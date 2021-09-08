 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Australia - home of dangerous wildlife, dangerous fauna, the national ABBA obsession, and dangerous landscape. Wait, back up one   (theguardian.com) divider line
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What's to obsess over?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Yeah, but they spell it backwards over there....
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well, duh

Muriel's Wedding [1994] - Waterloo (1974)
Youtube C_9_GafwlZ4
 
stuffy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I liked their music. When I was 15.
 
LikeALeafOnTheWind
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
ABBAs a classic.. nothing wrong with liking ABBA.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I knew then when they were a Lancashire clog dancing trio.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Australians obsessed with ABBA....That's only 6th on the most deadly things on/around  that continent..
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I have to say, they are my favorite song along travel music. 🎵
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yeah, it's pretty weird down there. Kangaroos bring their pouch up to the speaker when ABBA comes on.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
THE ADVENTURES OF PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT | ABBA Turd
Youtube KQqRNo7hMMw
 
wantoncunnilinguslover
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: Australians obsessed with ABBA....That's only 6th on the most deadly things on/around  that continent..


LikeALeafOnTheWind: ABBAs a classic.. nothing wrong with liking ABBA.


https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0075617/​

If you like Swedish women in clingy and abbreviated clothing, you will like that movie of their 1970's Australian tour, and understand the obsession.
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Death by Spaghettification: I have to say, they are my favorite song along travel music. 🎵


Song along, sing along.  Outwitted by my smartphone
 
thepeterd
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

stuffy: I liked their music. When I was 15.


My inner 15 year old still likes their music.
 
TWX
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: What's to obsess over?

[Fark user image 850x861]


Yeah, I can't see why anyone would find appeal...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
ABBA obsession? Pfft.

Rock the Boat 2013 .KEADY Co Armagh. Ireland. World record
Youtube FsrpN6CjgPE
 
Aussie_As [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Meh, it was the 70's, Australians were into some weird stuff.

The ABBA obsession was less weird than a nation full of homophobes (we've mellowed out since the 70's but gay sex was illegal in most parts of Australia into the 80's and in Tasmania until 1996) who LOVED Peter Allen. He was married to Liza Minelli, and it's hard to get gayer than that.
 
Intone
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You either like ABBA or you love them.
 
