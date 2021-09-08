 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Jewellery worth €10m stolen in heist at Bulgari store in Paris. Danny Ocean seen whistling as he walked towards a conspicuously parked repair van   (theguardian.com) divider line
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Three individuals, wearing sharp suits

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, a $10 dog collar was stolen from the Buggery store next door.

/nothing
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is it just me or is there an uptick in upscale jewelry store robberies in Europe?

/or is this an elaborate insurance scam?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Bvlgari." That v, reminding everyone that your luxury brand represents the bygone era of pointless symbols of wealth paid for by slavery via weaponized crucifixion.

/I'd say good for the robbers, but they really only managed to shove some cash in those farkers' pockets.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
€10m of jewelry from Bvlgari could probably fit in your pocket.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlashHarry: €10m of jewelry from Bvlgari could probably fit in your pocket.


The tiny one blue jeans have, depending on the piece.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is that, like, 1 car got stolen?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bulgari store in Paris? Why didn't they steal both earrings?
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: So is it just me or is there an uptick in upscale jewelry store robberies in Europe?

/or is this an elaborate insurance scam?


It's a healthy industry controlled by the diamond/gold suppliers, the high-tech security lot, the insurance industry, and the jewelry businesses. Helps fund kickstarter projects, and keeps the mystery crate unboxing industries afloat.

That, or ISIS. Obviously.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Is Zendaya doing a promo piece for a new "crew/heist" flick?

hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size


Because I am okay with this.

/I'll be in my bunk.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Laobaojun: Is Zendaya doing a promo piece for a new "crew/heist" flick?

[hips.hearstapps.com image 850x565]

Because I am okay with this.

/I'll be in my bunk.


She's also in that Dune movie that's gonna flop hard.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Bslim:She's also in that Dune movie that's gonna flop hard.

Is it gonna flop, or be hard? Can't do both.  At least, not at the same time.  And not if it is too cold out...

J_Kushner: So is that, like, 1 car got stolen?


Bvlgari =/= Bugatti

You're trolling, right?  Or is the username SUPER checking out here...?
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He shook Sinatra's hand, he shoulda known better
 
the_rhino
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Meanwhile, a $10 dog collar was stolen from the Buggery store next door.

/nothing


kinky
 
