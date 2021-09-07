 Skip to content
(NPR)   The internet never forgets. Even when it's wrong. Sometimes *especially* when it's wrong   (npr.org) divider line
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Such are the days of Trumpistan
 
pdieten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is about someone in the Obama administration

Anyway, now he's got his article on the internet from a reputable source, even though WSJ are being a problem.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am sure it means a lot to this guy, but...
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
kendelrio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkAngel: Such are the days of Trumpistan


So a false article that was written in 2013 and the man has been trying to get corrected or retracted is Trumps fault?

Holy shiat... how much room in your head do you have for Trump to live in? It's gotta be palatial in there...

Get a hobby, get laid or smoke a j, bud... or better yet, get a hobby of getting laid while you smoke a j.... you'll be so much happier.
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
just another day in the post-truth era.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Classic retweet does not imply endorsement
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kendelrio: So a false article that was written in 2013 and the man has been trying to get corrected or retracted is Trumps fault?


To be fair, Republican members of Congress are apparently still citing it.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HoratioGates: kendelrio: So a false article that was written in 2013 and the man has been trying to get corrected or retracted is Trumps fault?

To be fair, Republican members of Congress are apparently still citing it.


That doesn't sound very fair.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HoratioGates: kendelrio: So a false article that was written in 2013 and the man has been trying to get corrected or retracted is Trumps fault?

To be fair, Republican members of Congress are apparently still citing it.


And who else?
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wow. Evidently, years ago, republicans were very concerned about ethics, insider trading, and the education department.
I wonder what happened recently that made them give up those concerns?
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

SBinRR: HoratioGates: kendelrio: So a false article that was written in 2013 and the man has been trying to get corrected or retracted is Trumps fault?

To be fair, Republican members of Congress are apparently still citing it.

And who else?


AND MY AXE

Wait, were we not doing a bit there?
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I would think, WSJ declining to retract or emend a story, even do a follow up, that basically every other paper would find it to be a good policy to write articles about how the WSJ unfairly maligns somebody and, even after being told that it is still negatively affecting the individual's life, they still are sticking with the tale.  Sticking a finger in their eye (journalistically speaking).
 
wademh
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Thing is, people have been writing about how foolish student loans are for 40+ years.

Student loans are a horrible investment, always have been. They became even worse when the costs of college skyrocketed but they were generically bad before that. But some groups decided that it was important that everyone have access to college, and the only way to provide that access was with broadly accessible loans, ignoring the fact that the loans needed to be paid off. But people were writing about that absurdity as well.

Still, foolish people kept taking out loans to pay for school. It didn't make sense. People published articles that it didn't makes sense. But people believed what they wanted to believe despite the obvious facts. And the people who were fooled blame others for their having been fooled.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Holy shiat, the irony here is deep and broad.

This place is #1 for repeating "breaking news!" falsehoods way after they been retracted or otherwise proven wrong.
 
whitroth
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Of course the WSJ isn't doing anything. I mean, they *are* owned by Murdoch, and this guy was a Democrat.
 
Space Banana Physicist
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: SBinRR: HoratioGates: kendelrio: So a false article that was written in 2013 and the man has been trying to get corrected or retracted is Trumps fault?

To be fair, Republican members of Congress are apparently still citing it.

And who else?

AND MY AXE

Wait, were we not doing a bit there?


*your backup axe, buddy
 
RoyHobbs22
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That dude is guilty as sin.  He did it, I read it on the Internet in 2013.
 
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: Holy shiat, the irony here is deep and broad.

This place is #1 for repeating "breaking news!" falsehoods way after they been retracted or otherwise proven wrong.


Your very name renders you a liar. Go ahead, smart your own post to dig yourself out of this hole.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
How about you go sit and spin, dickweed. You said it, you own it, and any consequences thereof. Why are the conservatives the biggest whiners of all?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

kendelrio: ArkAngel: Such are the days of Trumpistan

So a false article that was written in 2013 and the man has been trying to get corrected or retracted is Trumps fault?

Holy shiat... how much room in your head do you have for Trump to live in? It's gotta be palatial in there...

Get a hobby, get laid or smoke a j, bud... or better yet, get a hobby of getting laid while you smoke a j.... you'll be so much happier.


He stole Obama's Time Machine.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: Holy shiat, the irony here is deep and broad.

This place is #1 for repeating "breaking news!" falsehoods way after they been retracted or otherwise proven wrong.


Come on, give everyone's redneck uncle on FB credit where it's due.
 
whitroth
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

wademh: Thing is, people have been writing about how foolish student loans are for 40+ years.

Student loans are a horrible investment, always have been. They became even worse when the costs of college skyrocketed but they were generically bad before that. But some groups decided that it was important that everyone have access to college, and the only way to provide that access was with broadly accessible loans, ignoring the fact that the loans needed to be paid off. But people were writing about that absurdity as well.

