(ABC News)   Mexico hires Norwegians to investigate the collapse of the Mexico City subway system that killed dozens of people and ultimately explain to them the strange and mysterious art of welding   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Here's a thought... Don't build a subway on top of an aquifer you're hilariously overusing to the point that the entire city has sunk precipitously over mere decades. Oh yeah, and you've got a volcano.

asciibaron
‘’ 1 minute ago  

koder: Here's a thought... Don't build a subway on top of an aquifer you're hilariously overusing to the point that the entire city has sunk precipitously over mere decades. Oh yeah, and you've got a volcano.

stop complaining about the US west.
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

koder: Here's a thought... Don't build a subway on top of an aquifer you're hilariously overusing to the point that the entire city has sunk precipitously over mere decades. Oh yeah, and you've got a volcano.

Here, have some peanuts. 🥜🥜🥜
 
