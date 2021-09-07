 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Pass the popcorn and the sweet tea vodak: Alex Murdaugh's wife ordered forensic accounting of family finances shortly before her murder   (crimeonline.com) divider line
48
    More: Followup, Law, South Carolina, South Carolina State University, Family, Maggie Murdaugh, Sirius Satellite Radio, XM Satellite Radio, Federal Bureau of Investigation  
•       •       •

48 Comments     (+0 »)
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay this is getting good.
 
somedude210 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is the guy who disappeared or was found nearly dead or something last week, right?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
All the more reason to move forward with that forensic accounting, it sounds.
 
Cubs300
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Accountant is a pretty good movie. I wish they made a second one. Maybe this could be the plot.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

somedude210: This is the guy who disappeared or was found nearly dead or something last week, right?


Superficial head wound I think.
 
Fubegra
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"Popcorn and sweet tea" sounds like a nasty vodak flavor.
 
veale728
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
On one hand, this is sus af.

On the other hand...

Reporter Matt Harris, morning show host on WLNK and host of the podcast "The Murdaugh Family Murders: Impact of Influence," made the stunning announcement on "Crime Stories with Nancy Grace."
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That guy looks like a warning poster for the dangers of inbreeding.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Shocking. Wait, no ... the opposite of that.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: somedude210: This is the guy who disappeared or was found nearly dead or something last week, right?

Superficial head wound I think.


The "wound" was, indeed, only notable by it's superficiality.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Nancy Grace? Pleeeeeze.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Cubs300: The Accountant is a pretty good movie. I wish they made a second one. Maybe this could be the plot.


Apparently The Accountant 2 is in the works.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
FTFA:
Alex Murdaugh was forced out of the law firm PMPED, founded by his great-grandfather, on Friday after a forensic investigation discovered he had allegedly misappropriated millions of dollars of funds, as CrimeOnline previously reported. The following day, while driving a circuitous route from his Hampton County home to Charleston, Murdaugh called 911 to say he'd been shot in the head.

He was airlifted to a hospital in Savannah, Georgia, to be treated for what turned out to be a "superficial" wound, and on Monday, when he was released from the hospital, he announced his resignation from the law firm and said he was entering rehab "after a long battle" that he said had been exacerbated by the murders of his wife and son.

OK, yeah, I'm thinking he killed his wife and son for sure. He killed them and winged himself to allay suspicion.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
the TikToker was doing "doughnuts" in his truck when the truck flipped over, sending Timothy out the driver's window with the truck landing on top of him.

As a lib, boy do I feel owned
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: the TikToker was doing "doughnuts" in his truck when the truck flipped over, sending Timothy out the driver's window with the truck landing on top of him.

As a lib, boy do I feel owned


Owned so hard your comment got knocked into another thread.
 
Muta
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Nancy Grace is still a thing?

TOT MOM!
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm sorry, but that man just looks like a weak willed selfish spoiled piece of shiat in every pic I've ever seen of him. I'm also sure he's involved in his wife and son's murder, but I honestly don't think he has the stones to have been the triggerman.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Karma Chameleon:

Sounds like the right state, but wrong thread.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There are way too many people who are into true crime and playing detective along at home to ever get away with a murder that's interesting enough.

Think of how many cameras you are recorded on just running errands. 10,000 armchair detectives will eventually find something.

Trick is to make your crimes nice and boring.
 
Barry McCockner
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: Karma Chameleon: the TikToker was doing "doughnuts" in his truck when the truck flipped over, sending Timothy out the driver's window with the truck landing on top of him.

As a lib, boy do I feel owned

Owned so hard your comment got knocked into another thread.


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
patrick767
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: OK, yeah, I'm thinking he killed his wife and son for sure. He killed them and winged himself to allay suspicion.


But why "wing" himself months later? Strange.

When I read about the murders recently I immediately thought, "he's got to be the top suspect in his wife's and son's death, right?" BUT....

veale728: made the stunning announcement on "Crime Stories with Nancy Grace."


Now I'm not sure anyone was even killed or that this family ever existed. Fark Nancy Grace.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: That guy looks like a warning poster for the dangers of inbreeding.


How dare you insult our great Southern heritage, sir!  I demand satisfaction with pistols at dawn!

/I agree, there is something definitely not right about his appearance.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Feels like a plotline out of Banshee on Showtime.
 
Suflig
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh my God I'm going to cum!
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Muta: Nancy Grace is still a thing?

TOT MOM!


I'm reading the Websleuths thread about it. I can't believe there are people who think she's anything but a loudmouth harpy.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Lance Robdon: Tchernobog: That guy looks like a warning poster for the dangers of inbreeding.

How dare you insult our great Southern heritage, sir!  I demand satisfaction with pistols at dawn!

/I agree, there is something definitely not right about his appearance.


I'm not satisfying your pistol anywhere.
 
johnny queso [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
amyl nitrate poppers, a shiatload of cocaine, adult-sized huggies and thai lady-boys.
 
