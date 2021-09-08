 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Did you catch Covid then get vaccinated? Congratulations, you can start your crime-fighting career. Be sure to pick out a good name   (npr.org) divider line
18
    More: Obvious, Immune system, Vaccination, high levels of antibodies, series of studies, Immunology, SARS-CoV-2, Rockefeller University, mRNA vaccines  
•       •       •

633 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 08 Sep 2021 at 9:50 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I did both. Got covid, got vaccinated, got covid again.  At least with the vaccine, I didn't get the full nasty experience.  Something resembling a cold.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Merltech: I think I did both. Got covid, got vaccinated, got covid again.  At least with the vaccine, I didn't get the full nasty experience.  Something resembling a cold.


PCR or Rapid test?
Just curious.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Merltech: I think I did both. Got covid, got vaccinated, got covid again.  At least with the vaccine, I didn't get the full nasty experience.  Something resembling a cold.

PCR or Rapid test?
Just curious.


I never got tested, but my son had positive results on his and figured out that I must have gotten it also.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
And then there's the idiots getting Covid a second time without bothering to get the vaccine... and dying.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Some scientists have called it "superhuman immunity" or "bulletproof."

These scientists have apparently never heard of a brand new invention out on the market called "bullets".
 
the Mole of Production
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
In fact, these antibodies were even able to deactivate a virus engineered, on purpose, to be highly resistant to neutralization.

Oh jeez, do you want 12 Monkeys? Cuz that's how you get 12 Monkeys.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm reasonably sure I had it in March of 2020 and then because both Moderna shots were like reliving it for a day, the doc told me it probably wasn't my first rodeo with it.  Glad to hear that all that initial suffering might not have been entirely in vain.
 
thornhill
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Yay.

I got COVID in December 2020 and it was thankfully a pretty mild case - the symptoms cleared up in about 7 days. And I got the Pfizer. At the time I was so depressed about it. Now my feeling is "fark yeah!"
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I had covid long before the vaccine was available. It was pretty impressive. And I got sick from the vaccine too. In fact, I've been sick a lot lately. No superpowers.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Look!  Out on the 8th hole!  It's the Great Orange Blob!

Announcer:  It's the Great Orange Blog.  Infected and treated with the best Merican medicine and then immunized in his sleep, the Great Orange Blob is a hero...  force for good...  grifter with super grifting abilities!

Great Orange Blog:  Let's have a rally!

Announcer:  I hate this planet.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ftfa: "The study reports data on 14 patients."

But yeah, you're superhuman now. Go nuts
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
All I know is I agreed to the vaccine due to my wife badgering me about it. So all 3 of us went to get tested for antibodies. My wife had them still  but we were told hers was low but mine and the 10yr old grandson were told our antibodies were as high as any they had encountered to date. And we are out over a year from having jt.  And I chalk that up to a healthy strong immune system. Our family has never been one to run to a doctor every time you have a runny nose etc. And being primarily farmers or professionals that still have a farm as well for generstions we are around all kinds of things. Animal feces etc etc all kinds of nasty bacteria etc that exist on farms. My wife was told she needed to seriously consider vaccination. The grandson and I were told in a nutshell that "well it couldn't hurt anything by getting it" but "our chances are extremely low for now. And if I didnt get vaccinated me and the grandson should get our tests every 3 mos to make sure we still have exceptionally high counts
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sniderman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Great, yet another reason the antivaxxed retreads will delay getting the shot.

"If I catch it first THEN get vaxxed, I'll be super-Mega-ULTRA-immune!"
 
muphasta
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
uhhh... My neighbor's post on Facebook said that this article was written by the deep state liberal left in an attempt to prevent the truly elected president of the US from returning to office.
they usually know what they are talking about since they took chemistry and biology in high school.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Merltech: I think I did both. Got covid, got vaccinated, got covid again.  At least with the vaccine, I didn't get the full nasty experience.  Something resembling a cold.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sapper_Topo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So since I got Covid in October and again in December, then got vaccinated in March... What is my level of immunity? Does it cancel itself out after that much exposure? Am I a god?
 
chewd
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Interesting side-note... most people of European descent are immune to leprosy. This is because most of the people in medieval Europe who carried the genes susceptible to it died... of leprosy.

Or at least had a very difficult time attracting a mate.

Not really the way you want to attain herd immunity....
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.