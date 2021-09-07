 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Important safety tip: Do not leave your baby in the car with the engine running while you go into the store   (local10.com) divider line
AstroJesus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yeah, you don't want to leave a baby's engine running.
 
Fano
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Well I can't bloody well turn it off can I?
 
daffy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"I can't believe this happened to me". It didn't happen to her, it happened because of her, to her child. Any one who leaves a baby in the car is an idiot. Leaving it running just makes it worse.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So it's okay to leave the baby in a car with the engine off?

I think I'm getting some mixed messaging here...
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is why we should give babies guns.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

untoldforce: So it's okay to leave the baby in a car with the engine off?


Crack the windows and take the keys with you, and your kid will be there when you get back.
 
anuran
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So auto theft charges, and I'm sure they'll add dangle kidnapping in front of him to get a guilty plea. That's some bad choices, even for 19
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So she left the car running and unlocked but also:

The car seat was flipped over; the baby was under the car seat

She just rested the baby seat on the car seat without belting it in?  Baby seats don't just flip over when they're restrained.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: So she left the car running and unlocked but also:

The car seat was flipped over; the baby was under the car seat

She just rested the baby seat on the car seat without belting it in?  Baby seats don't just flip over when they're restrained.


Oh, no no no no no no no. You've got the completely wrong take on it. Clearly, baby seats are dangerous and ought to be made illegal.

Baby seals, on the other hand, are adorable and should be saved. Save the seals!

Shoot the whales.
 