Howling Fantods
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If I was shot in the head, I'm pretty sure my first statement would be something along the lines of "oh my God, first my wife and son are murdered and now they're trying to murder me too! Hunt these people down and stop them!" Not "I'm going to rehab for something, pray for me." Dude is guilty AF and I can't wait for the details to come out.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A picture of the family:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

EnzoTheCoder: somedude210: This is the guy who disappeared or was found nearly dead or something last week, right?

Superficial head wound I think.


I got one of those one time when Mrs Englaja sneezed at an inopportune moment.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

patrick767: mongbiohazard: OK, yeah, I'm thinking he killed his wife and son for sure. He killed them and winged himself to allay suspicion.

But why "wing" himself months later? Strange.

When I read about the murders recently I immediately thought, "he's got to be the top suspect in his wife's and son's death, right?" BUT....


His wife and son were only killed in June. He received a superficial gunshot wound literally the day after his law firm fired him and told him they were investigating him for millions of dollars of money he seems to have stolen from the firm.

Doesn't seem all that complicated to me.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Based on this story's twists and turns, I can't tell yet if the made-for-TV movie will be Hallmarkian or FXesque - AND I'M LOVING IT!
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm getting too old for this shiat
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Suflig: Oh my God I'm going to cum!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This has the Coen brothers written all over it.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
https://www.wjcl.com/article/paul-mur​d​augh-maggie-alex-murdaugh-murder-mallo​ry-beach-duffie-stone-stephen-smith-sa​ndy-smith-south-carolina-colleton-coun​ty-hampton-county-timeline-beaufort-co​unty-parris-island-911-call-charges-dr​opped-boat-crash/37482920

Apparently there's another 2015 murder the police seem to believe is related, but haven't said how yet. The family has been rich as hell and wormed deep into the local justice system. There's probably a ton of corruption that's about to be uncovered.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: FTFA:
Alex Murdaugh was forced out of the law firm PMPED, founded by his great-grandfather, on Friday after a forensic investigation discovered he had allegedly misappropriated millions of dollars of funds, as CrimeOnline previously reported. The following day, while driving a circuitous route from his Hampton County home to Charleston, Murdaugh called 911 to say he'd been shot in the head.

He was airlifted to a hospital in Savannah, Georgia, to be treated for what turned out to be a "superficial" wound, and on Monday, when he was released from the hospital, he announced his resignation from the law firm and said he was entering rehab "after a long battle" that he said had been exacerbated by the murders of his wife and son.

OK, yeah, I'm thinking he killed his wife and son for sure. He killed them and winged himself to allay suspicion.


Winging yourself in the head would be extremely stupid.  Even with a small .22 or something similar you are still likely to kill yourself.

If for no other reason than the impact knocked you out and then you bled to death because of all the blood vessals up there.

Might be a botched suicide.
 
johnny queso [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: Karma Chameleon: the TikToker was doing "doughnuts" in his truck when the truck flipped over, sending Timothy out the driver's window with the truck landing on top of him.

As a lib, boy do I feel owned

Owned so hard your comment got knocked into another thread.


sub-leased
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If they were in a 90% tax bracket, they wouldn't have these problems.
 
actualaca
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

johnny queso: amyl nitrate poppers, a shiatload of cocaine, adult-sized huggies and thai lady-boys.


Well, there was also the mysterious "hit and run" death of a local gay 19 year old a few years back
 
p51d007
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Spent the money, found out his wife was auditing their finances, probably mentioned
it or the husband found out.  Either he or he had someone hired to murder his wife and
son.  Then shot himself in the head attempting to kill himself, screwed that up, now went
into "rehab" to hide.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

somedude210: This is the guy who disappeared or was found nearly dead or something last week, right?


Well, he pussed out and flinched trying to kill himself anyway.
 
27 With Dadbod Though
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: mongbiohazard: FTFA:
Alex Murdaugh was forced out of the law firm PMPED, founded by his great-grandfather, on Friday after a forensic investigation discovered he had allegedly misappropriated millions of dollars of funds, as CrimeOnline previously reported. The following day, while driving a circuitous route from his Hampton County home to Charleston, Murdaugh called 911 to say he'd been shot in the head.

He was airlifted to a hospital in Savannah, Georgia, to be treated for what turned out to be a "superficial" wound, and on Monday, when he was released from the hospital, he announced his resignation from the law firm and said he was entering rehab "after a long battle" that he said had been exacerbated by the murders of his wife and son.

OK, yeah, I'm thinking he killed his wife and son for sure. He killed them and winged himself to allay suspicion.

Winging yourself in the head would be extremely stupid.  Even with a small .22 or something similar you are still likely to kill yourself.

If for no other reason than the impact knocked you out and then you bled to death because of all the blood vessals up there.

Might be a botched suicide.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wolf892
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I get killing you're wife, we've all done it. Murdering your son though, that's... that's just cold blooded.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Muta: Nancy Grace is still a thing?

TOT MOM!


Talking of bodies you wouldn't mind seeing dead on a road....
 
