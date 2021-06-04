 Skip to content
(Daytona Beach News-Journal)   He referred to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, as "Dr. Falsey" - "I did not mispronounce that. That's the way I wanted to say it." - and labeled him a liar and pervert   (news-journalonline.com) divider line
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Quickly, nurse, the bullshiat treatments! Ivectectin! Hydroxychloroquine! And the UV Butt probe! Better get the ultra-large one."
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He is in the hospital wrestling with COVID-19. It's been about three weeks now," Brower said as Tuesday's council meeting kicked off with Lowry's chair empty for the second week.

WTF, COVID?  You're supposed to be a deadly threat to humanity and you can't get the job done on a pasty old white dude?  I'm getting really sick of your shiat - killing innocent kids and totally missing the mark on assholes like this guy, Trump, et al.

You have one job, COVID.  ONE JOB.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: "He is in the hospital wrestling with COVID-19. It's been about three weeks now," Brower said as Tuesday's council meeting kicked off with Lowry's chair empty for the second week.

WTF, COVID?  You're supposed to be a deadly threat to humanity and you can't get the job done on a pasty old white dude?  I'm getting really sick of your shiat - killing innocent kids and totally missing the mark on assholes like this guy, Trump, et al.

You have one job, COVID.  ONE JOB.


Honestly. Had Covid killed Trump, would we be in a different place now. A place where Republicans actually accepted that it's a deadly disease and encouraged people to get vaccinated.

Hmm, probably not actually. Oh well.
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh_wee_lamb.gif
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BAH GAWD KING IS THAT COVID'S MUSIC?

IT'S COVID'S MUSIC KING AND HE'S LOOKIN FER REVENGE
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates."

Update: And then he died.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I approve of this message.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boo hoo
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He is in the hospital wrestling with COVID-19."
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We did not have a pandemic, folks," said Fred Lowry.

"We do not have Fred Lowry, folks," said the pandemic.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: "Quickly, nurse, the bullshiat treatments! Ivectectin! Hydroxychloroquine! And the UV Butt probe! Better get the ultra-large one."


I'd go straight to the bleach injection with this guy.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Benevolent Misanthrope: "He is in the hospital wrestling with COVID-19. It's been about three weeks now," Brower said as Tuesday's council meeting kicked off with Lowry's chair empty for the second week.

WTF, COVID?  You're supposed to be a deadly threat to humanity and you can't get the job done on a pasty old white dude?  I'm getting really sick of your shiat - killing innocent kids and totally missing the mark on assholes like this guy, Trump, et al.

You have one job, COVID.  ONE JOB.

Honestly. Had Covid killed Trump, would we be in a different place now. A place where Republicans actually accepted that it's a deadly disease and encouraged people to get vaccinated.

Hmm, probably not actually. Oh well.


Nope.  It would have been nothing but another conspiracy theory for his followers.
 
Fubar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy of course represents that lady last week that was telling all the Biden voters to not eat at her restaurant.

That whole section of Florida is a cesspool of angry old retirees that hate that they are too broke to live in a nicer place to retire.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully a self correcting problem when he dies
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
peachpicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In December, a colleague at my girl's firm - a man she despises anyway, because he's been consistently an outspoken and unapologetic bigot and misogynist for years - berated her and called her a germaphobe for her insistence that they take adequate precautions for mandatory in-person meetings. Of course, literally everyone in his branch office came down with it by February. The upside is that he's been dealing with some pretty unpleasant long COVID symptoms ever since. She gets a little warm glow every time she hears about how he's still suffering.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just got the first booster shot and the jab didn't even hurt. These people are putting themselves though hell for nothing!
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and labeled him a liar and a pervert

Do I want to know why?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fiddlehead: and labeled him a liar and a pervert

Do I want to know why?


Every accusation is a confession.
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fubar: This guy of course represents that lady last week that was telling all the Biden voters to not eat at her restaurant.

