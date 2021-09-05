 Skip to content
(India Today)   Not this shiat again   (indiatoday.in) divider line
60
60 Comments     (+0 »)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh great. At least the r naught value is low.

Basic reproduction number - Wikipedia
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone else get the feeling the planet is trying to tell us something?
 
American Decency Association [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
yo dawg : The NIV confirmed it was an infection of NiV
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooga Booga Fear Porn.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like we're geographically protected. But we've already seen what can happen once an outbreak hits our shores.

Even with the competent leadership we have, the widespread ignoramous-45** virus has yet to be abated.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: Ooga Booga Fear Porn.


This level of irony is like dividing by zero times zero.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AurizenDarkstar: Anyone else get the feeling the planet is trying to tell us something?


We need to drink more booze?
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This one sounds much more fatal but less transmissible. Sounds like most cases can be prevented with proper food safety habits. I doubt we'll see it here.

There will definitely be a bad one here, eventually, but this isn't it.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kills 3 out of 4 people.

Whoa.
 
uttertosh [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: Ooga Booga Fear Porn.


A cursory search of both PH and xhamster turned up zero results for this. Plenty of masked up covid lockdown stuff, but nothing directly matching. What sites do you frequent?
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AurizenDarkstar: Anyone else get the feeling the planet is trying to tell us something?



i get the feeling that viruses have been here on earth long before humans showed up and that the ONLY defense against a virus is health and healthy immune system.

otherwise, you wouldn't have many murcans get it with common flu outcomes and other murcans drop dead within a few weeks.

a super virus would kill everyone.

the big business news doesn't know too much about murcan's health, though.  they'd rather blame everything on the virus.  besides, its Unmurcan to criticize the nation's poor health.

according to the CDC, 31% of murcans are obese.  they also stated that obesity is an underlying health condition and if you get covid and are obese, you have a 12 times more likelyhood of dying from it.

the news doesn't know anything about obese murcans either.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AurizenDarkstar: Anyone else get the feeling the planet is trying to tell us something?



but vaccines are a good heads up for the immune system.  a BOLO for your immune system.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is India so filthy?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mother Nature is sick of our shiat.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AurizenDarkstar: Anyone else get the feeling the planet is trying to tell us something?



and vaccines don't cure covid. and you can spread the virus even if you are fully vaccinated.   the big pharma money is in the imaginary "cure" (vaccine) than in prevention like loosing weight and getting healthy/fit.


Orkin doesn't want to kill all the roaches, that would put them out of business.  (and its not really feasible)

they'd rather 'control' the roaches.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

uttertosh: What sites do you frequent?


Do you really want to know?
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: This one sounds much more fatal but less transmissible. Sounds like most cases can be prevented with proper food safety habits. I doubt we'll see it here.

There will definitely be a bad one here, eventually, but this isn't it.


The ultimate endgame virus will likely:
Be between 10 and 25% fatal.  Incubate for between two weeks and one month.  Be airborne.  Survive on surfaces for hours.  And be difficult to test for both infection and immunity.

Anything manages to check all those boxes, there will be millions of infections before we even notice, and then people will suddenly start dropping dead, the economy will grind to a halt due to actual lack of labor.  Every part of the system is quickly overwhelmed, and we start sharpening our hammers.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: AurizenDarkstar: Anyone else get the feeling the planet is trying to tell us something?

We need to drink more booze?


.......and weaken your immune system, which is the only thing you have to deactivate viruses.

vaxx don't cure covid.  its only a heads up or BOLO for your immune system.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeesNuts: namegoeshere: This one sounds much more fatal but less transmissible. Sounds like most cases can be prevented with proper food safety habits. I doubt we'll see it here.

There will definitely be a bad one here, eventually, but this isn't it.

The ultimate endgame virus will likely:
Be between 10 and 25% fatal.  Incubate for between two weeks and one month.  Be airborne.  Survive on surfaces for hours.  And be difficult to test for both infection and immunity.

