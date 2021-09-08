 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Anyone up for a game of tic-tac-UFO? (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Those are tauntaun stables.
 
guestguy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
special20
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It's probably a military listening post.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Thats where all the ice cream comes from, stupid.
 
nytmare
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What a UFO might look like if a UFO was grounded and immobile and identified as being used for housing and administration as part of a Russian air base in the arctic.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
White spikes.
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So, an article that debunks its own headline?
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Mystery solved.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nagursk​o​ye_(air_base)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
so the govt conspiracy responsible for perfect censoring of any quality, high definition pictures and videos is unable to get Google Earth to censor its images?

The same Google that regularly censors pictures of military bases and other secure facilities hell even random street view pictures?
 
1funguy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Weather balloons.

Nothing to see here.

Move on...
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Like anything in the middle of that many boobs could be misleading.
 
blasterz
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Google Maps says it's a dentist's office. https://goo.gl/maps/ZyUpJWeZb​mcia4pn7
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Could be a shiatload of streetlights.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Arkkuss: Mystery solved.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nagursko​ye_(air_base)


My balls are shrinking up just looking at that.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
TerraHawks Closing Credits.mov
 
Marcos P
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That's the real bio dome that Pauly Shore based his documentary on.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Terrahawks End Credits
Youtube 6nJ2vyXKOOE


DISA sleeps.  Harry reaps.
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

nytmare: What a UFO might look like if a UFO was grounded and immobile and identified as being used for housing and administration as part of a Russian air base in the arctic.

[Fark user image 600x337]


Everybody knows UFOs only live in the Antarctic, like penguins.
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Jubeebee: nytmare: What a UFO might look like if a UFO was grounded and immobile and identified as being used for housing and administration as part of a Russian air base in the arctic.

[Fark user image 600x337]

Everybody knows UFOs only live in the Antarctic, like penguins.


I did not know the Galapagos were in the Antarctic.
 
Slypork
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

nytmare: What a UFO might look like if a UFO was grounded and immobile and identified as being used for housing and administration as part of a Russian air base in the arctic.

[Fark user image image 600x337]


That's what they want you to think it is. It's where they've been hiding this.

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Good to see the second star gate is up and running.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

nytmare: What a UFO might look like if a UFO was grounded and immobile and identified as being used for housing and administration as part of a Russian air base in the arctic.

[Fark user image 600x337]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
