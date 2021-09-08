 Skip to content
(Messy Nessy Chic)   European aristocracy still lords over an island in New York. It includes a mansion, windmill, hanging tree, rumored pirate treasure - basically a classic horror novel IRL   (messynessychic.com) divider line
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Interesting read.

I hope the island is left as is and never developed.

Unlikely, but still.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let's go searching for that treasure.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll see you for dinner.

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this entire article one big, stupid "aristocrats" joke?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it's like Grey Gardens, but an island.
 
spanarkelspinner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This island could use a Walmart.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they aren't waiting to be guillotined, I really don't care that much about old money.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Kid: "Father! Isaac put Chateu Lafitte '44 in my sippy cup after I told him it was corked! Really, must we keep him?"

Anyway, all that money and white privilege, and all they can manage is a cheap aluminum patio table and umbrella from K-mart?
 
Giantilio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've fished the north and south shores of the island my whole life. It's beautiful, but everywhere you look you see the handiwork of man. This place is absolutely stunning, and eerie -You feel like you're the first person to see it.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just some dirt surrounded by water.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have always married into wealth. We've covered all our bets. We were on both sides of the Revolution, and both sides of the Civil War. The Gardiner family always came out on top.[5]

Wow, they really said the quiet part out loud.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When a bunch of super rich white weirdos get together and start doing secret sh*t off on a secret island, well, it just makes me feel good about whats going to happen next.
 
Barry McCockner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've not seen a windmill on Manhattan.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bah, that's nothing.  North Brother Island is an abandoned island that's in the jurisdiction of New York City.   Why is North Brother Island abandoned?    I'm not saying it's vampires.....but, it's vampires.

https://www.fvza.org/toptenplaces2.ht​m​l
 
woodjf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Devolving_Spud: [Fark user image image 850x549]
Kid: "Father! Isaac put Chateu Lafitte '44 in my sippy cup after I told him it was corked! Really, must we keep him?"

Anyway, all that money and white privilege, and all they can manage is a cheap aluminum patio table and umbrella from K-mart?


I don't know those people but I hope the bugs were awful.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that was a very cool article, thx subby, it taught me things about LI that I never knew despite summering in a tiny hamlet of it for 20 years.  Now I know why we had a Treasure Island Drive and a Wyandach Lane in my old neighborhood!
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: We have always married into wealth. We've covered all our bets. We were on both sides of the Revolution, and both sides of the Civil War. The Gardiner family always came out on top.[5]

Wow, they really said the quiet part out loud.


I mean, they're family with a designated hanging tree. I don't think there was a quiet part.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: We have always married into wealth. We've covered all our bets. We were on both sides of the Revolution, and both sides of the Civil War. The Gardiner family always came out on top.[5]

Wow, they really said the quiet part out loud.


This kind of honesty is actually refreshing.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Devolving_Spud: [Fark user image 850x549]
Kid: "Father! Isaac put Chateu Lafitte '44 in my sippy cup after I told him it was corked! Really, must we keep him?"

Anyway, all that money and white privilege, and all they can manage is a cheap aluminum patio table and umbrella from K-mart?


Looks like a Gilligans Island LARP and everybody showed up as the Howells.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

woodjf: I don't know those people but I hope the bugs were awful.


Note the can of OFF! on the patio table.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it has been owned by one family for nearly four hundred years, protected by a Royal Charter given by King Charles I, making Gardiners Island the only place in America still held by a grant from the English Crown.

I'd say it's time we take this island!
 
jmsvrsn
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The Gardiners are distant cousins of mine. Do you think that they would mind if l sail over one of these days and say "hi"?
 
Klyukva
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
the original Native American inhabitants named it Manchonake, the Island of Death.

They're ticking all the boxes aren't they?
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Mansion, windmill, hanging tree, secret pirate treasure... That's not a horror novel, it's a mini golf course.

/and not a very popular one. Besides the questionable theming, the outdoor birthday party package totally sucks.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jmsvrsn: The Gardiners are distant cousins of mine. Do you think that they would mind if l sail over one of these days and say "hi"?


I met a Gardiner when hubby and I were in Sag Harbor. She was a young woman working at a cigar bar. Also, distantly related. We would have asked her a few questions, but didn't want to get too nosy.
 
twocent
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
First paragraph sounds like the setting for Theodore Sturgeon's SF masterpiece"Microcosmic God".
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Let us help make your next picnic a success!

Order our complete "Piknik Kit". Comes with:
* Enough food and drink for eight
* Sitting blanket
* Patio table with umbrella
* Black person
* Serving table
* Cooler
* Plates, cutlery, napkins, etc.

Order before Labour Day and receive a free can of "Off!" brand insect repellent!
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I bet if you went into their basement you'd find a room with their older, more monstrous relatives stuffed and mounted.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So is this the Gardiners Bay Bill Joel mentions?

The things one randomly learns in a given day.
 
flondrix
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

buttercat: Interesting read.

I hope the island is left as is and never developed.

Unlikely, but still.


I got the impression that the estate was previously "grandfathered" in ways that might have avoided certain legal issues.  But now that the "primogeniture and entail" has ended, whatever special rules might have been attached to the land grant from the English Crown may no longer apply.

/With "primogeniture and entail", don't they go back up the family tree until they find a male heir?  That's how it seemed to work in Downton Abbey and Pride and Prejudice.
 
GregInIndy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flondrix
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Devolving_Spud: Anyway, all that money and white privilege, and all they can manage is a cheap aluminum patio table and umbrella from K-mart?


That picture was taken in 1968.  The table may or may not have been aluminum.  Ditto for the cooler.

In any case, old money families that remain old money families don't necessarily buy the flashiest and latest versions of everything.

Someone who worked a summer camp that served both old money and new money families remarked on the difference; the girls from new money arrived with suitcases full of designer label sportswear from high-end stores, while the girls from old money arrived with less flashy but functional quality sportswear from mail-order catalogs.

/I would like to own a cooler that won't crack and fall apart from exposure to sunlight.  Do they still make metal ones?  Preferably aluminum and not steel, though.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It sounds less like a horror novel and more like "The Boxcar Children: Volume XVII Mystery of the Island of Death."
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This article reminds me of "Sunday Morning" with Charles Kuralt.
 
1funguy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Now the Russians will never suspect we have an underground White House and a missile silo underneath...
 
Mouser
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: We have always married into wealth. We've covered all our bets. We were on both sides of the Revolution, and both sides of the Civil War. The Gardiner family always came out on top.[5]

Wow, they really said the quiet part out loud.


The article didn't really go into how this family of Tories managed to escape the American Revolution.  The newly independent State of New York wasn't bound to honor some old British Royal charter, so I have to assume the Gardiners struck some kind of deal with their new government to maintain their landholdings.
 
Chevello
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jmsvrsn: The Gardiners are distant cousins of mine. Do you think that they would mind if l sail over one of these days and say "hi"?


It's probably OK as long as you take the small yacht. You know, the 40 footer.
 
