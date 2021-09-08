 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Sky.com)   Badger badger badger badger badger badger badger badger MOOOO *bang bang*   (news.sky.com) divider line
29
    More: Sad, Badger, Selective breeding, Livestock, Culling, Badger culling, Cattle, cull of badgers, Gaur  
•       •       •

1424 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Sep 2021 at 1:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The cull of badgers - a protected species...

Gave up reading there.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Approves
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess they don't need no stinkin' badgers.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: The cull of badgers - a protected species...

Gave up reading there.


Protected until they become a vector for a virulent, industry-threatening pathogen.
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they are vaccinating the cows and culling the badgers that are spreading the virus.  This seems like a very effective way to contain and end a virus outbreak.  I wonder if this method could be applied elsewhere.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just give the cows dewormer, they'll be fine
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Between 5,365 and 7,273 badgers will be killed..."

7,273 will be the uppermost number of the badgers.

Though should not kill 7,274, nor shall thou kill 7,272, unless you intend to proceedeth to 7,273.

7,275 is RIGHT OUT!
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkkuss: So they are vaccinating the cows and culling the badgers that are spreading the virus.  This seems like a very effective way to contain and end a virus outbreak.  I wonder if this method could be applied elsewhere.


"US Anti-vaxxer culling operation gets a hundred times more applicants than hunting permits."
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait...their kulling badgers because of Bovine TB?

News flash: Badgers isn't bovines.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Wait...their kulling badgers because of Bovine TB?

News flash: Badgers isn't bovines.


NewsFlash: diseases don't care all that much - a compatible host is compatible.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: iheartscotch: Wait...their kulling badgers because of Bovine TB?

News flash: Badgers isn't bovines.

NewsFlash: diseases don't care all that much - a compatible host is compatible.


I know, Twas was just meme-ing
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: Just give the cows dewormer, they'll be fine


Meanwhile:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fine, I'll do it..

Badger song (Badger badger badger , mushroom mushroom)
Youtube NL6CDFn2i3I
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: The cull of badgers - a protected species...

Gave up reading there.


Yup. Instead of focusing on making the farmers pay to vaccinate their cattle, they are going to spend infinitely more public money wiping out a protected species, in hopes it might keep some badgers from spreading the disease between groups of unvaccinated cattle.
Which, apparently, numbers from previous exterminations show doesn't work anyway.

FTA: "The government has wasted an estimated £70 million of public funds shooting badgers across England from Cornwall to Cumbria but have produced no reliable evidence to show that this mass destruction of a protected species is having any impact on lowering bovine TB in cattle in or around the cull zones. It's time to stop playing the badger blame game and focus on controlling the spread of bovine TB in cattle, which is better for farmers, taxpayers and the future of our precious wildlife."

/The idea put forth, one considered too radical to implement, is to maybe try to controlling a cow disease among, you know, cows.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
illegal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NephilimNexus: Arkkuss: So they are vaccinating the cows and culling the badgers that are spreading the virus.  This seems like a very effective way to contain and end a virus outbreak.  I wonder if this method could be applied elsewhere.

"US Anti-vaxxer culling operation gets a hundred times more applicants than hunting permits."


Yeah, no. We have a country full of moronic libs that are fighting tooth and nail to get the science denying white supremacist anti-vaxxers vaccinated.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dryad: edmo: The cull of badgers - a protected species...

Gave up reading there.

Yup. Instead of focusing on making the farmers pay to vaccinate their cattle, they are going to spend infinitely more public money wiping out a protected species, in hopes it might keep some badgers from spreading the disease between groups of unvaccinated cattle.
Which, apparently, numbers from previous exterminations show doesn't work anyway.

FTA: "The government has wasted an estimated £70 million of public funds shooting badgers across England from Cornwall to Cumbria but have produced no reliable evidence to show that this mass destruction of a protected species is having any impact on lowering bovine TB in cattle in or around the cull zones. It's time to stop playing the badger blame game and focus on controlling the spread of bovine TB in cattle, which is better for farmers, taxpayers and the future of our precious wildlife."

/The idea put forth, one considered too radical to implement, is to maybe try to controlling a cow disease among, you know, cows.


Vaccinate the cows??
Damn. You guys just want to get those microchips in us any which way, huh?!

/also, raise your hand if you read the headline as "Badger Cult"
//just me? Ok...
/// (.__. )
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: whither_apophis: Just give the cows dewormer, they'll be fine

Meanwhile:

[Fark user image 425x530]


I wonder how many times I could get the vaccine before she realized I was just there for

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Dryad: edmo: The cull of badgers - a protected species...

Gave up reading there.

Yup. Instead of focusing on making the farmers pay to vaccinate their cattle, they are going to spend infinitely more public money wiping out a protected species, in hopes it might keep some badgers from spreading the disease between groups of unvaccinated cattle.
Which, apparently, numbers from previous exterminations show doesn't work anyway.

FTA: "The government has wasted an estimated £70 million of public funds shooting badgers across England from Cornwall to Cumbria but have produced no reliable evidence to show that this mass destruction of a protected species is having any impact on lowering bovine TB in cattle in or around the cull zones. It's time to stop playing the badger blame game and focus on controlling the spread of bovine TB in cattle, which is better for farmers, taxpayers and the future of our precious wildlife."

/The idea put forth, one considered too radical to implement, is to maybe try to controlling a cow disease among, you know, cows.


Also FTA "It is hoped the vaccine will be rolled out by 2025."

Once the vaccine is up and running the cull will end.
 
Stantz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Little buggers keep getting into my food bin


Late Night Badger grabs a snack
Youtube vmXhavwRPEU


KILL THEM ALL!!!
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i came here to say Ratty, Mole, and Toad are inconsolable, but:

iheartscotch: whither_apophis: Just give the cows dewormer, they'll be fine

Meanwhile:

[Fark user image 425x530]


no.
that ass is silicon or a serious medical issue.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

I'm no expert but...: Fine, I'll do it..

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/NL6CDFn2​i3I]


Thank you.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: whither_apophis: Just give the cows dewormer, they'll be fine

Meanwhile:

[Fark user image 425x530]


And thank you.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Want a laugh? Look at the privacy settings and see how many different places Sky will match your data with and share.

It's insane.
 
Dryad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

rainbowbutter: i came here to say Ratty, Mole, and Toad are inconsolable, but:

iheartscotch: whither_apophis: Just give the cows dewormer, they'll be fine

Meanwhile:

[Fark user image 425x530]

no.
that ass is silicon or a serious medical issue.


Both:
Its absolutely fake
But it can also still cause others serious medical issues.
/Lasting more than four hours, etc.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Badgers don't care, do they?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

imauniter: Badgers don't care, do they?


If I am remembering correctly, the honey ones certainly don't.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Darth Vader Had Responsibilities. He Was Responsible For The Death Star."

                                                                                                     - Badger
 
Jeff5
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Or, cull the cows so they quit infecting the badgers...
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.