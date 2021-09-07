 Skip to content
(MSN)   For folks wondering how a Johnson and Johnson booster vaccine situation might work, the point might be moot   (msn.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Health care, coronavirus vaccine, J&J, Vaccine, Public health, Health care provider, Johnson vaccine, single-dose vaccine  
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "I know the odds of him getting seriously ill are low, but, still, for some people, the consequences can be serious," he said. "And the long-term effects [of infection] are unknown. This was just about me being a dad and not wanting to see something bad happen to him."

Good Dad.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it isn't as effective as the other two, so unless they get a second booster going not that many people will want this one.
 
vrax
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Pretty sure you mean 'mute'.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

vrax: Pretty sure you mean 'mute'.


moo

/pet peeve
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Well it isn't as effective as the other two, so unless they get a second booster going not that many people will want this one.


Better than not being vaccinated. It might be effective enough to save his life.
 
wxboy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Is it possible that because J&J is easier to store, that maybe they're focusing on sending it out to places where storage can be an issue, like 3rd-world countries?
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: vrax: Pretty sure you mean 'mute'.

moo

/pet peeve


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Maybe they need to work on an animal paste, apple flavored delivery system instead
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
son: dad, your concern is noted and i appreciate your coming to me with this, but what's in it for me? you know, what about my time? do i  look like i have time to just waltz down to the local pharmacy and stand there for 15 minutes while some ditzy broad fumbles around for a needle?

dad: well, you know jr. i really wouldn't want anything to happen to you when there are proven vaccinations out there that can protect you. what if i co-sign a loan? would that put some interest in it for you?

son: how big of a loan, how soon can you get money in my hand?

/good parenting
 
oldfool
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: vrax: Pretty sure you mean 'mute'.

moo

/pet peeve


MU
Don't pet it!
 
vrax
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

oldfool: SumoJeb: vrax: Pretty sure you mean 'mute'.

moo

/pet peeve

MU
Don't pet it!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MightyMerkin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Waiting on the word of the J & J booster. My doc said get a booster at the 8 month mark. I hope they have it figured out by then. I don't know if the Pfizer one would be satisfactory.
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Cool, so what do I do now? I got the J&J because it was the first vaccine I could get, and I hadn't hugged my mother in a year and I moved across the country when she got pancreatic cancer.

I farking sell plasma for grocery money. I am not afraid of needles. I'll do what I have to do, just get your farking act together.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

oldfool: SumoJeb: vrax: Pretty sure you mean 'mute'.

moo

/pet peeve

MU
Don't pet it!


But soon enough you'll get it!

Mu variant for everyone!
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark. I convinced someone to get vaccinated but he only wants the J&J one. No wonder I haven't been able to find any appointments for him. fark fark fark.
 
hissatsu
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And there are some people who want the Johnson and Johnson vaccine because it uses different technology and just needs that single dose.

That's right. As soon as COVID hit I received a PhD in vaccinology. I'm very concerned about the 5G tracking chips in the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, not to mention the DNA alteration which renders you no longer human. Oh, and the kill switch too! They'll hit it and everyone who got those vaccines will suddenly drop dead. That's why I preferred the J&J vaccine, but now that it isn't available I guess I'll never get vaccinated.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: oldfool: SumoJeb: vrax: Pretty sure you mean 'mute'.

moo

/pet peeve

MU
Don't pet it!

But soon enough you'll get it!

Mu variant for everyone!


I'm still waiting for the Theta variant so I can unironically refer to it as the T-virus, but I'm kinda terrible like that.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

wxboy: Is it possible that because J&J is easier to store, that maybe they're focusing on sending it out to places where storage can be an issue, like 3rd-world countries?


The Mexicans are all getting the one that causes blood clots.  That way the USA can have the one that cause brain damage.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The J&J vaccine would have been last resort for me if for some reason Pfizer (preferred) or Moderna weren't available.
/Team Pfizer
 
vrax
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: The J&J vaccine would have been last resort for me if for some reason Pfizer (preferred) or Moderna weren't available.
/Team Pfizer


FU!

Team Moderna High School football rules!!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I didn't pick any vaccine.  Walgreens had an appointment and they had Pfizer so I got Pfizer.
 
COMALite J
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

hissatsu: And there are some people who want the Johnson and Johnson vaccine because it uses different technology and just needs that single dose.

That's right. As soon as COVID hit I received a PhD in vaccinology. I'm very concerned about the 5G tracking chips in the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, not to mention the DNA alteration which renders you no longer human. Oh, and the kill switch too! They'll hit it and everyone who got those vaccines will suddenly drop dead. That's why I preferred the J&J vaccine, but now that it isn't available I guess I'll never get vaccinated.

But you get cool Magneto powers!

Majin_Buu: Claude Ballse: oldfool: SumoJeb: vrax: Pretty sure you mean 'mute'.

moo

/pet peeve

MU
Don't pet it!

But soon enough you'll get it!

Mu variant for everyone!

I'm still waiting for the Theta variant so I can unironically refer to it as the T-virus, but I'm kinda terrible like that.

The Ω variant will be the beginning of the End. Then they go with constellations and alphabetically the first one is Andromeda, so a real-life Andromeda Strain (COViD actually does act like a much milder. slow motion version of that for real).
 
hissatsu
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: wxboy: Is it possible that because J&J is easier to store, that maybe they're focusing on sending it out to places where storage can be an issue, like 3rd-world countries?

The Mexicans are all getting the one that causes blood clots.  That way the USA can have the one that cause brain damage.


Based on the behavior of the general public in the past year and a half, I can safely say that that goal has been accomplished.
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

hissatsu: And there are some people who want the Johnson and Johnson vaccine because it uses different technology and just needs that single dose.

That's right. As soon as COVID hit I received a PhD in vaccinology. I'm very concerned about the 5G tracking chips in the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, not to mention the DNA alteration which renders you no longer human. Oh, and the kill switch too! They'll hit it and everyone who got those vaccines will suddenly drop dead. That's why I preferred the J&J vaccine, but now that it isn't available I guess I'll never get vaccinated.


Technology's not exactly the worst word they could have used, it's just a badly constructed sentence. Just sayin

/Got the J&J
//Would do so again
///Will get one of the others if they think its a good idea
 
valenumr
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Well it isn't as effective as the other two, so unless they get a second booster going not that many people will want this one.


The media killed the j&j vax.
 
valenumr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

vrax: C18H27NO3: The J&J vaccine would have been last resort for me if for some reason Pfizer (preferred) or Moderna weren't available.
/Team Pfizer

FU!

Team Moderna High School football rules!!


Most excellent!
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The Chicago vaccine sites still have it.
 
