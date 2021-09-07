 Skip to content
 
(The Daily Beast) Brandy Melville has a white whale of a problem
    Black people, Allegation, Adolf Hitler, Employment, CEO Stephan Marsan, first Brandy Melville stores, Brandy Melville, White people  
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Holy fark, this guy is a total piece of shiat.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A European neo-Nazi clothing designer for teenage girls? How was such a weird secret kept for so long?
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Way to exaggerate, subby.

Ctrl F Hitler...

HOLY F*CK!

It appears that Marsan and Brandy Melville's top execs would frequently share jokes about Adolf Hitler and the Holocaust in a group chat titled "Brandy Melville gags." The dictator was reportedly mentioned 24 times in 150 message screenshots reviewed by Insider, including one image that showed Marsan's head photoshopped onto Hitler's body-an image he allegedly created himself.
Another image is said to have showed an emaciated woman in underwear and wearing a sash that read: "Miss Auschwitz 1943." Another reportedly showed Hitler with the Italian for "Nobel Prize for barbecue."
Franco Sorgi, who is said to have managed one a Brandy Melville store in Canada, alleged that Marsan told him that he didn't want to see Black or overweight women wear his clothes. He allegedly said that he only wanted to sell to "good-looking rich little girls" to wear the clothes because they are "nice and delicate," and the message screenshots reportedly show the executives making frequent racist jokes.
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Somehow not shocking, after the Abercrombie guy.

Almost like the fashion industry is kinda farked up, institutionally speaking.
 
baorao
‘’ 1 hour ago  
whistleblower's name is Rotondo.

That's perfect.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: A European neo-Nazi clothing designer for teenage girls? How was such a weird secret kept for so long?


The girls were okay with it.

And by okay, I mean they were getting paid more than their friends at the mall.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Humanity seriously needs to be purged of these farks.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was no sugarcoating it... It was, 'She is skinny, white, blond, and pretty-let's hire her.'

When did skinny blonde white women get hot??

Oh, a thousand years ago.

I guess now theyll pull a SI Swimsuit mag and get some "regular" (ugly) people to work for them.

Its kinda like when people were freaking out about how unhealthy Jack N The Box was so they put a salad on the menu. I mean nobody wants it but its there.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't believe a hip clothing retailer like American Apparel, Benetton, Express, Abercrombie & Fitch, Buckle, J. Crew, H&M, Victoria's Secret, Brandy Melville would do something like this.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I now picture this guy and a gigantic like bigger than anything ever pile of cocaine.

Yikes.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that's why it was called 'Happy Days.'"

I dont know about all that but I do know if a guy in a leather jacket asks you to go to his office, which is a mens room, he is 100% selling blow jobs.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That dude is just as psychotic as the Ambercrombie CEO..And their target market is the EXACT same demographic..Upscale, white teens..

Attention well-to-do white teens .. You think you're "woke" by listening to hip-hop on the way to your
private school in the hand me down BMW, with your A&F hoodie....YOU AREN'T....
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And that's without mentioning Hugo Boss
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know what a Brandy Melville is, but if the Hitler is making a comeback, demand that Biden nuke whatever country this is in.  We must make sure the nazis die completely at all costs.  I am willing to sacrifice entire european nations to eliminate hitler and his followers.
 
J45Picker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Again, that's why it was called "Happy Days."
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

You aren't woke until your first term at Oberlin.
 
bababa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

There are plenty of pretty young women of all races. Why specify white only? It is legal to discriminate on the basis of weight and looks in the USA and Canada. Unfortunately for the company, it is not legal to discriminate on the basis of race. The CEO is from Italy - maybe race is not a protected class there.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Or Coco Chanel

Or Cristobal Balenciaga

Or Louis Vuitton

Or Lucien Lelong (and Christian Dior)
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to see more stores adopt that sizing rule for clothes. Fat people are getting far too comfortable maybe if they could no longer keep moving up in clothing sizes they'd put down the chips and go for a walk.

The Simpsons- The Vast Waistband / King Size Homer
Youtube -VHlwcxUUnE
 
mr0x
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The corollary is that athletic black men are the other end in the hot scale.

