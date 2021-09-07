 Skip to content
(WCJB Gainesville)   When the roads are bad in Florida and don't get fixed, you do the most Florida thing you can do. Plant a palm tree in that pothole. The Florida tag abides, with picture goodness   (wcjb.com) divider line
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
that's a banana plant subby.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blender61: that's a banana plant subby.

You're

a banana plant.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know you thought it was funny, subby, but that is not anywhere close to the most Florida thing you could do.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Politicians are way too busy making sure your kids don't wear masks to school.
They do not have time to address potholes.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought they just pancaked condos into them.
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: blender61: that's a banana plant subby.

You're a banana plant.


Florida is a banana republic
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should have planted a pot plant.
 
IDisME
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I know you thought it was funny, subby, but that is not anywhere close to the most Florida thing you could do.


It's pretty close.  It's a private road that is all the neighbor's responsibility, by the sounds of it. Who are they sending a message to, themselves?
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: I thought they just pancaked condos into them.


Look, if you know a better way to fill a pothole, we're all ears.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: blender61: that's a banana plant subby.

You're a banana plant.


media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If you think someone's going to move that rubber tree plant, you have high hopes.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

blender61: that's a banana plant subby.


I knew it right away. Where is subby from? I'd guess some place north of the Mason-Dixon line.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Sum Dum Gai: UncleDirtNap: I thought they just pancaked condos into them.

Look, if you know a better way to fill a pothole, we're all ears.


Put a mine in it.
 
neongoats
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure the most Florida thing would be to smoke a bunch of meth and then spit your covid germs in the asphalt crew's mouth.
 
acouvis
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So... the roadway is a private street, which is why the county isn't responsible for it...

Which would bring to mind the question: Why are people driving on a private street?  If its a HOA street, thats probably something that should be brought up to the HOA instead of whining to the county about it.
 
rummonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well, the tree does look like it's really well centered in the road so people should be able to drive by it nicely and hey, free bananas.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i think most Floridians would agree that someone other than themselves should fix the problem post haste, before the tree bears fruit and they have cars slipping all over the road.
 
rummonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

acouvis: So... the roadway is a private street, which is why the county isn't responsible for it...

Which would bring to mind the question: Why are people driving on a private street?  If its a HOA street, thats probably something that should be brought up to the HOA instead of whining to the county about it.


Based on the article, it doesn't sound like anybody is complaining to the county at all.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: blender61: that's a banana plant subby.

You're a banana plant.


Close.
I'ma banana spider.

I hope people roll with that. I few plastic flamingos, an iguana or two. An alligator?  Maybe a python?
Get a whole dio(d)rama going.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Amateurs
https://www.offbeat.com/news/bywater-​r​esidents-hope-crude-display-draws-atte​ntion-pothole-problem/
 
neongoats
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

rummonkey: Well, the tree does look like it's really well centered in the road so people should be able to drive by it nicely and hey, free bananas.


In my experience, most of the bananas growing wild all over Florida are mostly little plantain-like things.

csb

When I was a kid me and my dad would strike out into the woods near our place, which were quite jungle like and just explore our way through - we found what seemed to be long abandoned citrus and banana plantation overgrown and feral. We dug up a couple of those banana plants and planted them in the back yard.

As an adult it dawned on me that I think my dad was looking for an outside place to plant weed, heh.

/csb
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Sum Dum Gai: UncleDirtNap: I thought they just pancaked condos into them.

Look, if you know a better way to fill a pothole, we're all ears.


Touché

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: I thought they just pancaked condos into them.


/
So is it official that that wasn't a sinkhole or not?
 
Dog Welder
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If I owned both Hell and Florida, I'd live in Hell and rent out Florida.
 
skybird659
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Now all they have to do is name it after a Confederate general and it'll be there forever!
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Most Florida? Nah.  Pretty sure the most Florida thing you could do there is smoke a shiatload of meth, sexually assault a gator, salute the confederate flag and drive off in a stolen, lifted 2wd pickup truck on 24s with stretched mud tires, a salvage title and 7 guns in the glove box.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It definitely fits "not news".  Privately owned street has pothole.  Private owners plant banana tree in pothole instead of fixing it. Private owners call media to bring attention to the fact that the county won't fix it.  Public outrage ensues without even reading the details.  County is not responsible for private roads, private owners are.  Profit?
 
