 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Junior software developer tests planning application system by approving and denying applications. What could possibly go wrong   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
47
    More: Fail  
•       •       •

1919 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 08 Sep 2021 at 10:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



47 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Obligatory

imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chaos as 'junior worker' who thought he was testing dummy council website rejects and approves REAL planning applications - including allowing two pubs to be demolished - but they're all legally BINDING

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
B0redd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I once saw a £4mill new build planning app get refused because Eastenders was starting in an hour.

IKR
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TEST ENVIRONMENT, YOU DOLT
 
fearthecowboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Their legal counsel is stupid.

Binding decisions can't be made without authority. Using that logic, someone compromising the website and approving decisions would be just as legally binding.

It's like the people in the UK are unable to think at all anymore.

oh, wait, Brexit. Yeah, they're that stupid.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: TEST ENVIRONMENT, YOU DOLT


The article says he thought was in the test environment.

It sounds like new guy is taking the fall when someone should have been checking his work.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fearthecowboy: Their legal counsel is stupid.

Binding decisions can't be made without authority. Using that logic, someone compromising the website and approving decisions would be just as legally binding.

It's like the people in the UK are unable to think at all anymore.

oh, wait, Brexit. Yeah, they're that stupid.


I was going to say they just want the court fees, but if they're counsel for the gov they're probably salaried... So just bored then?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bertuccio: FrancoFile: TEST ENVIRONMENT, YOU DOLT

The article says he thought was in the test environment.

It sounds like new guy is taking the fall when someone should have been checking his work.



CLEARLY LABELLED TEST ENVIRONMENT AND NO DEVELOPER ACCESS TO PRODUCTION ENVIRONMENT, YOU DOLT
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did someone forget they were logged into production instead of UAT? They must have a heck of a time managing their fark.com alt accounts.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fearthecowboy: Their legal counsel is stupid.

Binding decisions can't be made without authority. Using that logic, someone compromising the website and approving decisions would be just as legally binding.

It's like the people in the UK are unable to think at all anymore.

oh, wait, Brexit. Yeah, they're that stupid.


I don't see why.

If the law says that something is legally binding once published in an official notice then it's binding until overturned.

The process for overturning decisions published in error is a formal review which will take 3 months.

The process is pretty terrible, but I don't see that it's legally flawed.
 
jiggitysmith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If your Jr. Dev has that amount of unchecked access, your dev team is shiat because it didn't follow the most fundamental of computer security protocols that is in place everywhere (least privileged access) and this type of outcome was inevitable.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  

B0redd: I once saw a £4mill new build planning app get refused because Eastenders was starting in an hour.

IKR


I believe it. One of our guys once told a client we didn't need their business because Gregg's had run out biscuits and coffee that morning.
 
turboke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Bertuccio: FrancoFile: TEST ENVIRONMENT, YOU DOLT

The article says he thought was in the test environment.

It sounds like new guy is taking the fall when someone should have been checking his work.


CLEARLY LABELLED TEST ENVIRONMENT AND NO DEVELOPER ACCESS TO PRODUCTION ENVIRONMENT, YOU DOLT


Our test environment has a different background colour for the main header. White header = production, very ugly shade of green = UAT. I didn't pick the colour, would have gone for unicorns and rainbows if it were up to me.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: Chaos as 'junior worker' who thought he was testing dummy council website rejects and approves REAL planning applications - including allowing two pubs to be demolished - but they're all legally BINDING

[c.tenor.com image 498x209]


IANAL, but this seems wonky. Zoning/building approvals are usually pretty stringent about documentation and who actually has authority to approve/deny.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jiggitysmith: If your Jr. Dev has that amount of unchecked access, your dev team is shiat because it didn't follow the most fundamental of computer security protocols that is in place everywhere (least privileged access) and this type of outcome was inevitable.


I really have to imagine the same people responsible for that level of unmitigated stupidity are the same people who think throwing around the word "enterprise" makes them look important. As if being a monoglot cube dweller who can't write a line of code without an IDE and a framework to plug into is impressive or some kind of badge of honor.
 
belome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember when headline had to be funny to get greenlit.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

belome: I remember when headline had to be funny to get greenlit.


