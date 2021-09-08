 Skip to content
(Irish Post US)   If you insist on tying your cash gift to a helium-filled balloon perhaps you should warn the recipient to hold onto the string before he unties it and the gift floats off   (irishpost.com) divider line
27
•       •       •

27 Comments     (+0 »)
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
oh fer fecks sake
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always keep a shotgun handy...
 
HailRobonia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plus one woman with a staticky sweater and BOOM AAAAH! OH THE HUMANITY!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeff5: Always keep a shotgun handy...


Think an airsoft or pellet gun would be a bit easier on the neighbors, what goes up will come down
 
mauve'bib
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How hard would it have been to fasten the ribbon to the bottom of the box?
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since it was a communion, the Lord decided to give that money to someone more deserving.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Or, and this might sound crazy, but maybe you could open that present while inside the house?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: Or, and this might sound crazy, but maybe you could open that present while inside the house?


Or how about just hand the cash to the kid.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Jeff5: Always keep a shotgun handy...

Think an airsoft or pellet gun would be a bit easier on the neighbors, what goes up will come down


Bird shot has little energy left, I've been hit by spent shot dozens of times, it's real common when dove hunting. And as fast as that thing was rising it would have been out of range for an air gun in seconds, and if you weren't pretty quick out of shotgun range.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Good.  The money can be used as reparations for the widow of the sea turtle that dies after mistaking the popped balloon for a jellyfish.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's why I always tie my gifts to a brick at throw it through the recipient's window.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: LurkerSupreme: Or, and this might sound crazy, but maybe you could open that present while inside the house?

Or how about just hand the cash to the kid.


Pshaw, next you'll be suggesting one could simply say "It's a boy!" without blowing anything up or burning it down, or both.
 
ChicagoKev
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Odds that when it is found, only top and bottom bills are real, sandwiching a pile of newsprint sliced to size?


Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Jeff5: Always keep a shotgun handy...

Think an airsoft or pellet gun would be a bit easier on the neighbors, what goes up will come down


Birdshot, fired near vertical, comes down with minimal velocity, energy. Round shot falls with less energy than an airgun pellet
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mauve'bib: How hard would it have been to fasten the ribbon to the bottom of the box?


It was, but poorly. You can hear the tape or whatever snap just before the bottom of the ribbon is visible.

The idea was the balloon would lift up and the envelope would be right in front of him.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

mauve'bib: How hard would it have been to fasten the ribbon to the bottom of the box?


Dude, ribbon ain't cheap.
 
jokol71
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Come on Worc, MA!!!
Liver needs a new pair o'shoes!!
 
special20
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Protip: just tell the kid there was money attached to the balloon.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I guess god needed it more.
 
jokol71
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
groppet: more like Catholics
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Great way to get rid of all those gift cards with insignificant amounts remaining.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Jeff5: Schmerd1948: LurkerSupreme: Or, and this might sound crazy, but maybe you could open that present while inside the house?

Or how about just hand the cash to the kid.

Pshaw, next you'll be suggesting one could simply say "It's a boy!" without blowing anything up or burning it down, or both.


What if it's a girl? Do you wash your hair and eat a pint of Ben & Jerry's ice cream?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Eh, there've been bigger problems involving helium and prizes. At least no one died this time.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
FTA: a crisp €100 note.

Euros?  Should have used British currency.

There's no way that balloon could lift 100 pounds.

/Tip your waitress
 
Optimus Primate [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This screams "faked for the clicks"...

Nobody attaches money to a helium balloon without taking precautions.
Even fewer happen to be filming right when "wackiness ensues".
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Since it was a communion, the Lord decided to give that money to someone more deserving.


Yup. Suffering is the Catholic way. Get used to it or become Episcopal - All of the pageantry, none of the guilt.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

HailRobonia: Plus one woman with a staticky sweater and BOOM AAAAH! OH THE HUMANITY!


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Gosh, let's try this new trick! I wonder why no one has thought of this before now? We are so smart!"
 
