 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Zillow)   If you like the outdoors, you will love the missing windows, allowing a cool breeze to flow through the home, saving on energy bills   (zillow.com) divider line
46
    More: Amusing, Standardized test, High school, Lead, trademarks REALTOR, GreatSchools Ratings, fan of horror flicks, Zillow Group, real estate brokerage licenses  
•       •       •

1778 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Sep 2021 at 2:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Located close to an exciting bend in the Mississippi river!

A real fixer-upper - some dynamite or C4 would really improve the property!
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wished for Air Conditioning!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, it's not in terrible shape.  Probably needs about $150k worth of work.
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the layout and the interior with all the wood. But yeah, way to much to fix up. And it's in Iowa. Who wants to live in Iowa?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Move it to a lot in southern California and watch the price jump to $250K.
 
Creidim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like a good buy if you're making a low budget flick and need a house to destroy instead of props/sfx/CGI.
 
GregInIndy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hah. All listings for clear teardown/rebuilds should be written so well.
 
freidog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you think someone else's trash is another persons treasure, then bring your dumpster, they left all of their trash behind for you!

Including the dismembered corpses! (Of Which there are ... well, the FBI are still working on that, so check back for often updates)
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iowa?  Hard Pass.
 
GregInIndy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregInIndy: Hah. All listings for clear teardown/rebuilds should be written so well.


Now bring it down to around the $10K you bought it for a little over a year ago and we can talk. We both know you've put nothing into that dump and it needs demolition.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
to say nothing of the nature that is currently living in there right now breeding, pissing and shiating, sometimes all at once. it's like living in a nature preserve. and if microbiology is your thing head on down to the basement which comes prestocked with at least 1 of every species of fungi.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Methheads... ASSEMBLE!
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Add a hundred bucks to pay a priest to come down and exorcise the ghosts of all the white lady crack exchange blowjobs that have 100% been given in that dump.
 
red5ish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do not enter unsafe to occupy notice on front door is a bonus.
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is Fark.com now populated by cute but biatchy real estate agents like my Facebook queue?
 
isobane
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For me it's the "Do not Enter, Unsafe to occupy" sign that really makes it desirable.
 
GregInIndy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For anyone wondering what the going rate for a Midwestern trap house is lately, there you are.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Netrngr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tom baker's scarf: to say nothing of the nature that is currently living in there right now breeding, pissing and shiating, sometimes all at once. it's like living in a nature preserve. and if microbiology is your thing head on down to the basement which comes prestocked with at least 1 of every species of fungi.


Nature my ass. i was wondering if the crack addicts are included in the price.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creidim: Seems like a good buy if you're making a low budget flick and need a house to destroy instead of props/sfx/CGI.


Straight out a Stephen King adaptation.

Seriously, I don't know if I should give the realtor props for balls or a few hard words for entering that place with bare legs.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pricing is up from $705 in 2020 so even at 25k they'd still be making money.

8/24/2021Price change$25,000 (-16.7%)$14/sqft
Source: photos.zillowstatic.com DMMLS #634411 Reporta problem
7/28/2021Listed for sale$30,000 (+215.8%)$17/sqft
Source: photos.zillowstatic.com DMMLS #634411 Reporta problem
4/3/2020Sold$9,500 (+1247.5%)$5/sqft
Source: Public Record Reporta problem
1/31/2020Sold$705
Source: Public Record Reporta problem
 
GregInIndy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Netrngr: tom baker's scarf: to say nothing of the nature that is currently living in there right now breeding, pissing and shiating, sometimes all at once. it's like living in a nature preserve. and if microbiology is your thing head on down to the basement which comes prestocked with at least 1 of every species of fungi.

Nature my ass. i was wondering if the crack addicts are included in the price.


If it weren't arson and an illegal danger to adjacent homes, burning down the structure completely would increase the property's value.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone bought that last year for $700 and turned around and sold it for $9,500. Now that buyer is trying to flip this for 150% gain.

It's worthless. Unless you're going to tear it down and put a mobile home on it, that land is valueless. I'll bet there aren't even proper hookups for a mobile home, which makes it even more of a liability.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a house that sold a couple years ago that was missing the back wall. Contractor tore it out for an extension and the homeowner died around the same time. What family the guy had were out of state and decided to sell as-is. Took forever to sell but someone did buy it.
 
GregInIndy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tedthebellhopp: Pricing is up from $705 in 2020 so even at 25k they'd still be making money.

8/24/2021Price change$25,000 (-16.7%)$14/sqft
Source: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 380x20] DMMLS #634411 Reporta problem
7/28/2021Listed for sale$30,000 (+215.8%)$17/sqft
Source: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 380x20] DMMLS #634411 Reporta problem
4/3/2020Sold$9,500 (+1247.5%)$5/sqft
Source: Public Record Reporta problem
1/31/2020Sold$705
Source: Public Record Reporta problem


Yeah, someone is trying to double their money in a year after having done literally nothing to a derelict beyond buying the property.

