 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Want to have an idea on the risk of COVID to vaccinated people? Why not compare it to riding in a vehicle? No word on how many Rhode Islands that is however   (msn.com) divider line
23
    More: PSA, Vaccination, Virus, Mind, AIDS, Infectious disease, Smallpox, Long and short scales, Public health  
•       •       •

1029 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Sep 2021 at 4:50 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good point.

And we really need to do something about the 650,000 highway deaths Murica saw over the last 18 months.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Good point.

And we really need to do something about the 650,000 highway deaths Murica saw over the last 18 months.


Nothing we can do.

We got f*cked by TFG.

And all his wealthy f*cking helpers.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
In Seattle on an average recent day, about one out of every one million vaccinated residents have been admitted to a hospital with COVID symptoms.

Other things that are a million to one:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The COVID-19 risk for vaccinated people is roughly equal to 'riding in a vehicle'

That is frightening
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So if you drive a car in Rhode Island, you definitely get Covid.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Dafatone
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm a little hesitant at the idea that the risk has been 1 in a million (or whatever) so far. If more people get COVID, the risk in a given day goes up.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I think seat belts only reduce your risk of major injury or death by like 40% or something like that. I don't feel like looking it up. The vaccines are more effective than that.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
is the vehicle being driven by my wife?

if so, JC we're all gonna die!
 
Loucifer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Is the risk higher for heavier people? I weigh 5.26 Cheddar cheese wheels.
 
robodog
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This is exactly what I was saying in the other thread, get vaccinated, take your boosters, mask up, and move on. We already accept many, many risks every day that are at least as dangerous. There's no getting rid of Covid at this point so if you're doing the right things then it's just something we're going to have to accept. At this point unless you have an immunocompromised family member in the household or a child young enough to not be eligible for the vaccine then it's pretty silly to avoid everything you love in life just because it might potentially expose you to a slightly higher chance of being infected with something that has a minuscule chance of having a significant impact on you. If you're still not vaccinated by choice then you're playing Russian Roulette with a 50 barrel revolver and every day is a trigger pull, good luck.
 
robodog
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Dafatone: I'm a little hesitant at the idea that the risk has been 1 in a million (or whatever) so far. If more people get COVID, the risk in a given day goes up.


That's not how rates work.
 
cleek
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
imagine how low we could get the number if we tried to prevent automobile deaths!
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Perhaps given to you by a friendly stranger in a black sedan?
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The recent numbers reported where I live are 130 current hospitalizations, 30 of of which were vaccinated. 25 in the ICU, 5 of them vaccinated. That's what, just under 25%? Seems pretty high to me, I'm curious if they're actually checking records or just taking peoples word for it.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: The recent numbers reported where I live are 130 current hospitalizations, 30 of of which were vaccinated. 25 in the ICU, 5 of them vaccinated. That's what, just under 25%? Seems pretty high to me, I'm curious if they're actually checking records or just taking peoples word for it.


Question: as is often pointed out, are those numbers for COVID or just Hospitalizations? Because if I have a major heart attack I could end up in the ICU, and I'm vaccinated.
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

robodog: Dafatone: I'm a little hesitant at the idea that the risk has been 1 in a million (or whatever) so far. If more people get COVID, the risk in a given day goes up.

That's not how rates work.


A certain percentage of vaccinated people are exposed in a given day. The more people have COVID, the higher chance a vaccinated person will be around a carrier while going about their day. It's also possible that vaccinated individuals are still taking more precautions in general and are exposed less than the unvaccinated.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: The recent numbers reported where I live are 130 current hospitalizations, 30 of of which were vaccinated. 25 in the ICU, 5 of them vaccinated. That's what, just under 25%? Seems pretty high to me, I'm curious if they're actually checking records or just taking peoples word for it.


Not sure if the variation rate what you are but if 75% of the pop are vaccinated and they make up only 20% of the ICU patients. There's some math there but, using your numbers, it seems like the vaccine improves your chances of staying out if the ICU by an order of magnitude or more. Not the sure thing we hoped for but a damn good result.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Invincible: ReapTheChaos: The recent numbers reported where I live are 130 current hospitalizations, 30 of of which were vaccinated. 25 in the ICU, 5 of them vaccinated. That's what, just under 25%? Seems pretty high to me, I'm curious if they're actually checking records or just taking peoples word for it.

Not sure if the variation rate what you are but if 75% of the pop are vaccinated and they make up only 20% of the ICU patients. There's some math there but, using your numbers, it seems like the vaccine improves your chances of staying out if the ICU by an order of magnitude or more. Not the sure thing we hoped for but a damn good result.


Vaccination rate*
 
ifky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Loucifer: Is the risk higher for heavier people? I weigh 5.26 Cheddar cheese wheels.


I've seen you on the tv!

hautelifenow.comView Full Size
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bootleg: ReapTheChaos: The recent numbers reported where I live are 130 current hospitalizations, 30 of of which were vaccinated. 25 in the ICU, 5 of them vaccinated. That's what, just under 25%? Seems pretty high to me, I'm curious if they're actually checking records or just taking peoples word for it.

Question: as is often pointed out, are those numbers for COVID or just Hospitalizations? Because if I have a major heart attack I could end up in the ICU, and I'm vaccinated.


Those numbers are just covid patients.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
sadly, there are a lot people people "Driving" with their Eyes closed at 100mph in a Semi-trailer, and I am riding an Isetta
 
Cardinal Bonecrusher
‘’ 1 minute ago  

abhorrent1: I think seat belts only reduce your risk of major injury or death by like 40% or something like that. I don't feel like looking it up. The vaccines are more effective than that.


Yeah, let's equate seat belts to masks and driver's education, licensing, and license renewal to the vaccine.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.