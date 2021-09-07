 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Skeptoid)   It was cruise missiles, the planes were holograms, it was all an inside job by the Jews. The truthers get their annual reminder to send money to the brave people just asking questions   (skeptoid.com) divider line
59
    More: Facepalm, September 11 attacks, Conspiracy theories, Loose Change, Conspiracy theory, subsequent years, anti-Semitism, Internet video Loose Change, countless people  
•       •       •

1461 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 07 Sep 2021 at 6:01 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



59 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hate 9/11 "truthers" only slightly more than JFK conspiracy theorists.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've known three 9/11 truthers.  They were all complete losers.   That's a pattern.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do these truthers have sex with pillows and can't get a real date? Hey, I'm just asking questions. Do they moan their mother's name at orgasm, or their favorite anime character's name? Are they wearing their little sisters underwear while they do it, or do they put those on after?

What? I'm just asking questions. What are they hiding? If they're innocent, they've got nothing to hide.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they ID'd any perps yet?
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The one guy at work who loudly claims 9/11 was an inside job also proudly asserts he damaged his brain using too many drugs.

/why yes, it was methamphetamine
//how did you ever guess?
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I used to work with a guy who totally believed 9/11 was an inside job by the Jews (he even has a newsletter).

Don't know who was crazier, him or the "Dolphin Lover" I also worked with at the same time.

They were Florida Men before there was a Florida Man meme.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Facebook and twitter are not worth the trouble. Youtube is good only for watching music videos.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Facebook and twitter are not worth the trouble. Youtube is good only for watching music videos.


I go down the rabbit hole of 9/11 conspiracy theorists, just for the shear fun - especially folks claiming "bad CGI." No, you dumb fark, video at that time was still 24 seconds per frame. That's why when you go frame by frame there are gaps in the motion!
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
My younger brother has started buying into 9/11 truther shiat, he's also antivax as well.  Weirdly enough he's on year seven of getting his four-year degree.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: I used to work with a guy who totally believed 9/11 was an inside job by the Jews (he even has a newsletter).

Don't know who was crazier, him or the "Dolphin Lover" I also worked with at the same time.

They were Florida Men before there was a Florida Man meme.


Damn...what kind of a work environment had such weirdos?
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Catsaregreen: I used to work with a guy who totally believed 9/11 was an inside job by the Jews (he even has a newsletter).

Don't know who was crazier, him or the "Dolphin Lover" I also worked with at the same time.

They were Florida Men before there was a Florida Man meme.

Damn...what kind of a work environment had such weirdos?


They worked for the State Department
 
RasIanI
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I remember when Loose Change was going around -- and then Zeitgeist.

On both occasions, the person who insisted I watch -- they always insist.

I always thought they were preposterous. Especially with Loose Change -- no matter how much I disliked GWB, I just could never wrap my brain around the idea that he could committ mass murder in a conspiracy.

Bomb millions of brown people, sure -- he had institutional legitimacy in doing so, regardless of how evil.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Catsaregreen: I used to work with a guy who totally believed 9/11 was an inside job by the Jews (he even has a newsletter).

Don't know who was crazier, him or the "Dolphin Lover" I also worked with at the same time.

They were Florida Men before there was a Florida Man meme.

Damn...what kind of a work environment had such weirdos?


The Charlotte Sun in Port Charlotte!
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
9/11 trutherism has been replaced by covid trutherism.

But should we tolerate any trutherism? By tolerate I mean draw attention to it, and by doing that lending credence to it. Telling anybody what a truther believes is a slippery slope toward spreading trutherism further. We have seen nothing good come out of trutherism, or from reporting its existence in the news. All that does is cast a spotlight on it, and make idiots who are impressionable say "Hmm, duuuh, that guy has a point!"

We could do ourselves a huge, huge favor by ignoring the fark out of trutherism. Don't report it in the news. Don't discuss it in television broadcasts. Don't give people any reason to focus on it. No documentaries, no farkin anything.

