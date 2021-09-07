 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   To be fair, driving a golf cart naked through a police line is a pretty standard way to handle a standoff in Florida   (wfla.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How did we miss that part?

I think it was the shortest live thread thing ever, but that's TFD.
The short bus of Fark.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
How much drugs and/or crazy is too much?

Doesn't matter - her knees weren't sharp enough.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Jessica Elisabeth Smith of Boston

Got it.

Boston is the Florida of New England.
 
Charles of York [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Gotta keep a better eye on Mrs York
 
skybird659
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
At least they could see she wasn't armed. May she was a friend of gun wielder and was trying to draw their 'ire'?
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

dothemath: Jessica Elisabeth Smith of Boston

Got it.

Boston is the Florida of New England.


i think that what this actually proves is that Florida is contagious.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Or as it's more widely known,
"Why the Medical Examiner doesn't like to wear pants"
 
MessyDwarf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
untappd.akamaized.netView Full Size
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Hey she was trying to help get the teen off....


the roof for  the police
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MessyDwarf: [untappd.akamaized.net image 500x312]


Dear Lord. That ingredients list reads like a post-mortem exam of a diabetic patient...
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Anyone know if she's single?
 
Rob3Fan
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'm so glad the Blue Jays aren't playing in Dunedin anymore.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Are we sure she wasn't escaping the claws of Tiger Woods?
 
freidog
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
woman who had nothing to do with the situation made things even harder

Oh, I bet she did.  At least briefly.
 
tasteme
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Looks like they slapped some orange clothes on her. Must not have been that hot.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

tasteme: [Fark user image image 400x303]
Looks like they slapped some orange clothes on her. Must not have been that hot.


Lady Gaga?
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Anyone know if she's single?


i bet a dollar that she is frequently single.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"A Naked Golf Joyride" sounds like a promotional statement
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Devil's Bartender: "A Naked Golf Joyride" sounds like a promotional statement


Those VW dealers are getting desperate.
 
jtown
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

tasteme: [Fark user image 400x303]
Looks like they slapped some orange clothes on her. Must not have been that hot.


Slapped her hard by the look of it.
 
veale728
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
God DAMMIT Pinellas!!
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