That whole section of Florida is a cesspool of angry old retirees that hate that they are too broke to live in a nicer place to retire.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OneFretAway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He attracted controversy this summer for promoting conspiracy theories, including some about the coronavirus pandemic, in a sermon at Deltona Lakes Baptist Church.


Remind me again why we don't tax those places?
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right wingers: hey guys let's all spread the deadly plague around, refuse to do anything to help America ever about anything, deliberately enact laws and ordinances designed to spread more plague, get hundreds of thousands of people killed and then blame someone else.

All the rest of the right wingers: sounds good, blood for the blood god.

right wingers are human crap in bipedal form. Soulless shiat golems that should be driven from human society.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smoking GNU: fiddlehead: and labeled him a liar and a pervert

Do I want to know why?

Every accusation is a confession.


I mean, Fauci appears to have a very benign family life and zero impropriety.
*reads*
Oh, it's Q shiat. Of course it's Q shiat.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you take rational precautions and show the willingness to recognize that you might be a carrier as well as a sufferer from the disease, you can be treated in a hospital. If not, go to your Republican HQ or the Fox News station for treatment.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's just like the flu" ---Fark Nurse, Security Guard, Taxi Driver, Expert of all things ...etc.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Benevolent Misanthrope: "He is in the hospital wrestling with COVID-19. It's been about three weeks now," Brower said as Tuesday's council meeting kicked off with Lowry's chair empty for the second week.

WTF, COVID?  You're supposed to be a deadly threat to humanity and you can't get the job done on a pasty old white dude?  I'm getting really sick of your shiat - killing innocent kids and totally missing the mark on assholes like this guy, Trump, et al.

You have one job, COVID.  ONE JOB.

Honestly. Had Covid killed Trump, would we be in a different place now. A place where Republicans actually accepted that it's a deadly disease and encouraged people to get vaccinated.

Hmm, probably not actually. Oh well.


Within 24 hours some fringe talking head would float the conspiracy that Trump was killed, and note how Fauci had access to the President all through the pandemic. He would say he is "just asking questions". Within 24 hours several sites that Magats think are credible like Fox, Brietbart, Gateway Pundit, etc would have run the story. Again just reporting on some guy asking questions. Soon Tucker and Hannity would be talking about every night. The GQP branch of Congress would go all in, start demanding investigations. All the regular magats across the country would quickly believe wholeheartedly it was an assassination. Fauci would have to go into hiding or be killed. The Jan 6th insurrection would have been much much larger, with much firepower. Everything would be a bloody mess. As much as I hate him, his followers and supporters, his recovery was the best thing that could have happened.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Benevolent Misanthrope: "He is in the hospital wrestling with COVID-19. It's been about three weeks now," Brower said as Tuesday's council meeting kicked off with Lowry's chair empty for the second week.

WTF, COVID?  You're supposed to be a deadly threat to humanity and you can't get the job done on a pasty old white dude?  I'm getting really sick of your shiat - killing innocent kids and totally missing the mark on assholes like this guy, Trump, et al.

You have one job, COVID.  ONE JOB.

Honestly. Had Covid killed Trump, would we be in a different place now. A place where Republicans actually accepted that it's a deadly disease and encouraged people to get vaccinated.

Hmm, probably not actually. Oh well.


They would have been strung up to a screaming frenzy after Tucker Carlson claimed he had proof he was murdered by Hillary Clinton, lots of innocent people would have died at the hands of gibbering idiots, and nothing else would have changed.
 
Miami-Hoosier [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Liar and A pervert?  Holy Jimmy Swaggart that is one twisted beacon of Darwin.
 
Ratman023
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These are getting to be too many to keep up with.  Should be a site dedicated to keeping these all in one spot for shiats & gigg.....uhh  i mean history books.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F - farked
A - Around
U - You
C - See
I - !
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: Right wingers: hey guys let's all spread the deadly plague around, refuse to do anything to help America ever about anything, deliberately enact laws and ordinances designed to spread more plague, get hundreds of thousands of people killed and then blame someone else.