A good example would be people saying we never landed on the moon. We know people believe that stupidity. We don't have people going on and on about it on cable news every day, so why do we have them going on and on about covid trutherism? Bury it. BURY IT. It's not a story. Don't make it one. Let's press on.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Knock Knock"
"Who's There?"
"9/11"
"9/11 Who?"
"*GASP!* You said you'd never forget!!!"
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I have a former friend who claims that 9/11 was a giant form of insurance fraud.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This strained my relationship with my brother. His Sandy Hook truther BS turned it into s relationsh*t.

When these assholes come up with this shiat they should be forced into a chair and have to stare at pictures of the real human suffering that comes as a result of these tragedies. If a crime scene photo of a room full of dead grade school kids doesn't change your mind then you're of no further value to society that I can see.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's like they live in this bizarre fantasy world where water runs uphill and dogs speak Latin.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Catsaregreen: I used to work with a guy who totally believed 9/11 was an inside job by the Jews (he even has a newsletter).

Don't know who was crazier, him or the "Dolphin Lover" I also worked with at the same time.

They were Florida Men before there was a Florida Man meme.

Damn...what kind of a work environment had such weirdos?


Our hospital and clinic.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: [Fark user image 500x566]


"Jet FuEL CaN'T meLT StEEl BeaMs" was always one of those super-convenient tells that a person had no clue what they were talking about. Very handy.

Fark user imageView Full Size

https://doi.org/10.1061/(ASCE)MT.1943​-​5533.0000600
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Rucker10: This strained my relationship with my brother. His Sandy Hook truther BS turned it into s relationsh*t.

When these assholes come up with this shiat they should be forced into a chair and have to stare at pictures of the real human suffering that comes as a result of these tragedies. If a crime scene photo of a room full of dead grade school kids doesn't change your mind then you're of no further value to society that I can see.


I feel you man, that shiat destroys relationships.
 
zjoik
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Theeng: My younger brother has started buying into 9/11 truther shiat, he's also antivax as well.  Weirdly enough he's on year seven of getting his four-year degree.


I hope its not in thermodynamics or mechanical engineering
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The three generals that told the Air Force to stand down all got promoted.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
America has 330 million people in it. Tens of millions of them are stupid. A similar number are mentally ill. There's some overlap there. (shrug)

But, hey, as long as SOMEBODY will pay attention to them, the ridicule is worth it.

Being ridiculed is better than being ignored, if you're a particularly sad idiot.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: WastrelWay: Facebook and twitter are not worth the trouble. Youtube is good only for watching music videos.

I go down the rabbit hole of 9/11 conspiracy theorists, just for the shear fun - especially folks claiming "bad CGI." No, you dumb fark, video at that time was still 24 seconds per frame. That's why when you go frame by frame there are gaps in the motion!


24 seconds per frame leaves a lot of gaps...
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Theeng: Rucker10: This strained my relationship with my brother. His Sandy Hook truther BS turned it into s relationsh*t.

When these assholes come up with this shiat they should be forced into a chair and have to stare at pictures of the real human suffering that comes as a result of these tragedies. If a crime scene photo of a room full of dead grade school kids doesn't change your mind then you're of no further value to society that I can see.

I feel you man, that shiat destroys relationships.


CONSPIRACY THEORIES CAN'T MELT THE TIES THAT BIND
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

DRTFA: Catsaregreen: WastrelWay: Facebook and twitter are not worth the trouble. Youtube is good only for watching music videos.

I go down the rabbit hole of 9/11 conspiracy theorists, just for the shear fun - especially folks claiming "bad CGI." No, you dumb fark, video at that time was still 24 seconds per frame. That's why when you go frame by frame there are gaps in the motion!

24 seconds per frame leaves a lot of gaps...


That's like showing a video in a zoom meeting
 
HFK
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
911 truthers, jfk conspiracy theorists, moon hoaxers, qanon....

KREMLIN
KREMLIN
KREMLIN
KREMLIN
 
acouvis
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Theeng: My younger brother has started buying into 9/11 truther shiat, he's also antivax as well.  Weirdly enough he's on year seven of getting his four-year degree.


degree in what?
 