I don't.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jiggitysmith: If your Jr. Dev has that amount of unchecked access, your dev team is shiat because it didn't follow the most fundamental of computer security protocols that is in place everywhere (least privileged access) and this type of outcome was inevitable.


"Under the bus"
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Bertuccio: FrancoFile: TEST ENVIRONMENT, YOU DOLT

The article says he thought was in the test environment.

It sounds like new guy is taking the fall when someone should have been checking his work.


CLEARLY LABELLED TEST ENVIRONMENT AND NO DEVELOPER ACCESS TO PRODUCTION ENVIRONMENT, YOU DOLT


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pert: If the law says that something is legally binding once published in an official notice then it's binding until overturned.

The process for overturning decisions published in error is a formal review which will take 3 months.


The people who want to demolish those pubs and feared their applications might be denied had better get the bulldozers there PRONTO to get the job done before someone appeals the decision.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Bertuccio: FrancoFile: TEST ENVIRONMENT, YOU DOLT

The article says he thought was in the test environment.

It sounds like new guy is taking the fall when someone should have been checking his work.


CLEARLY LABELLED TEST ENVIRONMENT AND NO DEVELOPER ACCESS TO PRODUCTION ENVIRONMENT, YOU DOLT


Or a decent security policy where devs don't have access to production systems, data, and you can't accidentally be a production user at all. Anything less is begging for regulatory fines.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Bertuccio: FrancoFile: TEST ENVIRONMENT, YOU DOLT

The article says he thought was in the test environment.

It sounds like new guy is taking the fall when someone should have been checking his work.


CLEARLY LABELLED TEST ENVIRONMENT AND NO DEVELOPER ACCESS TO PRODUCTION ENVIRONMENT, YOU DOLT


....b-b-b-but the DevOps! Besides, that doesn't sound very Agile. How are your Devs supposed to Ops without access to Ops. If your Devs cannot Ops, they cannot become DevOps ninja rockstars and you cannot become Certified DevOps Leader. You need Agile methodology.

I Need Agile Methodology
Youtube nvks70PD0Rs
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Pert: fearthecowboy: Their legal counsel is stupid.

Binding decisions can't be made without authority. Using that logic, someone compromising the website and approving decisions would be just as legally binding.

It's like the people in the UK are unable to think at all anymore.

oh, wait, Brexit. Yeah, they're that stupid.

I don't see why.

If the law says that something is legally binding once published in an official notice then it's binding until overturned.

The process for overturning decisions published in error is a formal review which will take 3 months.

The process is pretty terrible, but I don't see that it's legally flawed.


A notice without any authority making or backing it is official?
Unless someone else rubber stamped them afterward the "tests", I fail to see any way they could be.
 
Pert
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Pert: If the law says that something is legally binding once published in an official notice then it's binding until overturned.

The process for overturning decisions published in error is a formal review which will take 3 months.

The people who want to demolish those pubs and feared their applications might be denied had better get the bulldozers there PRONTO to get the job done before someone appeals the decision.


That's why urgent injunctions are available.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Pert: fearthecowboy: Their legal counsel is stupid.

Binding decisions can't be made without authority. Using that logic, someone compromising the website and approving decisions would be just as legally binding.

It's like the people in the UK are unable to think at all anymore.

oh, wait, Brexit. Yeah, they're that stupid.

I don't see why.

If the law says that something is legally binding once published in an official notice then it's binding until overturned.

The process for overturning decisions published in error is a formal review which will take 3 months.

The process is pretty terrible, but I don't see that it's legally flawed.


Laws generally say something is legally binding when published with  authority.

If Director John, who has authority, mistakenly signs an approval, it's still legally binding.

If intern McDumbass signs it, it's not.

They would have to have some wonky ass wording for these to be binding, which maybe they do and only adds to the clusterfarkiness.
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: FrancoFile: TEST ENVIRONMENT, YOU DOLT

The article says he thought was in the test environment.

It sounds like new guy is taking the fall when someone should have been checking his work.


Honestly to me is sounds like someone, and not the devs, was drunk at work, and looking for someone to blame for their own mistakes.

FrancoFile: CLEARLY LABELLED TEST ENVIRONMENT AND NO DEVELOPER ACCESS TO PRODUCTION ENVIRONMENT, YOU DOLT


Also, do not automatically generate notices that require a signature with an electronic signature, print them to be signed by hand and then post scans of the signed copy.

