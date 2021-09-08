 Skip to content
Chicago woman follows the old adage, when in Florida, be a Florida woman
casual disregard
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
As if flying didn't suck enough already.
 
Mock26
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"A 46-year-old woman threatened there was a bomb in her checked luggage when she was told she couldn't board a flight at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport because of her late arrival at the gate, authorities say."

"Passengers were evacuated from the plane, which had been taxiing on the runway, as the Broward Sheriff's Office's bomb squad investigated. The FBI was also contacted."

Wait, what? If luggage is put on a plane but the corresponding passenger does not make the flight then the plane is not even allowed to leave the gate. They should have just been able to verify her luggage was not on the plan and let the plane go on its way. But, I guess it is better to overly cautious.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
skybird659
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: [1.bp.blogspot.com image 814x453]


Lol! Hoping for Sonny stuttering "a b-b-b-b-b! " So AIRPLANE! So '70's!
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
She won't be flying again.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mock26: "A 46-year-old woman threatened there was a bomb in her checked luggage when she was told she couldn't board a flight at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport because of her late arrival at the gate, authorities say."

"Passengers were evacuated from the plane, which had been taxiing on the runway, as the Broward Sheriff's Office's bomb squad investigated. The FBI was also contacted."

Wait, what? If luggage is put on a plane but the corresponding passenger does not make the flight then the plane is not even allowed to leave the gate. They should have just been able to verify her luggage was not on the plan and let the plane go on its way. But, I guess it is better to overly cautious.


No.  What does not make sense is that she was denied boarding due to her late arrival at the gate.  Yet her bag got stowed.  Why would they stow the luggage for a late arrival?  One scenario is that she arrived on time, checked her bag, and then went to the airport bar to down a few, thus arriving late at the gate after checking the bag.  The article is sketchy on details.
 
Mock26
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: [1.bp.blogspot.com image 814x453]


What an absolutely horrible movie. It was just a remake that pretty much just used the same jokes, but in the sequel they were just dull and tired.
 
Mock26
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: Mock26: "A 46-year-old woman threatened there was a bomb in her checked luggage when she was told she couldn't board a flight at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport because of her late arrival at the gate, authorities say."

"Passengers were evacuated from the plane, which had been taxiing on the runway, as the Broward Sheriff's Office's bomb squad investigated. The FBI was also contacted."

Wait, what? If luggage is put on a plane but the corresponding passenger does not make the flight then the plane is not even allowed to leave the gate. They should have just been able to verify her luggage was not on the plan and let the plane go on its way. But, I guess it is better to overly cautious.

No.  What does not make sense is that she was denied boarding due to her late arrival at the gate.  Yet her bag got stowed.  Why would they stow the luggage for a late arrival?  One scenario is that she arrived on time, checked her bag, and then went to the airport bar to down a few, thus arriving late at the gate after checking the bag.  The article is sketchy on details.


They probably checked their bags and then did not go directly to their gate but went shopping or sat down and one of the restaurants for dinner, or if they were really early they may have even left the airport to go get some food. Whatever it is they were obviously not at the gate, lost track of time, and did not make it to the gate in time for final boarding. And when that happens an alert is supposed to be issued (not sure who issues it or how it is done exactly) and the baggage handlers are supposed to remove the unattended luggage. It is a weird situation because in the time it takes for the luggage to be found and removed they could just as easily have opened up the plane and let the family on the flight.
 
