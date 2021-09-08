 Skip to content
(The Age (Melbourne))   All right you bloody bogans, you've gone and done it, you can't have a whinge facebook no more, so piss off   (theage.com.au) divider line
Buttforce [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
On one hand, the internet, specifically social media, desperately needs the shiat slapped out of it.  On the other, this is some nanny bullshiat.  I'm split right in half.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So...That makes Drew is responsible for this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
⚠Warning! Views expressed on this page may be off the wall and totally different from reality.
Fark is not responsible. Like at all.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Once the party becomes aware. So, suddenly nobody will be aware of anything.
 
American Decency Association [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Derp Du Jour: So...That makes Drew is responsible for this:
[Fark user image 252x320]


and this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EbolaNYC
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Years ago, when yahoo was a viable company. They shut down the comments section on all articles because the Bush shills would brigade every single article, even things not political at all and post garbage.amd harass people.
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

American Decency Association: Derp Du Jour: So...That makes Drew is responsible for this:
[Fark user image 252x320]

and this:

[Fark user image image 800x1200]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
