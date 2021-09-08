 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vice)   Social media sure has made the ATF's job easier   (vice.com) divider line
30
    More: Stupid, Machine pistol, Automatic firearm, Instagram Live video, Machine gun, Semi-automatic firearm, Handgun, Instagram Live, Gun politics  
•       •       •

1356 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Sep 2021 at 9:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



30 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So who's more stupid when it comes to the use of social media? Gang members or Trump supporters? Or is the only real difference there one of skin color?
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stupidity knows no bounds.....
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: So who's more stupid when it comes to the use of social media? Gang members or Trump supporters? Or is the only real difference there one of skin color?


Call me back when gang members sink their own flotilla.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's BATFE, guys. Has been for over a decade now.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: Pocket Ninja: So who's more stupid when it comes to the use of social media? Gang members or Trump supporters? Or is the only real difference there one of skin color?

Call me back when gang members sink their own flotilla.


And then blame antifa.
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instagram Live, Instagram Stories, posts, and private messages-these alleged violent gang members used them all.

My Pinterest crib. Let me show you it, yo.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Both were alleged members of the Wild 100's, a gang in the city that was in the middle of a violent feud with another criminal group called the Ghetto Boys Clique

That's like a grab bag of gang names stuck together.  I'm reminded of the 90s where every gang was some variation of The Insane Deuces Disciples Posse Popes.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: So who's more stupid when it comes to the use of social media? Gang members or Trump supporters? Or is the only real difference there one of skin color?


They're both equally stupid.
The real difference is this: The ATF watches the gangs, and ignores the Trump supporters.

Selective enforcement: laws for thee, but not for me.
 
Thenixon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Pocket Ninja: So who's more stupid when it comes to the use of social media? Gang members or Trump supporters? Or is the only real difference there one of skin color?

They're both equally stupid.
The real difference is this: The ATF watches the gangs, and ignores is the Trump supporters.

Selective enforcement: laws for thee, but not for me.


FTFY
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I once had a dream that I created a website that people could use to confess crimes and admit to cheating on their significant other.

Then I woke up and remembered Facebook was already a thing
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
the_rhino
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm in the wrong field.  I can't even afford a POS 10/22, and these dudes are pulling thousands out to get guns.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Go on Instagram
Start an Illegal Gun Mod channel
Convictions!

Even better yet:  Harry Freakstorm Illegal Gun Mod Influencer was actually an agent for the BATFE and he made millions while his followers ratted themselves out by uploading photos of themselves and their illegal mods.

If that's how Instagram works.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Both were alleged members of the Wild 100's, a gang in the city that was in the middle of a violent feud with another criminal group called the Ghetto Boys Clique

That's like a grab bag of gang names stuck together.  I'm reminded of the 90s where every gang was some variation of The Insane Deuces Disciples Posse Popes.


I'm impressed that they spelled clique correctly.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: It's BATFE, guys. Has been for over a decade now.


Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Electronica?

\ Best department ever, right?
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Switches here refer to a converter that changes a Glock handgun into an unregistered fully automatic weapon, something that the pair couldn't legally own.

How many rounds does that Glock hold? RATATATATAT...oh schitt, I'm out of ammo.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
static.boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: It's BATFE, guys. Has been for over a decade now.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Electronica?

\ Best department ever, right?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Pocket Ninja: So who's more stupid when it comes to the use of social media? Gang members or Trump supporters? Or is the only real difference there one of skin color?

They're both equally stupid.
The real difference is this: The ATF watches the gangs, and ignores the Trump supporters.

Selective enforcement: laws for thee, but not for me.


So goddamn much this. I want to see this same level of intrepid federal law enforcement dedication focused on the traitors who attacked America on 1/6.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Minneapolis 'domestic abuser' freed by Kamala Harris-backed bail fund is now charged with murder over road rage shooting just weeks after his release.

How's your new VP working out for ya libs?
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: Switches here refer to a converter that changes a Glock handgun into an unregistered fully automatic weapon, something that the pair couldn't legally own.

How many rounds does that Glock hold? RATATATATAT...oh schitt, I'm out of ammo.


50 Round Glock 17 (18) Magazine Dump - Full Auto
Youtube FZ0074cDUaY
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That is one of the ugliest carbine conversion uppers ever made.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

the_rhino: I'm in the wrong field.  I can't even afford a POS 10/22, and these dudes are pulling thousands out to get guns.


That's how I feel when I see those Worldstar celebrities I've never heard of before, tossing stacks of money in the air on their way to a private jet.
 
scooterstrats
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Chuggernaught is a curse upon this thread,
 
Petey4335
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: It's BATFE, guys. Has been for over a decade now.


AnTiFa?
 
dkulprit
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet: It's BATFE, guys. Has been for over a decade now.

Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Electronica?

\ Best department ever, right?


Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and..... Erotica or erections.

Since people's need to soup up and carry theiris a stand-in for their penis.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Minneapolis 'domestic abuser' freed by Kamala Harris-backed bail fund is now charged with murder over road rage shooting just weeks after his release.

How's your new VP working out for ya libs?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gwenners
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Minneapolis 'domestic abuser' freed by Kamala Harris-backed bail fund is now charged with murder over road rage shooting just weeks after his release.

How's your new VP working out for ya libs?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 30 of 30 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.