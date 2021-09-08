 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(National Today)   It's National Ampersand Day. Why not celebrate & enjoy?   (nationaltoday.com) divider line
14
    More: Silly, Typography, Mount Vesuvius, Writing, Orthography, Symbol, Calligraphy, Ancient Rome, Pompeii  
•       •       •

184 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Sep 2021 at 9:53 AM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To celebrate, I'm going to deck R& Paul.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'm &ed up.
 
psilocyberguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Meinl Cymbals - The Adrian Belew Power Trio - "Ampersand"
Youtube 0B4-OoJo_ws
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

koder: I'm &ed up.


That was supposed to be html encoding for (&)amp; but I somehow forgot this was the internet.
 
der Sittenstrolch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ampersand = And per se and
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
&
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Because it looks like a human dragging ass across the carpet like a dog.

_ _ - - - . . . .&
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

makerofbadjokes: Because it looks like a human dragging ass across the carpet like a dog.

_ _ - - - . . . .&


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Amanda Palmer - Ampersand [OFFICIAL VIDEO]
Youtube MJOMSkn1Wwg
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My ampersands have an 11.   All the other ampersands stop at 10, but mine's got an 11!
crank that ampersand to 11, dude!
 
dbrunker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Ampersand day?  There's something better to celebrate.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

makerofbadjokes: Because it looks like a human dragging ass across the carpet like a dog.

_ _ - - - . . . .&


Now I can't unsee that. Damn you.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.