Anything manages to check all those boxes, there will be millions of infections before we even notice, and then people will suddenly start dropping dead, the economy will grind to a halt due to actual lack of labor.  Every part of the system is quickly overwhelmed, and we start sharpening our hammers.


Measels did not wipe out humanity.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AurizenDarkstar: Anyone else get the feeling the planet is trying to tell us something?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is kind of nothing. It's like the brain amoeba thing. 700 cases of nipah in 2 decades. Pfft. Let me know when India gets their 30k rabies deaths per year under control.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Why is India so filthy?


It's extremely complicated and at this point has become a weird source of national pride for some in the country.  Like being stupid is celebrated by some here.  But by and large it's because it's still a rather poor country that got (literally) railroaded into jumpstarting an industrial revolution by an occupying army that eventually just sailed away and left behind corrupt and incompetent administrators.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not airborne, not nearly as dangerous as far as infection rate. Looks like all you need to do is don't eat food bats have pissed on.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: BeesNuts: namegoeshere: This one sounds much more fatal but less transmissible. Sounds like most cases can be prevented with proper food safety habits. I doubt we'll see it here.

There will definitely be a bad one here, eventually, but this isn't it.

The ultimate endgame virus will likely:
Be between 10 and 25% fatal.  Incubate for between two weeks and one month.  Be airborne.  Survive on surfaces for hours.  And be difficult to test for both infection and immunity.

Anything manages to check all those boxes, there will be millions of infections before we even notice, and then people will suddenly start dropping dead, the economy will grind to a halt due to actual lack of labor.  Every part of the system is quickly overwhelmed, and we start sharpening our hammers.

Measels did not wipe out humanity.


Humanity is considerably more mobile now than it was in 1963.  And I'm not saying such a disease would wipe out humanity.  It would dismantle American Society as we know it.  But humanity would survive.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: Kills 3 out of 4 people.

Whoa.


So no worse than the flu.
Stop living in fear, you sheep.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: AurizenDarkstar: Anyone else get the feeling the planet is trying to tell us something?


i get the feeling that viruses have been here on earth long before humans showed up and that the ONLY defense against a virus is health and healthy immune system.

otherwise, you wouldn't have many murcans get it with common flu outcomes and other murcans drop dead within a few weeks.

a super virus would kill everyone.

the big business news doesn't know too much about murcan's health, though.  they'd rather blame everything on the virus.  besides, its Unmurcan to criticize the nation's poor health.

according to the CDC, 31% of murcans are obese.  they also stated that obesity is an underlying health condition and if you get covid and are obese, you have a 12 times more likelyhood of dying from it.

the news doesn't know anything about obese murcans either.


On the contrary, the news says we shouldn't fat shame, accept obese people for who they are, and appreciate their shortened lives due to health problems.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Do not hunt, dress or eat bats

But the Bat Prom is just weeks away!  My entire Bat Tux business rests on bats being able to rent tuxes, sheriff Brody!
 
Klyukva
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Why is India so filthy?


It's been getting better. Street-shiatting is at an all time low after international mockery of India led to the government launching a campaign to build toilets and convince people to use them.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Bullying motivates people to change for the better.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
All I know is it doesn't affect strong willed real men who believe it Trump. So fellow conservatives, ignore the fake news, skip the vaccines, fight to go maskless, ignore gathering restrictions - just champion freedom, ignore the cowards, and Embrace YOLO!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Psylence
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: sharpening our hammers.


i.imgur.comView Full Size


So its gonna be like Monster Hunter then?
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
One kid died of a virus that doesn't transmit well, that we knew existed in that region on the other side of the world? PANIC! DEAR GOD NO!
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Why is India so filthy?


Their religion is effectly "there's nothing you can do to improve your life, just accept your fate and hope that you get a better outcome the next go round."
 
claytonemery [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

valenumr: This is kind of nothing. It's like the brain amoeba thing. 700 cases of nipah in 2 decades. Pfft. Let me know when India gets their 30k rabies deaths per year under control.


