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

HairBolus: FTFA
> A 19-year-old woman who took a DNA test following a family dispute discovered she had been swapped with another child at birth.

https://spanishnewstoday.com/baby-girl​s-switched-at-birth-in-la-rioja_164404​7-a.html

The plaintiff never actually lived with her 'birth' parents and her grandmother took over her care. The case came to light when her guardian demanded maintenance money from the father, and a DNA test revealed that the two weren't actually biologically related. A subsequent test confirmed that she bore no relationship to her mother, either.

A follow-up investigation uncovered the fact that the woman's registered blood group wasn't accurate, and the only possible explanation was that the other baby girl, born around the same time, was involved. Another anomaly discovered during the course of proceedings was that the birth weights of both babies didn't add up.


She seems to be suing mostly because she wound up in a shiat family and has had a hard life.


My wife's family are assholes, who can she sue for that?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

berylman: Weird CSB: As a child my uncle was showing me some extreme old timey photos of distant relatives. One of them was a group family shot where a little girl really struck out with a very dark complexion like Yaphet Koto. I questioned if she was adopted or what and told "No, that's just the way Ruth was".
/I still believe in reverse albinism to this day


It's called melanism. Ever seen a black squirrel? Well they're just really dark brown squirrels.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
News flash for everyone here apparently: You choose who you call family. Your blood has nothing to do with that
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The father did not ask for the paternity test for 19 years? Wonder why, he would not be paying any support by then.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
A 19-year-old woman from northern Spain is suing regional health authorities for more than £2.4m after a DNA test revealed she had been exchanged for another baby

Most businesses do have a 30-day, no questions asked exchange policy.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

barefoot2008: The father did not ask for the paternity test for 19 years? Wonder why, he would not be paying any support by then.


According to the laws in your state and country?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So, a Family Feud turned into a Stranger Agreement?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Then you remember all those times you had disturbing dreams about you "sister" and "mother."


...and how they are the same person.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A cousin of mine has been rumored to be a baby swap. He towers over most the rest of us, doesn't look like his parents nor anyone else in the extended family, whereas the other kid back in the old country reportedly did. Don't know if anyone bothered to order a DNA test.
 