Still, foolish people kept taking out loans to pay for school. It didn't make sense. People published articles that it didn't makes sense. But people believed what they wanted to believe despite the obvious facts. And the people who were fooled blame others for their having been fooled.


They are? Then why did the people you vote for, the GOP, cut the Pell Grants over and over and over and over?

"Some groups decided everyone needed to go to college"? Maybe because they kept dumbing down high school, so you needed the first two years of college to bring people up to that level?

And now let's talk about HR departments, who don't know sh*t, and put degree and certificate requirements to get low-level jobs. You're well off, and never had to deal with that crap, so you don't know sh*t from shinola about it, and just repeat what Rupert Murdoch wants you to say.

Just shut up.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If only he had a legal recourse to hold the WSJ accountable for false, defamatory, written claims.
 
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: How about you go sit and spin, dickweed. You said it, you own it, and any consequences thereof. Why are the conservatives the biggest whiners of all?


The guy profiled in the article is an oversight Dem. Were you refering to someone else who happens to be a conservative?
 
Magnus
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Such are the days of Trumpistan


Missed it by that much.
 
gar1013
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Such are the days of Trumpistan


Look who didn't read TFA
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

foo monkey: If only he had a legal recourse to hold the WSJ accountable for false, defamatory, written claims.


The problem is nothing reported by the WSJ was false.
He was the subject of investigations by the Federal government, at least 2 different departments.
 
gar1013
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: How about you go sit and spin, dickweed. You said it, you own it, and any consequences thereof. Why are the conservatives the biggest whiners of all?


Look who didn't understand TFA.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

whitroth: wademh: Thing is, people have been writing about how foolish student loans are for 40+ years.

Student loans are a horrible investment, always have been. They became even worse when the costs of college skyrocketed but they were generically bad before that. But some groups decided that it was important that everyone have access to college, and the only way to provide that access was with broadly accessible loans, ignoring the fact that the loans needed to be paid off. But people were writing about that absurdity as well.

Still, foolish people kept taking out loans to pay for school. It didn't make sense. People published articles that it didn't makes sense. But people believed what they wanted to believe despite the obvious facts. And the people who were fooled blame others for their having been fooled.

They are? Then why did the people you vote for, the GOP, cut the Pell Grants over and over and over and over?

"Some groups decided everyone needed to go to college"? Maybe because they kept dumbing down high school, so you needed the first two years of college to bring people up to that level?

And now let's talk about HR departments, who don't know sh*t, and put degree and certificate requirements to get low-level jobs. You're well off, and never had to deal with that crap, so you don't know sh*t from shinola about it, and just repeat what Rupert Murdoch wants you to say.

Just shut up.


Instead of going to school for 4 yrs, spending $100k to go into debt for a generic BA that you "have to have to get a job", and start in the hole you could always graduate high school, go to the IBEW hall, get a job paying $30k, work 5 years, take the journeymans test, and be set to make around $50k as your buddy gets out of college.

Going in a trade puts you (30x4)+50=170
170+100=270

$270,000 ahead at the end of year 1 of your college guys first year of work, if he gets a job that starts at $50k.

Then over the next 10 years you're still banking, putting money away, buying a car, a house.

He's paying off student loans, has no savings, driving a shiatty car, flushing equity paying rent because he can't save up a down payment on a house.

That's a HUGE delta to overcome.
 
Magnus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: foo monkey: If only he had a legal recourse to hold the WSJ accountable for false, defamatory, written claims.

The problem is nothing reported by the WSJ was false.
He was the subject of investigations by the Federal government, at least 2 different departments.


Being the subject of 2 investigations made him guilty?
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: foo monkey: If only he had a legal recourse to hold the WSJ accountable for false, defamatory, written claims.

The problem is nothing reported by the WSJ was false.
He was the subject of investigations by the Federal government, at least 2 different departments.


According to TFA it sounds like they hinted really strongly, at least. And it's literally affecting his life. How in the world is WSJ  it responsible for the harassment he receives, when people are explicitly citing their article as justification for harassing him?

There is no good journalistic reason not to correct this story. None. WSJ is being evil, vindictive assholes.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
How is WSJ *not responsible, rather.
 
DVD
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Such are the days of Trumpistan


______________________________________​________

Sometimes, reading the article helps.  Otherwise the lack of understanding hinders any hope of constructive contributions to the conversation, or one could say...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: Holy shiat, the irony here is deep and broad.

This place is #1 for repeating "breaking news!" falsehoods way after they been retracted or otherwise proven wrong.

Your very name renders you a liar. Go ahead, smart your own post to dig yourself out of this hole.


