(VT Digger)   It's a good thing we can rely on the boys in blue to be upstanding citizens during a global pandemic and being a model for the citizenry....oh   (vtdigger.org) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Vermont does not tolerate shenanigans in the police
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

vudukungfu: Vermont does not tolerate shenanigans in the police


i.gifer.comView Full Size

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Came for Super Troopers ref.
Thank you.
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is worth throwing away a career?

/just kidding, they'll get jobs in another state
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That one on the right looks like American Dad.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Typical pigs.  Always lying, always corrupt, always anti-American.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Convict them of a felony and throw them in jail for a minimum of a year.
 
stu1-1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
#1 - Followed ringleader, wanted to be cop since 1st grade, voted Buzzkill Narc in high school

#2 - Ringleader, disappointed Trump wasn't declared king and there are still dark skinned people in 'his' state, didn't know photoshop had a spell check feature and made several spelling errors on fake vaccine cards

#3 - Ninth generation Vermonter cop, like father before him was there for the chicks, drug dealer cash and pension, also expected there to be less police work in the police.  Mind numbing accent if not from there.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
So, do we need a "reset the clock" meme for the next ACAB story to break? I suspect we'd be using it every day.

/Kinda miss the good old days when the local paper was thick and stories like this were rare. With the Internet, we can find a similar story in every state on every day.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"...the alleged criminal conduct from these troopers does not represent the values and actions of the dedicated men and women of the Vermont State Police,"
Oh, but it does. It always does.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Player character generation for this game looks pretty shiatty.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SoundOfOneHandWanking: This is worth throwing away a career?

/just kidding, they'll get jobs in another state


Ayuh.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Memoryalpha
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The guy on the right looks like a cartoon character done in 3D.  The left side looks like half the skinheads I went to school with.  The one in the middle though...ye gods...if the first words out of his mouth in the morning aren't "Where's my farking meth pipe?" I'd be very surprised.
 
Mock26
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

omg bbq: [Fark user image 425x283]
Player character generation for this game looks pretty shiatty.


What are you talking about? Those are great representations of the Bone Head, Schitt Head, and Dick Head archetypes.
 
focusthis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Each are convinced they're protected from the 'rona by the amount of syrup in their bloodstream.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So nobody is going to call out submitter for calling these boys in green "boys in blue"?

/I'm not going to
//not me
///nope
 
skybird659
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: [Fark user image 376x375]
[Fark user image 425x531]


Son kind of looks like Jose Canseco. Is that his twin Ozzie?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I remember these cops from Smokin Aces.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
How many times do we say there are just a few bad apples before we realize that a few here and a few there  start to add up to a police state?

Do you suppose the apples that we can't see at the bottom of the barrel are better than the ones that are exposed when we take the lid off?

Do we really have to scrape the bottom of the barrel to find out?
 
