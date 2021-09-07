 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KATV Little Rock)   Teen gets smoked at hookah lounge   (katv.com) divider line
14
    More: Scary, Little Rock hookah lounge leaves, Little Rock, Arkansas  
•       •       •

581 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Sep 2021 at 11:46 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTFA:  LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) - "Little rock police were investigating a shooting..."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't 17 too young to use tobacco?
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hookah Xscape

Combo Opium Den/ Escape Room? Takes you a long time to get out, but you don't care.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nicotine is a curse upon this country.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wayoooh  wayooh wayooohh wayoooooooh
 
illegal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not smoked.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Peen gets poked at hooker lounge.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Because "Little Rock Police" sounds too wimpy they're changing it to "Gravel Patrol".
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Nicotine is a curse upon this country.


Haters gonna hate.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Leon kompowski [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Nicotine is a curse upon this country.


And the settlers tried so hard to be nice,

/It's unfair really
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Last night in Little Rock put me in a haze.
 
Mock26
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Isn't 17 too young to use tobacco?


The shooting took place outside the lounge and the victim was shot while trying to get in a car. It sounds like he was not part of the altercation but was a innocent bystander who got caught in the line of fire.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Isn't 17 too young to use tobacco?


Also, too old.

I told myself I wouldn't turn into one of those asshole ex-smokers so smoke 'em if you got 'em. It's only your lungs...and maybe heart and a few other organs.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.