Abox
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: The three generals that told the Air Force to stand down all got promoted.


Checkmate
 
zjoik
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: Snapper Carr: [Fark user image 500x566]

"Jet FuEL CaN'T meLT StEEl BeaMs" was always one of those super-convenient tells that a person had no clue what they were talking about. Very handy.

[Fark user image image 722x546]
https://doi.org/10.1061/(ASCE)MT.1943-​5533.0000600


Impact welds are also a thing, that energy has to go somewhere
 
8tReAsUrEz
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: Catsaregreen: I used to work with a guy who totally believed 9/11 was an inside job by the Jews (he even has a newsletter).

Don't know who was crazier, him or the "Dolphin Lover" I also worked with at the same time.

They were Florida Men before there was a Florida Man meme.

Damn...what kind of a work environment had such weirdos?


Welcome to our world, America... Humanity teems with conspiracy theories, and widespread literacy is actually a preserve of developed countries. Latin Americans live convinced that the USA has its entire attention fixated on them; the biggest conspiracy theory, the lunatic concept that the USA has "sucked" all its wealth from Latin American natural resources, was codified into a book, "Las venas abiertas de America Latina" (Latin America's open veins) that is the gospel of the regions loony left, and more or less the worldview of 90% of its population, from the favelas to the gated mansions of the elite. At the height of his madness, Hugo Chavez gave Barack Obama the book at an international summit, to "speak truth to the oppressors".

While the coalescence of right and left around the idea of the Great Satan is uniquely LatAm, conspiracy theories are the bread and butter of the world's population. I've had a Serbian colleague declare with full gravitas that Chernobyl was a CIA job, and 2 German colleagues assent learnedly; the Trumpanzee explosion in Germany is not casual, and shows how deep the delusions planted by centuries of "alternate facts" run, especially in the non-deprogrammed Eastern generations... The Serbs have killed millions throughout history in the name of their tortured view of history as an endless anti-Serb barrage, Poland still dreams of its feudal past, and Russia... well, its difficult relationship with reality, helped along by liberal doses of rotgut and isolation, has been amply documented.

The spread of the truther-birther-Qanus-antivax rot is just the final contagion of the worldwide epidemic of stupid that has blighted humanity forever. America did not invent this, and America did not make the world believe nutso gibberish; the only thing Big Tech made possible was the infection of that part of the American people that had been more or less immunized by education.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Theeng: My younger brother has started buying into 9/11 truther shiat, he's also antivax as well.  Weirdly enough he's on year seven of getting his four-year degree.


The Tommy Callahan college plan?
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

zjoik: Theeng: My younger brother has started buying into 9/11 truther shiat, he's also antivax as well.  Weirdly enough he's on year seven of getting his four-year degree.

I hope its not in thermodynamics or mechanical engineering


Pharmacology unfortunately, but yeah that conspiracy theory shiat rots your brain.
 
Befuddled
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The truth of 9/11 was the buildings were brought down by a bullet shot by Oswald in 1963. One the bullets missed then went into outer space where it received a gravity assist by Jupiter and a few other planets, then it came back to Earth at near half the speed of light to destroy the Twin Towers. They knew this would happen as they were tracking the bullet but couldn't stop it so they came up with the CGI of the planes hitting the Two Towers to cover up the truth. It could happen. Study it out.
 
spleef420
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Theeng: Pharmacology


meth, fentanyl or LSD production?
 
zjoik
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Befuddled: The truth of 9/11 was the buildings were brought down by a bullet shot by Oswald in 1963. One the bullets missed then went into outer space where it received a gravity assist by Jupiter and a few other planets, then it came back to Earth at near half the speed of light to destroy the Twin Towers. They knew this would happen as they were tracking the bullet but couldn't stop it so they came up with the CGI of the planes hitting the Two Towers to cover up the truth. It could happen. Study it out.


The round was made of compressed steel memes
 
bthom37
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bughunter: The one guy at work who loudly claims 9/11 was an inside job also proudly asserts he damaged his brain using too many drugs.

