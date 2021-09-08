 Skip to content
(WTOP)   Go on a safari in deepest darkest Prince Georges County, Maryland. Wait, what?   (wtop.com) divider line
11
11 Comments     (+0 »)
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and according to Prince George's County police, they've had reports of zebras being striped spotted before.

It's those little comic touches that will get you into the big leagues, Abigail.
 
buckwebb [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are a lot of horses in PG county.  A zorse can't be far behind.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Mutual of Omaha's Wild Suburbia
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Go figure that somebody in PGC has more money than sense and raises zebras and didn't keep that close a look at the strength of the fencing, allowing a few of them to get away.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They're just stripey horses, of course.
 
NutWrench
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Perhaps you can go on a pet dog hunt with the local cops.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Want swampland or safari in Maryland? Go to Somerset County.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NutWrench: Perhaps you can go on a pet dog hunt with the local cops.


I was going to say feral cop hunting with dogs and stun guns, but yours is more realistic.
 
Fancy_Bear
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Some PG county mega-Church Pastor building an ARK.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You want to be real careful putting "darkest" next to "PG County," like that, subby.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

WE DID IT!
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