My sweetie, the retired doctors, concurs.  Non-issue.  Any disease that virulent, like ebola or rabies, kills you too fast to pass it on to other humans.  The boy was admitted on Sept 1 and died on Sept 5, poor thing.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Why is India so filthy?

Their religion is effectly "there's nothing you can do to improve your life, just accept your fate and hope that you get a better outcome the next go round."


The rich have different ways of controlling the rabble. Here they convince the poor that they're actually temporarily embarrassed millionaires who just need to work/slave themselves to riches. There they convince the poor that you're poor because you fought the system in a last life and if you just work hard and keep your head down, you'll be rich in the next life.
In both cases, hope is the opioid of the masses, the only difference is the delivery system.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Psylence: BeesNuts: sharpening our hammers.

[i.imgur.com image 503x287]

So its gonna be like Monster Hunter then?


That brings back some stuff.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's a tit nipahly out today
 
Huggermugger [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I hate every bat I see
From guano A to guano Z
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Why is India so filthy?


same reason as the American south.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
holdmybones
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: Sounds like we're geographically protected. But we've already seen what can happen once an outbreak hits our shores.

Even with the competent leadership we have, the widespread ignoramous-45** virus has yet to be abated.


I think I read that PharmaBro is the only person truly despised by all people. Maybe we can start covertly paying him to jump in early with opinions on important topics to keep them from being otherwise stupidly politicized.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

uttertosh: ColonelCathcart: Ooga Booga Fear Porn.

A cursory search of both PH and xhamster turned up zero results for this. Plenty of masked up covid lockdown stuff, but nothing directly matching. What sites do you frequent?


Fark is my personal erotica site
 
omg bbq
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

chucknasty: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Why is India so filthy?

same reason as the American south.


White people??!!!??
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Linux_Yes: blatz514: AurizenDarkstar: Anyone else get the feeling the planet is trying to tell us something?

We need to drink more booze?

.......and weaken your immune system, which is the only thing you have to deactivate viruses.

vaxx don't cure covid.  its only a heads up or BOLO for your immune system.


Don't care, had beer
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Doctors don't want you to know this secret because they want to charge you an arm and a leg to treat you.

Don't be fooled. Preparation H cures this quite easily.

6 whole tubes and voila, fever and swelling all gone
 
Space Banana Physicist
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well bumpty farking bump.

'Scuds me I gotta have a chat with Mrs. Semple.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BeesNuts: valenumr: BeesNuts: namegoeshere: This one sounds much more fatal but less transmissible. Sounds like most cases can be prevented with proper food safety habits. I doubt we'll see it here.

There will definitely be a bad one here, eventually, but this isn't it.

The ultimate endgame virus will likely:
Be between 10 and 25% fatal.  Incubate for between two weeks and one month.  Be airborne.  Survive on surfaces for hours.  And be difficult to test for both infection and immunity.

Anything manages to check all those boxes, there will be millions of infections before we even notice, and then people will suddenly start dropping dead, the economy will grind to a halt due to actual lack of labor.  Every part of the system is quickly overwhelmed, and we start sharpening our hammers.

Measels did not wipe out humanity.

Humanity is considerably more mobile now than it was in 1963.  And I'm not saying such a disease would wipe out humanity.  It would dismantle American Society as we know it.  But humanity would survive.


That's a good point. Covid seems to be "not lethal enough" for certain people to take it seriously (though it's pretty damn lethal for some demographic groups). Some thing deadlier would maybe be taken more seriously, but who am I kidding?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It is still not clear whether SARS-CoV-2 is zoonotic or not. But Nipah is a zoonotic virus. This means it can transmit from one species to another - humans to animals, animals to animals, and vice versa.

I'm pretty sure that it's clear that it is.  Brookfield Zoo started vaccinating their animals this week.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Why is India so filthy?


They. Wipe. Their. Ass. With. Their. Left. Hand.
 