/why yes, it was methamphetamine
//how did you ever guess?


This your co-worker?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zjoik
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Theeng: zjoik: Theeng: My younger brother has started buying into 9/11 truther shiat, he's also antivax as well.  Weirdly enough he's on year seven of getting his four-year degree.

I hope its not in thermodynamics or mechanical engineering

Pharmacology unfortunately, but yeah that conspiracy theory shiat rots your brain.


Bad:  it took your pharmacologist 7 years to get his/her degree.

Worse: is a 9/11 truther

Even worse: anti VAX

Fark: during covid
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I have a buddy that is an ironworker. I bug him that 9/11 was an inside job by Ironworkers to try and save face by hiding poor craftsmanship that was causing the building to prematurely fail.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I mean, a tower in Miami recently collapsed all on its own.
Obviously smashing a commercial jet into one is going to knock it over.
 
Purple_Urkle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: I mean, a tower in Miami recently collapsed all on its own.
Obviously smashing a commercial jet into one is going to knock it over.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rummonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I think that the thing that 9/11 really accomplished was to enshrine Facebook, now Twitter and Instagram, and YouTube as sources of misinformation that were much more difficult to disprove than we thought. It's one thing to find an OCR scan of a mimeographed sheet that is conveniently "redacted" in all the right places on some conspiracy nut's geocities site that says that the government was involved in "something". Easily discounted disproven and shoved aside.

No you have convincing sounding people doing video essays with decent-looking Graphics that are much more believable looking simply because they look slick. By the time you have done the research to disprove that one the same author has published three more disinformation pieces.

The internet completely failed us in all of its promises and 9/11 was one of the big examples of that.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfool
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: [Fark user image image 500x566]


"I can suck a man dry in 30 seconds" - Barnabas Collins
 
freakay
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You can connect people who are susceptible to conspiracy theories and they will believe any and all.

They suffer from three basic problems of belief.

1.  They don't want to accept that they might be wrong (because if they are it might upset their warped world view)
2.  They don't want to argue in such a way as to gather evidence to build an argument (way too hard, and that would force them to look at whether their sources know wtf they are talking about)
3.  They don't want to accept that 80% certainty about an event taking place or whatever is pretty near certain. I'm other words, if I say "in all likelihood, while I'm not 100% certain, the evidence seems 85% certain that AQ did it..."  (They respond with "see!  You don't know do you!!")
 
Leon kompowski [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Rucker10: This strained my relationship with my brother. His Sandy Hook truther BS turned it into s relationsh*t.

When these assholes come up with this shiat they should be forced into a chair and have to stare at pictures of the real human suffering that comes as a result of these tragedies. If a crime scene photo of a room full of dead grade school kids doesn't change your mind then you're of no further value to society that I can see.


Good in theory.

But I used to know a militant vegan, would rant on it all the time.

So I bought a few links of black pudding, and described the process of deconstructing a pig in intimate detail whilst eating it.

/His housemate let slip that the vegan had been making a candle out of bacon fat 6 months prior
//6 months later the vegan was in a car accident and shattered a femur
///He is now incapable of being vegan, lacks the bone marrow required to be merely sickly.
 
Underwater Bystander
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My question was always this.

Let's say 9/11 was indeed an inside job. Explosives planted, missile, etc. How many people would have to be involved and either paid off or killed?

Planting explosives inside the walls of two of the largest skyscrapers on earth is no small feat. You have to buy the bombs, transport them into the city, find a way to open up the walls without anyone noticing. The planes were there so you need to also pay off a ton of TSA folks to allow the hijacking. Bribe a bunch of air traffic controllers so they won't reveal the missile in DC (or secret plane switcheroos or whatever). You need to bribe the military's top brass so they won't stop it. Plus a bunch of middlemen and operations experts to coordinate the whole thing. Probably some accountants and engineers. Plus some people to hire the team.

Like, it gets unweildy after a while. This is so much smaller than Watergate but all those schmucks shared a workplace and still blabbled.
 
Displayed 50 of 59 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.