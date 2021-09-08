 Skip to content
 
(wtnh.com)   Drive-thru gun store   (wtnh.com) divider line
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he was courteous enough to mask up
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happens about twice a month nationwide.

March was exceptional with five.

Experts from the internet believe it has to do with the King of the US not being crowned as promised
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's almost a good idea!

Just the sort of thing for that mass murderer who's constantly on the go!

Can't stop for a real store, I got things to do. Places to go, people to shoot, busy busy busy!

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A good building with guns failed to stop a bad guy with guns.
 
