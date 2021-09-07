 Skip to content
(WVNS TV)   WV Mayor arrested for burglary, assault, wetting someone else's bed   (wvnstv.com) divider line
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Guy with goatee. Looks more like a typical Covid patient.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
What is it lately with people that look like thumbs?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Where is Mary? And where is my only cigarette?

/water cleanses, ya know
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Bet that cop was happy to throw handcuffs on his on boss.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Oh, like you've never wet someone else's bed. Pardon me, while I go play my grand piano.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"the men were also drinking, according to State Police."
What a shock.
 
TastyEloi
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
From the article:

"Copenhaver, along with Lloyd "Billy" Lightner, were accused of approaching a woman in her car, opening the door and touching her. A man who arrived on the property said Lightner approached him and was in his face cussing."

Cussing? This article reads like it was written by a ten-year-old.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: What is it lately with people that look like thumbs?


Made of feet.
 
daffy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
He's white, so he'll go to jail and he most likely will not run again.
 
FarkQued
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
pawnstars long lost cuznz
 
Fano
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: "the men were also drinking, according to State Police."
What a shock.


...stranger to blue water
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Where is Mary? And where is my only cigarette?


Dammit, what is that from? Song/Album?
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Badafuco: fragMasterFlash: Where is Mary? And where is my only cigarette?

Dammit, what is that from? Song/Album?


STP?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Badafuco: fragMasterFlash: Where is Mary? And where is my only cigarette?

Dammit, what is that from? Song/Album?


Please think for me, I can't bear to.
 
camaroash
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
West Virginia. Florida of the North.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ less than a minute ago  

daffy: He's white, so he'll go to jail and he most likely will not run again.


He will not run but somehow win.  Wasn't there someplace that had a goat as a mayor or was that the simpsons?
 
