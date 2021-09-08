 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Richmond.com)   Virgil, quick come see. There goes the Robert E. Lee   (richmond.com) divider line
36
    More: Live  
•       •       •

456 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 08 Sep 2021 at 8:38 AM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Bravo headline, subby.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Black men are removing it. Appropriate.
 
neongoats
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Wherever it ends up, they should build a statue of liberty that's shiatting on it.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I've seen too many Italian horror movies, I really wish that angle grinder had some sort of guard on it.
 
mrparks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Robert E. Lee Monument Removal
Youtube 0c0ffsH3E6U


Because that site sucked


/You lost, get over it.
 
cefm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm happy to put it in a museum. In the basement. Near the back.

Bring it up front once every few years to remind everyone that he fought to preserve slavery
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'd pay very good money to see the crane strap break and that goddamn statue fall onto the pavement and shatter into a few thousand pieces.
 
Befuddled
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wait, that's not a Dodge Charger. That's just some guy on a horse.
 
FiloBato
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Shoulda blown it up
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"This Dremel isn't getting it done."
 
Lifeless
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is what making America great again actually looks like.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Is there a mob of fragile white people surrounding the site howling about "MUH HISTORY"?
 
kidgenius
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Would be a shame if it fell out of the slings while removing it and it was irreparably damaged and had to be melted down to make prison toilets....
 
Spikescape
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Don't let the door hit ya where the Good Lord and the US Army split ya.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Is this the thread in which we discuss why Lee wasn't that great of a general and it was a combination of talented subordinate officers and less than competent opposing officers that led to his success?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I heard from many people a statue of Donald  Trump, our greatest President, is replacing it.
 
log_jammin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That song will now be in my brain for a solid 6 months.
 
scanman61
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
self_medicated
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Bravo, subby
 
MBooda
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Replacement?
Fark user imageView Full Size
/no, they're removing his statues too
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

mrparks: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/0c0ffsH3​E6U]

Because that site sucked


/You lost, get over it.


R. E. Lee:  From my perch up here, I can see two, no three Starbucks.
 
Hagbard_C
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Lost again Lee. Good!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: I heard from many people a statue of Donald  Trump, our greatest President, is replacing it.


Instead of a horse, will he be riding a hooker?
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Couple more of these and folks will plumb forget there was ever a Civil War to begin with.
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Nice participation trophy you go there.

Be a real shame if something happened to it.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 minute ago  
good riddance to bad trash.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: LarryDan43: I heard from many people a statue of Donald  Trump, our greatest President, is replacing it.

Instead of a horse, will he be riding a hooker?


It will be a water fountain.

Two hookers peeing on a horse's ass
 
Snooza
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well done Subby
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ less than a minute ago  

iheartscotch: Is this the thread in which we discuss why Lee wasn't that great of a general and it was a combination of talented subordinate officers and less than competent opposing officers that led to his success?


The incompetence of some Union generals in the early days of the war can't be discounted when discussing confederate "victories".

But let's just be happy the statue is going away.
 
Hagbard_C
‘’ less than a minute ago  

iheartscotch: Is this the thread in which we discuss why Lee wasn't that great of a general and it was a combination of talented subordinate officers and less than competent opposing officers that led to his success?


Succes? Is that what losing the war is called?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ less than a minute ago  

neongoats: Wherever it ends up, they should build a statue of liberty that's shiatting on it.


They already did. It's called Arlington.
 
Coco LaFemme
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: LarryDan43: I heard from many people a statue of Donald  Trump, our greatest President, is replacing it.

Instead of a horse, will he be riding a hooker?


That's no way to talk about Ivanka.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Good. Fark Lee and the horse he rode in on.

What? They're removing the horse as well? Then great!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They should replace it with a statue that is the physical manifestation of CRT, just to enrage the local honkeys.

/Pounded in the Butt by the Physical Manifestation of CRT would be a good Chuck Tingle book
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.