*looks*

*shrugs*
Don't need to.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: whitroth: wademh: Thing is, people have been writing about how foolish student loans are for 40+ years.

Student loans are a horrible investment, always have been. They became even worse when the costs of college skyrocketed but they were generically bad before that. But some groups decided that it was important that everyone have access to college, and the only way to provide that access was with broadly accessible loans, ignoring the fact that the loans needed to be paid off. But people were writing about that absurdity as well.

Still, foolish people kept taking out loans to pay for school. It didn't make sense. People published articles that it didn't makes sense. But people believed what they wanted to believe despite the obvious facts. And the people who were fooled blame others for their having been fooled.

They are? Then why did the people you vote for, the GOP, cut the Pell Grants over and over and over and over?

"Some groups decided everyone needed to go to college"? Maybe because they kept dumbing down high school, so you needed the first two years of college to bring people up to that level?

And now let's talk about HR departments, who don't know sh*t, and put degree and certificate requirements to get low-level jobs. You're well off, and never had to deal with that crap, so you don't know sh*t from shinola about it, and just repeat what Rupert Murdoch wants you to say.

Just shut up.

Instead of going to school for 4 yrs, spending $100k to go into debt for a generic BA that you "have to have to get a job", and start in the hole you could always graduate high school, go to the IBEW hall, get a job paying $30k, work 5 years, take the journeymans test, and be set to make around $50k as your buddy gets out of college.

Going in a trade puts you (30x4)+50=170
170+100=270

$270,000 ahead at the end of year 1 of your college guys first year of work, if he gets a job that starts at $50k.

Then over the next 10 years you're still banking, putting money away, ...


Not everyone is suited to the trades, and not everyone has access to the union halls, especially people of color.

People going into the trades would probably benefit from some college anyway, as eventually they will be running their own business and will need some basic business skills.
 
Oak
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Magnus: Herr Flick's Revenge: foo monkey: If only he had a legal recourse to hold the WSJ accountable for false, defamatory, written claims.

The problem is nothing reported by the WSJ was false.
He was the subject of investigations by the Federal government, at least 2 different departments.

Being the subject of 2 investigations made him guilty?


Provide a link to the WSJ article in which they said he was "guilty," or slink away ashamed.   Either way.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"We are receptive and responsive to objections raised (no matter how old)," Steve Severinghaus, a spokesman for the newspaper, writes in an email for this story. "In this particular instance, we fully investigated the complaints Mr. Shireman brought to us, and after a full review concluded that no corrections were warranted."


Ah, the classic:  "We've investigated ourselves and found no wrongdoing"
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 1 minute ago  

zeroman987: ISmartAllMyOwnPosts: whitroth: wademh: Thing is, people have been writing about how foolish student loans are for 40+ years.

Student loans are a horrible investment, always have been. They became even worse when the costs of college skyrocketed but they were generically bad before that. But some groups decided that it was important that everyone have access to college, and the only way to provide that access was with broadly accessible loans, ignoring the fact that the loans needed to be paid off. But people were writing about that absurdity as well.

Still, foolish people kept taking out loans to pay for school. It didn't make sense. People published articles that it didn't makes sense. But people believed what they wanted to believe despite the obvious facts. And the people who were fooled blame others for their having been fooled.

They are? Then why did the people you vote for, the GOP, cut the Pell Grants over and over and over and over?

"Some groups decided everyone needed to go to college"? Maybe because they kept dumbing down high school, so you needed the first two years of college to bring people up to that level?

And now let's talk about HR departments, who don't know sh*t, and put degree and certificate requirements to get low-level jobs. You're well off, and never had to deal with that crap, so you don't know sh*t from shinola about it, and just repeat what Rupert Murdoch wants you to say.

Just shut up.

Instead of going to school for 4 yrs, spending $100k to go into debt for a generic BA that you "have to have to get a job", and start in the hole you could always graduate high school, go to the IBEW hall, get a job paying $30k, work 5 years, take the journeymans test, and be set to make around $50k as your buddy gets out of college.

Going in a trade puts you (30x4)+50=170
170+100=270

$270,000 ahead at the end of year 1 of your college guys first year of work, if he gets a job that starts at $50k.

Then over the next 10 years you're still banking, putting money away, ...

Not everyone is suited to the trades, and not everyone has access to the union halls, especially people of color.

People going into the trades would probably benefit from some college anyway, as eventually they will be running their own business and will need some basic business skills.


Not everyone is suited to the trades, and very few people are actually suited to college that isn't just 4 more years of high school.

Have you been in a union hall lately?

If you have a pulse, IBEW, carpenters, and plumbers are taking you in.

shiat, if you can read a tape measure day 1, they'll fast track you to the good gigs.
 