One of the pics in the article includes a signature at the end, which means that they are auto signing these which is another weakness.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Twilight Farkle: FrancoFile: Bertuccio: FrancoFile: TEST ENVIRONMENT, YOU DOLT

The article says he thought was in the test environment.

It sounds like new guy is taking the fall when someone should have been checking his work.


CLEARLY LABELLED TEST ENVIRONMENT AND NO DEVELOPER ACCESS TO PRODUCTION ENVIRONMENT, YOU DOLT

....b-b-b-but the DevOps! Besides, that doesn't sound very Agile. How are your Devs supposed to Ops without access to Ops. If your Devs cannot Ops, they cannot become DevOps ninja rockstars and you cannot become Certified DevOps Leader. You need Agile methodology.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/nvks70PD​0Rs]



DevOps means that they also do deployments and sanity-check testing.  Not that they have rights to fark with the live database or act as normal users.  And even then, you don't put a dev into devops until you've confirmed that he isn't a moran.

As mentioned above, least privilege, separate of duties, etc.
 
Pert
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

sjmcc13: Pert: fearthecowboy: Their legal counsel is stupid.

Binding decisions can't be made without authority. Using that logic, someone compromising the website and approving decisions would be just as legally binding.

It's like the people in the UK are unable to think at all anymore.

oh, wait, Brexit. Yeah, they're that stupid.

I don't see why.

If the law says that something is legally binding once published in an official notice then it's binding until overturned.

The process for overturning decisions published in error is a formal review which will take 3 months.

The process is pretty terrible, but I don't see that it's legally flawed.

A notice without any authority making or backing it is official?
Unless someone else rubber stamped them afterward the "tests", I fail to see any way they could be.


Look, I'm not sure, planning isn't my area of expertise, but I can easily see a scenario where the process for overturning a decision made in error takes 3 months, and that in the interim (I.e. until it is proven that the decision was made in error) then the published decision stands.

It's not uncommon for something to become binding when published, or for it to take time to overturn it if it was made in error or ultra vires etc. That's why we have urgent injunctions and Judicial Review processes.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: TEST ENVIRONMENT, YOU DOLT


flagship.ioView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: Pert: fearthecowboy: Their legal counsel is stupid.

Binding decisions can't be made without authority. Using that logic, someone compromising the website and approving decisions would be just as legally binding.

It's like the people in the UK are unable to think at all anymore.

oh, wait, Brexit. Yeah, they're that stupid.

I don't see why.

If the law says that something is legally binding once published in an official notice then it's binding until overturned.

The process for overturning decisions published in error is a formal review which will take 3 months.

The process is pretty terrible, but I don't see that it's legally flawed.

Laws generally say something is legally binding when published with  authority.

If Director John, who has authority, mistakenly signs an approval, it's still legally binding.

If intern McDumbass signs it, it's not.

They would have to have some wonky ass wording for these to be binding, which maybe they do and only adds to the clusterfarkiness.


You're missing the point. All they have now is the published decisions. The process for proving that they were not validly made and overturning them will take a while, and until that happens they are prima facie valid.

They are official documents - there will be an official process for overturning them.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Whenever I hear "junior guy farked it up"  I hear instead "incompetent management and ownership".
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Pert: Bertuccio: Pert: fearthecowboy: Their legal counsel is stupid.

Binding decisions can't be made without authority. Using that logic, someone compromising the website and approving decisions would be just as legally binding.

It's like the people in the UK are unable to think at all anymore.

oh, wait, Brexit. Yeah, they're that stupid.

I don't see why.

If the law says that something is legally binding once published in an official notice then it's binding until overturned.

The process for overturning decisions published in error is a formal review which will take 3 months.

The process is pretty terrible, but I don't see that it's legally flawed.

Laws generally say something is legally binding when published with  authority.

If Director John, who has authority, mistakenly signs an approval, it's still legally binding.

If intern McDumbass signs it, it's not.

They would have to have some wonky ass wording for these to be binding, which maybe they do and only adds to the clusterfarkiness.

You're missing the point. All they have now is the published decisions. The process for proving that they were not validly made and overturning them will take a while, and until that happens they are prima facie valid.