Then you get all 4chan and see blacked videos and get triggered with rage.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bababa: There are plenty of pretty young women of all races. Why specify white only? It is legal to discriminate on the basis of weight and looks in the USA and Canada. Unfortunately for the company, it is not legal to discriminate on the basis of race. The CEO is from Italy - maybe race is not a protected class there.


The entire fashion industry is based ox exterior superficialities. Its entirely about looks.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like skinny white girls
I also like curvy black girls
hell, I like girls
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Skinny Women : Can Do What For You?
Youtube V2Fdx0_iF9M
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: I don't know what a Brandy Melville is, but if the Hitler is making a comeback, demand that Biden nuke whatever country this is in.  We must make sure the nazis die completely at all costs.  I am willing to sacrifice entire european nations to eliminate hitler and his followers.


It takes a pretty big man to openly badmouth Hitler.
I wish more people had your guts.
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
♫ The shoppers say "Brandy, you're a fine store" (a fine store)
Pretty white girls are what you see (such a fine store)
But the bosses should be drowned in the sea ♫
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeah Photoshopping YOURSELF onto Hitler's body is somehow next level compared to having a staff of young male flight attendants in short shorts
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who?

It's almost like "fashion" is farked up and always has been, as others have already observed.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, just to mention, all of fashion has a HUGE race problem, including anti-Semitism. The "fast fashion" assholes aren't the only ones.

Many, many people high up in the fashion industry (here, in Europe, in Asia) are racist as fark.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake news.

If people who are not white are not allowed to get the good jobs with the company, how come they let an Italian be CEO?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey, that happened in "Rock and Roll High School", too!

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

...or Antoine Bugle Boy.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Richard Hertz
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Say what you want about that Hitler guy, he did kill Hitler. Not many people can say that.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Hey, there is a solid 40% chance that man is selling drugs.  There's a significant amount of overlap with your statistic, but it probably isn't fully 100% blowjob sales.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He allegedly said that he only wanted to sell to "good-looking rich little girls" to wear the clothes because they are "nice and delicate,"

Mina Marlena, who worked in the Santa Monica store from age 17, said Marsan and other execs would come into stores and tell girls to try on outfits in front of them. Four other employees said they were led to believe they'd get paid more if they went fully topless.

A store owner is accused of sexually assaulting staff

Yeah, it might be a good idea for someone to look through management's hard drives and residences.  You don't behave like that for years without a house full of statutory cases.
 
FirstDennis
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Or Charney, the American Apparel guy.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: A European neo-Nazi clothing designer for teenage girls? How was such a weird secret kept for so long?


¥ou ₩ond£₽ what the rea$on ¢ould be...
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

kbronsito: how come they let an Italian be CEO?


Yeah, Italy is the Mexico of Europe.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

All of North Italy just put out a vendetta against you.

/or is that a south Italian thing?
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

And its somehow 1700 calories.
 
patrick767
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Almost every item in Brandy Melville stores comes in just one size, the equivalent of a small.

The execs only wanted to sell to skinny, white, teenage girls. That with an assist from the photos in TFA taken from the store's instagram account is giving off a strong pedo vibe.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Ambercrombie and Fitch 2.0?

Ugly clothes to make the Rubes look like clowns?

There's nothing new here.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

quotefancy.comView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
DICKY MOE!
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Yeah, but he also killed the guy that killed Hitler.

But I guess he also killed the guy that killed the guy that killed hitler....
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: I don't know what a Brandy Melville is, but if the Hitler is making a comeback, demand that Biden nuke whatever country this is in.  We must make sure the nazis die completely at all costs.  I am willing to sacrifice entire european nations to eliminate hitler and his followers.


What about North American nations? Because the Pentagon and NORAD would have their work cut out for them retargeting pretty much every state in this union if you want to do it right.
 
Lillya
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

And then he tells you to "sit on it"
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Fano: DICKY MOE!


Tom and Jerry really hit its stride when they started making it in Czechoslovakia.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Who wants to fark a fat white guy?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

patrick767: The execs only wanted to sell to skinny, white, teenage girls. That with an assist from the photos in TFA taken from the store's instagram account is giving off a strong pedo vibe.


I'm instantly suspicious of any straight man who deliberately involves himself in anything having to do with underage girls.

I don't care if your daughter is on the team, coach. I'm still keeping an eye on you.
 
gbv23
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
