(KTOO Juneau)   Foreign ships can legally carry US goods if the journey involves a Canadian railroad, but since no one bothered to specify how long the railroad has to be, Canada installed 100ft of track and called it a day   (ktoo.org) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
What would Mike Rowe narrated regilation loophole show sound like?
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I wanted to start an airline from Kansas City International to Kansas City Downtown because the $100 "flight" would allow international travelers to book that ticket at the same time as overseas flights and get the North American luggage allowance.  If someone did show up looking for a connecting flight, they get put in a Taxi and sent to the other airport.  Both airports were International at the time and it would have meet the requirements.  The downtown airport was an early TWA hub style airport from the early days in passenger aviation.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlackWivesMatter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You know Trump has real power when every single article on the internet mentions him regardless of his personal relevance to the article.
 
Tenatra
‘’ 1 minute ago  

DON.MAC: I wanted to start an airline from Kansas City International to Kansas City Downtown



I forgot about KC Downtown airport until seeing you mention it. I've only been near the grounds one time and that was 10 years ago. My wife, kids and I were in downtown and saw signs for the airshow. Hell yea lets go. We had parked and were making our way down the road when off in the distance you could see a large plume of black smoke and emergency vehicles. Oh damn, that's not good so we decided to do something else. Wasn't until we got home that we found out what had happened.

Pilot Bryan Jensen crashes his plane on a dangerous stunt at Kansas City air show
Youtube 7y-Mpd_psm8
 