They are official documents - there will be an official process for overturning them.


If someone forges their supervisor's signature, or uses the autopen to create what would normally be a binding document, does that have to go through review?
 
Target Builder [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

sjmcc13: Pert: fearthecowboy: Their legal counsel is stupid.

Binding decisions can't be made without authority. Using that logic, someone compromising the website and approving decisions would be just as legally binding.

It's like the people in the UK are unable to think at all anymore.

oh, wait, Brexit. Yeah, they're that stupid.

I don't see why.

If the law says that something is legally binding once published in an official notice then it's binding until overturned.

The process for overturning decisions published in error is a formal review which will take 3 months.

The process is pretty terrible, but I don't see that it's legally flawed.

A notice without any authority making or backing it is official?
Unless someone else rubber stamped them afterward the "tests", I fail to see any way they could be.


A really really really stupid possibility:

They had the actual planning person there for training/troubleshooting what was going wrong with the online submittal approval process.

Alternatively, a marginally less stupid but still very stupid possibility  - the letters are all electronically signed and the council, doesn't coontil now...) use a secure e-signature system, leaving the five applicants in receipt of a fully signed and sealed approval/rejection that's indistinguishable from a "real" approval/rejection.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Merltech: Obligatory

[imgs.xkcd.com image 666x205]


Wrong obligatory graphic.  Bootleg handled the correct one.
 
Pert
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: Pert: Bertuccio: Pert: fearthecowboy: Their legal counsel is stupid.

Binding decisions can't be made without authority. Using that logic, someone compromising the website and approving decisions would be just as legally binding.

It's like the people in the UK are unable to think at all anymore.

oh, wait, Brexit. Yeah, they're that stupid.

I don't see why.

If the law says that something is legally binding once published in an official notice then it's binding until overturned.

The process for overturning decisions published in error is a formal review which will take 3 months.

The process is pretty terrible, but I don't see that it's legally flawed.

Laws generally say something is legally binding when published with  authority.

If Director John, who has authority, mistakenly signs an approval, it's still legally binding.

If intern McDumbass signs it, it's not.

They would have to have some wonky ass wording for these to be binding, which maybe they do and only adds to the clusterfarkiness.

You're missing the point. All they have now is the published decisions. The process for proving that they were not validly made and overturning them will take a while, and until that happens they are prima facie valid.

They are official documents - there will be an official process for overturning them.

If someone forges their supervisor's signature, or uses the autopen to create what would normally be a binding document, does that have to go through review?


Different scenario, but possibly, although I would expect a criminal investigation for forgery and the docs would be binding until it was proven they were forgeries (with the option of an injunction in the meantime).

However, on their face these docs meet all the requirements to be valid and binding - a Judicial Review will establish whether they were issued in accordance with the correct process.

I'm not saying it's the best way.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Pert: Bertuccio: Pert: Bertuccio: Pert: fearthecowboy: Their legal counsel is stupid.

Binding decisions can't be made without authority. Using that logic, someone compromising the website and approving decisions would be just as legally binding.

It's like the people in the UK are unable to think at all anymore.

oh, wait, Brexit. Yeah, they're that stupid.

I don't see why.

If the law says that something is legally binding once published in an official notice then it's binding until overturned.

The process for overturning decisions published in error is a formal review which will take 3 months.

The process is pretty terrible, but I don't see that it's legally flawed.

Laws generally say something is legally binding when published with  authority.

If Director John, who has authority, mistakenly signs an approval, it's still legally binding.

If intern McDumbass signs it, it's not.

They would have to have some wonky ass wording for these to be binding, which maybe they do and only adds to the clusterfarkiness.

You're missing the point. All they have now is the published decisions. The process for proving that they were not validly made and overturning them will take a while, and until that happens they are prima facie valid.

They are official documents - there will be an official process for overturning them.

If someone forges their supervisor's signature, or uses the autopen to create what would normally be a binding document, does that have to go through review?

Different scenario, but possibly, although I would expect a criminal investigation for forgery and the docs would be binding until it was proven they were forgeries (with the option of an injunction in the meantime).

However, on their face these docs meet all the requirements to be valid and binding - a Judicial Review will establish whether they were issued in accordance with the correct process.