All the rest of the right wingers: sounds good, blood for the blood god.

right wingers are human crap in bipedal form. Soulless shiat golems that should be driven from human society.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ratman023: These are getting to be too many to keep up with.  Should be a site dedicated to keeping these all in one spot for shiats & gigg.....uhh  i mean history books.


R/HermanCainAward
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
did his family set up a go fund me yet? republicans are total beggars and takers.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ratman023: These are getting to be too many to keep up with.  Should be a site dedicated to keeping these all in one spot for shiats & gigg.....uhh  i mean history books.


sorryantivaxxer.com
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

labman: F - farked
A - Around
U - You
C - See
I - !


Or backwards:
I - intensive
C - care
U - units
A - all
F - full
 
Hots_Kebabs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Coach McGirk [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

OneFretAway:

He attracted controversy this summer for promoting conspiracy theories, including some about the coronavirus pandemic, in a sermon at Deltona Lakes Baptist Church.


Remind me again why we don't tax those places?


Because Jesus and reasons.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Miami-Hoosier: A pervert?  Holy Jimmy Swaggart that is one twisted beacon of Darwin.


Fauci as a child:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: fiddlehead: and labeled him a liar and a pervert

Do I want to know why?

Every accusation is a confession.


Knowing that half of the county? Probably, yes.

/god I hate this place
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mr0x
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Benevolent Misanthrope: "He is in the hospital wrestling with COVID-19. It's been about three weeks now," Brower said as Tuesday's council meeting kicked off with Lowry's chair empty for the second week.

WTF, COVID?  You're supposed to be a deadly threat to humanity and you can't get the job done on a pasty old white dude?  I'm getting really sick of your shiat - killing innocent kids and totally missing the mark on assholes like this guy, Trump, et al.

You have one job, COVID.  ONE JOB.

Honestly. Had Covid killed Trump, would we be in a different place now. A place where Republicans actually accepted that it's a deadly disease and encouraged people to get vaccinated.

Hmm, probably not actually. Oh well.


That was the worst fumble Covid made. Cost us the game.

But, probably worked out best for Covid though since the numbers are through the roof after that.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Gubbo: Benevolent Misanthrope: "He is in the hospital wrestling with COVID-19. It's been about three weeks now," Brower said as Tuesday's council meeting kicked off with Lowry's chair empty for the second week.

WTF, COVID?  You're supposed to be a deadly threat to humanity and you can't get the job done on a pasty old white dude?  I'm getting really sick of your shiat - killing innocent kids and totally missing the mark on assholes like this guy, Trump, et al.

You have one job, COVID.  ONE JOB.

Honestly. Had Covid killed Trump, would we be in a different place now. A place where Republicans actually accepted that it's a deadly disease and encouraged people to get vaccinated.

Hmm, probably not actually. Oh well.

Nope.  It would have been nothing but another conspiracy theory for his followers.


But at least Trump would be rotting like a late November jack o'lantern by now.
 
pacified
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Prayer warriors assemble! Lol
 
neongoats
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Ed Grubermann: [Fark user image 480x276] [View Full Size image _x_]


You're wrong always about everything. That has to feel really shiatty for you.
 
dallylamma
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A prevert you say?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ud9zB​K​JJQe4
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: NeoCortex42: Gubbo: Benevolent Misanthrope: "He is in the hospital wrestling with COVID-19. It's been about three weeks now," Brower said as Tuesday's council meeting kicked off with Lowry's chair empty for the second week.

WTF, COVID?  You're supposed to be a deadly threat to humanity and you can't get the job done on a pasty old white dude?  I'm getting really sick of your shiat - killing innocent kids and totally missing the mark on assholes like this guy, Trump, et al.

You have one job, COVID.  ONE JOB.

Honestly. Had Covid killed Trump, would we be in a different place now. A place where Republicans actually accepted that it's a deadly disease and encouraged people to get vaccinated.

Hmm, probably not actually. Oh well.

Nope.  It would have been nothing but another conspiracy theory for his followers.

But at least Trump would be rotting like a late November jack o'lantern by now.


Counterpoint: President Pence.  Probably would have done better than Trump.
 
