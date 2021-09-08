 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Mathmatologists know more, but if deaths are twice as high as last year, from a much smaller population of currently unvaccinated people, then the virus must be X times as deadly, X being, yeah, I have no idea, I'm going back to hoarding toilet paper   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
There's nothing shocking about this. A new much more infectious variant has taken hold in the spreading like wild, and instead of maintaining even basic precautions most people seem to have completely given up I can't believe how fast most of the US were eager to give up mask mandates. Here in Ontario people still wear masks indoors mostly, but even here I see cracks in people's resolve, things trying to return to normal, and cases Rising.

We did pretty good at the start, sorta ok during some of the middle, but we can't keep it up, but everyone still expects their nice things like concerts, movies, and hot Swedish ladies.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Those who are getting sick and dying are choosing to do so, it's just a shame they're risking kids' lives and overwhelming hospitals in the process.

My moron state senator just did a guest editorial about how COVID-19 would go away in a second if we all just freedomed a little bit harder. This is right after he co-signed a threat to school boards that they better not do mask mandates or their state funding might catch on fire and wouldn't that be a shame.

Last year he also said it would go away after the November 2020 election, so his track record of prognostication is a bit spotty.

He's eyeing a congressional run, since our congressman is due to be indicted for his role in Jan. 6 before long.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody yesterday was claiming a 75% vaxxed rate in the US. In reality, it's just over half. 53%. I'm assuming this includes all U12.

Delta still has one hell of a lot of fuel to burn through.

We need to vaxx the kids. This school year is going to be very bad if we don't hurry up with that.

I mean, it's going to be bad even if we do, but let's protect as many as we can.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I've run out of recipes for toilet paper. I should hoard something more flexible this time around.
 
b2theory [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Plague rats gonna plague rat
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
It's the Herd Mentality!  Naturally, some freedum loving gnus are gonna hover away from the herd and nearer the lions and tigers, oh my.  It's the Circle of Strife
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: I've run out of recipes for toilet paper. I should hoard something more flexible this time around.


Kale?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Mr. Coffee Nerves:He's eyeing a congressional run, since our congressman is due to be indicted for his role in Jan. 6 before long.

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Keyser_Soze_Death: I've run out of recipes for toilet paper. I should hoard something more flexible this time around.

Kale?


You need to run the kale between your hands for a bit to soften them up, plus they need a good rinse to get rid of the grittiness. For a fresh, tingly sensation, some stinging nettle leaves are a nice addition.
 
MBooda
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I remember when we had "lockdowns" to "flatten the curve", meaning, prevent the health care system from breaking.

I guess they went out of style.
 
MBooda
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Mathemagician
Youtube KLdCsKCUiQA
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Get vaxxed, keep isolating, keep masking, do not lose your resolve.  Let's finish the job of turning the Trumpvirus into something that only affects Trumpers.
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

chawco: There's nothing shocking about this. A new much more infectious variant has taken hold in the spreading like wild, and instead of maintaining even basic precautions most people seem to have completely given up I can't believe how fast most of the US were eager to give up mask mandates. Here in Ontario people still wear masks indoors mostly, but even here I see cracks in people's resolve, things trying to return to normal, and cases Rising.

We did pretty good at the start, sorta ok during some of the middle, but we can't keep it up, but everyone still expects their nice things like concerts, movies, and hot Swedish ladies.


Listen, I'm willing to give a little. I'll give up the concerts. I can watch movies from home.

But you can have my hot Swedish ladies when you pry them from my cold dead hands.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sunday I went into the grocery for the first time in a month or so. (We usually order online and pick-up in the parking lot.) 60-70% were unmasked. Social distancing was non-existent. White. Black. Old. Young. Employee. Shopper. It made no difference. The scene was like a mix of The Seventh Seal and Idiocracy.
 