I'm not saying it's the best way.


Same scenario. An autopen is no different from an electronic signature in terms of function.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: FrancoFile: TEST ENVIRONMENT, YOU DOLT

The article says he thought was in the test environment.

It sounds like new guy is taking the fall when someone should have been checking his work.


That and someone needs to name their servers better.  _PROD_, _DEV_, _TEST_, whatever, were unavailable?

But then again, this could be a case of an out of place .config file or something.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The pub demolition contractor is offering solutions for the tasks "Incy", "Wincy", and "Spider". The Spider task will have no fee.
 
stevejovi
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Pert: If the law says that something is legally binding once published in an official notice then it's binding until overturned.

The process for overturning decisions published in error is a formal review which will take 3 months.

The people who want to demolish those pubs and feared their applications might be denied had better get the bulldozers there PRONTO to get the job done before someone appeals the decision.


Something something VOGONS something something.
 
Stibium
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is why you make everything obvious on its face.

/"THIS IS A TEST SUBMISSION. DO NOT EXECUTE."
 
stevejovi
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
From the same people who brought you Boaty McBoatface.
 
Elzar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
/ Unavailable for comment:
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: Pert: Bertuccio: Pert: Bertuccio: Pert: fearthecowboy: Their legal counsel is stupid.

Binding decisions can't be made without authority. Using that logic, someone compromising the website and approving decisions would be just as legally binding.

It's like the people in the UK are unable to think at all anymore.

oh, wait, Brexit. Yeah, they're that stupid.

I don't see why.

If the law says that something is legally binding once published in an official notice then it's binding until overturned.

The process for overturning decisions published in error is a formal review which will take 3 months.

The process is pretty terrible, but I don't see that it's legally flawed.

Laws generally say something is legally binding when published with  authority.

If Director John, who has authority, mistakenly signs an approval, it's still legally binding.

If intern McDumbass signs it, it's not.

They would have to have some wonky ass wording for these to be binding, which maybe they do and only adds to the clusterfarkiness.

You're missing the point. All they have now is the published decisions. The process for proving that they were not validly made and overturning them will take a while, and until that happens they are prima facie valid.

They are official documents - there will be an official process for overturning them.

If someone forges their supervisor's signature, or uses the autopen to create what would normally be a binding document, does that have to go through review?

Different scenario, but possibly, although I would expect a criminal investigation for forgery and the docs would be binding until it was proven they were forgeries (with the option of an injunction in the meantime).

However, on their face these docs meet all the requirements to be valid and binding - a Judicial Review will establish whether they were issued in accordance with the correct process.

I'm not saying it's the best way.

Same scenario. An autopen is no different from an electronic signature in terms of function.


Look, it's not complicated.

The process for establishing that an apparently official document was not issued with the requisite authority is Judicial Review which takes 3 months. There is no other process for invalidating a document which to all intents and purposes otherwise would otherwise be the binding decision.
 
SamFlagg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Bertuccio: FrancoFile: TEST ENVIRONMENT, YOU DOLT

The article says he thought was in the test environment.

It sounds like new guy is taking the fall when someone should have been checking his work.


CLEARLY LABELLED TEST ENVIRONMENT AND NO DEVELOPER ACCESS TO PRODUCTION ENVIRONMENT, YOU DOLT


THIS!  Why does a junior dev have those permissions in PROD?!?!?!?
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bootleg: FrancoFile: Bertuccio: FrancoFile: TEST ENVIRONMENT, YOU DOLT

The article says he thought was in the test environment.

It sounds like new guy is taking the fall when someone should have been checking his work.


CLEARLY LABELLED TEST ENVIRONMENT AND NO DEVELOPER ACCESS TO PRODUCTION ENVIRONMENT, YOU DOLT

[Fark user image 200x251]


This is why I came here, and now I'm leaving happily as I spend week 5 waiting for someone, anyone, to review my pull requests, FFS...

SamFlagg: THIS!  Why does a junior dev have those permissions in PROD?!?!?!?


Because not every dev shop is disciplined. Because admins can be lazy & trusting. Because devs can be arrogant. Because few folks stop to think about the consequences of their actions.

I mean, because.
 
Displayed 47 of 47 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.