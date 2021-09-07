 Skip to content
 
I'll see your Woman Finds Python in Her Toilet article and raise you a HVAC Technician Cornered Inside a Vent by a 6-Foot Rattlesnake
    Leo White, Fred Goodwins, Jess Robbins, Jesse  
posted to Main » on 07 Sep 2021 at 9:12 PM



derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Snakes On A Plenum
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If a snake is found in a toilet, is its weight measured in Courics?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
ZAP IT WITH THE FREON!!!
 
creckert
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ZMugg: If a snake is found in a toilet, is its weight measured in Courics?


I'm not sure but I can tell you it's 0.00909089 furlongs if that helps
 
shower_in_my_socks
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That would be my last day as an HVAC Technician.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Cool story dude: I worked outside in west Texas for about two years and people getting trapped by venomous snakes and/or spiders was pretty normal. One of the onsite supervisors had to be told that they didn't care if he'd bought a venomous snake trap kit with his own cash, he was NOT allowed to do that on company time.

/dude was really out here with a snake hook snagging rattlers and copperheads
//once ran into him and he had a bag of ratsnakes he was relocating
///he was having a good day, the others in the truck, not so much
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
What's a battle?
Youtube bQz4sk6kuhw

I don't know if the quote fits but I do know that this was also from the Whacking Day episode. There's a relevance somewhere in there.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: Snakes On A Plenum


Take all the votes
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

creckert: ZMugg: If a snake is found in a toilet, is its weight measured in Courics?

I'm not sure but I can tell you it's 0.00909089 furlongs if that helps


Yes, it doesn't.

However, thank you for the effort.
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Listen buddy if you want me to believe your crazy story, don't include a pic of a harmless western rat snake. Good enough to fool the local news though.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
HVAC techs deal with this stuff all the time.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: Cool story dude: I worked outside in west Texas for about two years and people getting trapped by venomous snakes and/or spiders was pretty normal. One of the onsite supervisors had to be told that they didn't care if he'd bought a venomous snake trap kit with his own cash, he was NOT allowed to do that on company time.

/dude was really out here with a snake hook snagging rattlers and copperheads
//once ran into him and he had a bag of ratsnakes he was relocating
///he was having a good day, the others in the truck, not so much


You had to do it. You just had to put that "and/or spiders" in there.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

casual disregard: You had to do it. You just had to put that "and/or spiders" in there.


The number of times I opened a building door, audibly said "Nope" and shut the door because it was full of FREAKING BLACK WIDOWS, is actually unknown. Because that's how often I did it. Then I'd be radioing supervision like look you can fumigate it or burn it down, either way.

I did relocate the tarantulas though. They were amazingly chill.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: casual disregard: You had to do it. You just had to put that "and/or spiders" in there.

The number of times I opened a building door, audibly said "Nope" and shut the door because it was full of FREAKING BLACK WIDOWS, is actually unknown. Because that's how often I did it. Then I'd be radioing supervision like look you can fumigate it or burn it down, either way.

I did relocate the tarantulas though. They were amazingly chill.


A former supervisor of mine told me a black widow was crawling on his body once when he was in the shower.

Hellassdamnope.
 