This is Des Moines, not San Jose.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I learned anything from Breaking Bad, better check that the Seller signed the Meth Lab Disclosure Form...
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Move it to a lot in southern California and watch the price jump to $250K.


There's no way you could buy that place in any part of coastal California for a price as "low" as $250K.  The land alone would be worth more than that, and the house isn't a total tear-down and could likely be fully rehabbed for another $200K or so investment.

For example, taking a look at the listings in the South Bay (aka Silicon Valley area) of Northern California, I see that the least expensive current listing, in Sunnyvale (probably the crappiest and "cheapest" South Bay town) is this charmer, priced at $1,065,000:

Fark user imageView Full Size


If that farking dump is worth $1 million, then how much would a place like the one in Iowa be worth there with a couple hundred thousand bucks in rehab work invested?  $1.5 million?  More?
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sergeant Angle: Iowa?  Hard Pass.


Not just Iowa. Ames. The very name speaks romance.
 
GregInIndy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: It's worthless. Unless you're going to tear it down and put a mobile home on it, that land is valueless.


Oh it's worse. It costs you $ right out the gate to demolish the structure. To do otherwise presents a liability to you should it become a blight or source of crime or drug activity, etc.

You offer based on what the land is worth, no more. The building is a financial white elephant.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyberluddite: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Move it to a lot in southern California and watch the price jump to $250K.

There's no way you could buy that place in any part of coastal California for a price as "low" as $250K.  The land alone would be worth more than that, and the house isn't a total tear-down and could likely be fully rehabbed for another $200K or so investment.

For example, taking a look at the listings in the South Bay (aka Silicon Valley area) of Northern California, I see that the least expensive current listing, in Sunnyvale (probably the crappiest and "cheapest" South Bay town) is this charmer, priced at $1,065,000:

[Fark user image 850x637]

If that farking dump is worth $1 million, then how much would a place like the one in Iowa be worth there with a couple hundred thousand bucks in rehab work invested?  $1.5 million?  More?


But what about the vampires?

Anyhoo, a quick Google shows there are properties in the $199-399,000 range. They appear to mostly be double wides with a nice porch and carport tacked on but they're out there.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: My mother had remarried a seemingly nice guy. He had the right to remain in the house as long as he took care of it and paid the taxes. He did neither. A very long story short, I had my lawyer evict him.
I had been watching those house flipping shows and thought I wouldn't spend anywhere near what they did on shows like Flipping Vegas (average $25k to 35k) because I would not be putting granite, a fireplace, etc in. The house is small and wasn't going to be worth a ton of money any way. I got 3 bids to totally repair and rehab the house. Roughly $40,000 later, the house was in really nice shape. During the project, I cut the grass every week and did a lot of odd jobs on it to save money (paint, lot clearing, etc). I will never go through that miserable experience again.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Roof looks to be the best part, everything under that?
 
Sarah Jessica Farker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size


Cyberluddite: Sunnyvale


Hey! That's my home town!
 
zippythechimp
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Lived in worse.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Love the water based wall paint over the oil based wall paint.

Well, except for the part that the lead is now exposed.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
$25k doesn't seem to bad to me.

Most derelict homes I toured prior to buying my 1st home were selling closer to $100k

Of course, they weren't in the middle of nowhere.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wow that's cheap.  The cheapest home in my neighborhood is this one.  0.4 acres.  Only $199,000.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
notsurewhy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 576x768]

Cyberluddite: Sunnyvale

Hey! That's my home town!


me too since 84, north sunnyvale sucks but the rest is very nicely run.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Well, not bad for $25,000, but I'd have to live in Iowa, and I already have a $25,000 house in Montana, and mine has a heater.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Looks like it's about to fall over
 
Coronach
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sarah Jessica Farker: [photos.zillowstatic.com image 576x768]

Cyberluddite: Sunnyvale

Hey! That's my home town!


That door/frame is some kind of Eschereque feverdream...
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Assuming there's no major structural issues, that would make a decent fixxer-upper. Though I'd have to see what the rest of the neighborhood was like first.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Is this the room where they found the bodies of the previous owners?
 
LadySusan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I've seen worse neighborhoods, but you have to pull out quite a bit to get houses that are selling for more than 100K. So there's not much room for fixing. A contractor could probably do it and there's some beautiful hardwood and maybe a nice layout.

It's sad. Many, many homeless people and it's hard to pencil out making this house profitable.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: Assuming there's no major structural issues, that would make a decent fixxer-upper. Though I'd have to see what the rest of the neighborhood was like first.


I tried Street View, but all the images are from 2012.
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.