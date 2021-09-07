 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WMUR New Hampshire)   Not News: Hiker completes 48th 4,000' peak. News: 4 years old   (wmur.com) divider line
16
    More: Cool, WMUR-TV, Hiking, Hearst Television, Manchester, New Hampshire, 48th 4,000-foot mountain, New Hampshire, exclusive club, E/I  
•       •       •

207 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Sep 2021 at 6:50 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Must be nice to be rich
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Must be nice to be rich


The 4 year old? I bet she doesn't even pay taxes.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Must be nice to be rich


Hey, that kid worked all his life to be that successful.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My kids complete a 6483 ft peak every time he goes up to his room.
 
Secret Troll Alt
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Translation: Local child wins the genetic lottery, goes with overprivileged, overwealthy parents with an abundance of leisure time to the top of 48 peaks, before they grow to be an overprivileged douchey frat bro who gets a tap on the wrist for sexual assault and rape.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Secret Troll Alt: Translation: Local child wins the genetic lottery, goes with overprivileged, overwealthy parents with an abundance of leisure time to the top of 48 peaks, before they grow to be an overprivileged douchey frat bro who gets a tap on the wrist for sexual assault and rape.


I doubt the 4 year old girl is going to be a rapist frat bro, but it's cool that you've decided her future for her.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That kid didn't do sh*t
 
Salted Metal Honey [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
As a 52 year old pursuing this and other similar peakbagging goals, good for her.  Get em done before your knees (and back and shoulders) won't let you do them.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

holdmybones: My kids complete a 6483 ft peak every time he goes up to his room.


Yeah, my kid goes up to his room and gets high too.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I like to hike, I like to go wheeling and I enjoy rough camping, but 48 trips in 4 years? Do they live near pikes peak and just drive her up there every weekend or something?
 
hissatsu
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: ArkAngel: Must be nice to be rich

The 4 year old? I bet she doesn't even pay taxes.


There are a lot of rich people like that.
 
Secret Troll Alt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

KangTheMad: Secret Troll Alt: Translation: Local child wins the genetic lottery, goes with overprivileged, overwealthy parents with an abundance of leisure time to the top of 48 peaks, before they grow to be an overprivileged douchey frat bro who gets a tap on the wrist for sexual assault and rape.

I doubt the 4 year old girl is going to be a rapist frat bro, but it's cool that you've decided her future for her.


This is Fark, do you think I have time to RTFA?
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
yeah but the parking lot is at 3500ft!

also, after completing her 48th 4000 peak hike, she said she plans on learning how to wipe her own ass next!

/front to back!
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: That kid didn't do sh*t


Says the overweight man on the internet who couldn't walk 4000 feet if it was for a lifetime supply of Krispy Kremes
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Y'all are dogpiling a 4 year old girl. Jesus Christ get a f*cking life.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.