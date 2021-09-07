 Skip to content
(AZ Family)   Shave and a haircut, two fist   (azfamily.com) divider line
    Phoenix man, Lorenzo Malik Harewood Monday evening, Court documents, PHOENIX, arrest statement  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Punching a member of a brotherhood of men licensed to carry straight razors.
Not a bright kid.
 
IP [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roger Rabbit Shave and a Haircut
Youtube 6ds6w7SkHyw
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Police arrested Harewood on suspicion of robbery, which is a class 4 felony. He was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 22.
Under Arizona law, a first conviction on a class 4 felony carries a presumptive sentence of 2.5 years in prison. The minimum sentence is 1.5 years.

Yeah, he's not gonna show up for that.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
*looks at haircut in picture*

Case dismissed.
 
