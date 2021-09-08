 Skip to content
(WHAM Rochester)   Never deploy your drag chute while trying get away from cops   (13wham.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's bats, man.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

edmo: That's bats, man.


Damn right.

fat boy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
ozman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Begs to differ...

skybird659
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Actually, with a detach switch on the dash you could deploy, detach and encompass the car behind you so they couldn't see to catch you. Hmmm...
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Figures they would catch the 5 slow.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

skybird659: Actually, with a detach switch on the dash you could deploy, detach and encompass the car behind you so they couldn't see to catch you. Hmmm...


And I'm sure that would end well.
 
TWX
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

skybird659: Actually, with a detach switch on the dash you could deploy, detach and encompass the car behind you so they couldn't see to catch you. Hmmm...


Cops rarely operate solo.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Even Street Outlaws isn't above the law.
Making a Street Racing TV Show | Street Outlaws
...but I'm sure they've never heard of or been inspired by the show.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If I deploy the chute, he'll fly right by....

ScrimBoy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TWX: skybird659: Actually, with a detach switch on the dash you could deploy, detach and encompass the car behind you so they couldn't see to catch you. Hmmm...

Cops rarely operate solo.


That's why you need the oil slick, nails drop or flame thrower options as well.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.