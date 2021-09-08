 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   White-nationaliest part of Idaho also its most COVID-riddled. Go figure   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
17
Smoking GNU
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Funny how the whole "Superior Master Race" part of the whole white supremacy thing is taking a beating with covid, even if those affected will never, ever admit it.

So how's that perfect immune system of yours working out for ya?
 
AnotherAussiefarker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yeah, it's really a mystery as to why these people seem to be particular susceptible to covid.
i.imgflip.comView Full Size


I guess we'll never know why.
 
anuran
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Yeah, it's really a mystery as to why these people seem to be particular susceptible to covid.
[i.imgflip.com image 500x574]

I guess we'll never know why.


I would say that this is why decent people need high-capacity magazines. But if they're willing to do themselves in with home-grown WMDs who am I to interfere?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So, all of it sans Bouse?
 
animal color
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If this is a self-limiting problem, it ought to start limiting itself before it sickens innocents.

Seriously, if these governors don't pay dearly for their malpractice, there is no longer any karmic justice at work.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They're using natural selection to groom themselves.
So its actually an improvement.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Good.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
You know what else demonstrates a lack of sense? Linking to the Daily Beast in 2021.
 
strapp3r
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
janzee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I can just see DeSantis withholding state funds to hospitals that decide to follow "crisis standards". He's already proved he's not there to improve the situation.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
From the Crisis Standards of Care:
"OPTIMIZE ALLOCATION: Allocate resources to patients whose prognosis is more likely to result in a
positive outcome with limited resources."

That means people who are vaccinated get "resources" while the unvaccinated do not.

I'm OK with that.
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
it is almost like there is a strong correlation between lack of intelligence and doing stupid things. but what would I know? I only do statistical analysis for a living.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

animal color: If this is a self-limiting problem, it ought to start limiting itself before it sickens innocents.

Seriously, if these governors don't pay dearly for their malpractice, there is no longer any karmic justice at work.


They'll be fine. It's the idiots that refuse to believe science that put them in office.
They'll vote them in again.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'd like to see "No Vax, No Care" at the hospitals as a pre-triage filter...
(Minus pregnancy, or AGE limitations.  Fark your misinterpretations of centuries old texts.)

But, Yeah.  4th(?) Wave is crashing in... places are proceeding to FO - again...

Maybe some good will come from all of this?  Maybe after the entirety of the US medical force has PTSD Mental Health will actually become something talked about in social discourse, and covered by general insurance. (Or M4All, or some such... idc)
 
MIRV888
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

DarwiOdrade: From the Crisis Standards of Care:
"OPTIMIZE ALLOCATION: Allocate resources to patients whose prognosis is more likely to result in a
positive outcome with limited resources."

That means people who are vaccinated get "resources" while the unvaccinated do not.

I'm OK with that.


Save the people who can realistically be saved.  Standard medical 'we are blown out' triage operations.
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm going to predict the death rate there is pretty low.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


And a quick look, and Idaho is toward the bottom of charts for mortality by state:

https://usafacts.org/visualizations/c​o​ronavirus-covid-19-spread-map/

/Covid-19 requires cholesterol to be able to enter human cells.
 
