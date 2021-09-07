 Skip to content
 
(WOWK Charleston)   In other news you can steal $2,000 worth of liquor from Walgreens   (wowktv.com) divider line
KungFuJunkie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In WI, we call that a minor accounting error. Liquor from floor to ceiling in every gas station and corner store.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean c'mon how many people named Smith can there be?
 
cefm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
nucal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cefm: [media3.giphy.com image 500x280]


I love that movie
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Walgreens?  That is like 60 bottles of wine that are only really worth $600
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Those who recognize the man pictured below should contact [the police]"

No. Those who recognize the man should contact the man and get invited to whatever party he's holding with tons of Mad Dog or Crown or whatever shiat you get at Walgreens.
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he'd hit the CVS, it would have been $3000, but the same amount of booze.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Absolutely.

I've been in shiatty gas stations in "free" states (MO, il, WI) with bigger liquor selections by SF and product count than *entire* large stores in state store states (VA, UT, PA).
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
None of the Walgreens near me even sell booze. A couple of the gas stations do though.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What $2000 worth of empty alcohol shelves may look like
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

palelizard: If he'd hit the CVS, it would have been $3000, but the same amount of booze.


If he went to an actual liquor store that would have been $600 for the same amount of booze
 
BlackWivesMatter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perfectly able to steal up to $950 worth of booze from Walgreens without fear of arrest in California.   Gotta love those laws.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With helpful pic of what appears to be a man drinking from a bathroom shower faucet?
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*NOW WITH HELPFUL PIC

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This remonds me of a TFD thread idea: From your own knowledge/experience, rank the liquor laws of various states, territories, and countries from least to most free.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: None of the Walgreens near me even sell booze. A couple of the gas stations do though.


Same here.  It must be a Chicago area thing probably due to theft.  I was under the impression that all Walgreens stopped selling liquor at least 15 years ago, but it is obviously localized.  Also I have never heard of a Walgreens gas station but you may be speaking about gas stations in general.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

kkinnison: Walgreens?  That is like 60 bottles of wine that are only really worth $600


Walgreen also sells overpriced scotch.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The 3 near me can easily have that much
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: In WI, we call that a minor accounting error. Liquor from floor to ceiling in every gas station and corner store.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Fireproof: This remonds me of a TFD thread idea: From your own knowledge/experience, rank the liquor laws of various states, territories, and countries from least to most free.


On a work trip the group wanted to get beer to drink at the hotel and stopped at a big box store.

After finding plenty of beer but no cooler section, we asked where the cold beer was.  The employee said it was illegal to sell cold beer there, because people might drink it right after they bought it. farking crazy.  Of course they also sold hard liquor which need not be cold or can have ice in it so farking crazier.

So to answer your question, that place is pretty low on the list.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: The 3 near me can easily have that much


Really?  My newly created theory about Walgreens not selling liquor in the Chicago area is debunked.  The new working theory is that it is not sold in certain stores where it is hard to stop theft.  I am thinking of the one on Harlem and North Avenues.  I am sure you know that one as we both lived in the village kitty-corner from it when they stopped sales.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: Fireproof: This remonds me of a TFD thread idea: From your own knowledge/experience, rank the liquor laws of various states, territories, and countries from least to most free.

On a work trip the group wanted to get beer to drink at the hotel and stopped at a big box store.

After finding plenty of beer but no cooler section, we asked where the cold beer was.  The employee said it was illegal to sell cold beer there, because people might drink it right after they bought it. farking crazy.  Of course they also sold hard liquor which need not be cold or can have ice in it so farking crazier.

So to answer your question, that place is pretty low on the list.


You were in Indiana.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: Fireproof: This remonds me of a TFD thread idea: From your own knowledge/experience, rank the liquor laws of various states, territories, and countries from least to most free.

On a work trip the group wanted to get beer to drink at the hotel and stopped at a big box store.

After finding plenty of beer but no cooler section, we asked where the cold beer was.  The employee said it was illegal to sell cold beer there, because people might drink it right after they bought it. farking crazy.  Of course they also sold hard liquor which need not be cold or can have ice in it so farking crazier.

So to answer your question, that place is pretty low on the list.


I'll probably get shiat on for this but I always keep my beer. soda, bottled water, et al in the bottom of the pantry.
The only 'drinks' I keep cold in the refrigerator are juices and the occasional dairy products to be used in a recipe, like milk or heavy cream.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: drjekel_mrhyde: The 3 near me can easily have that much

Really?  My newly created theory about Walgreens not selling liquor in the Chicago area is debunked.  The new working theory is that it is not sold in certain stores where it is hard to stop theft.  I am thinking of the one on Harlem and North Avenues.  I am sure you know that one as we both lived in the village kitty-corner from it when they stopped sales.


Your working theory is correct.

Walgreens used to not sell alcohol at all (owned by Mormons).

Then they loosened up, and started selling in high demand/low risk markets.  This would've been around 1990.

But the kept not selling in the ghetto because "Mormon values", not "we're gonna get robbed blind".
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh, they got booze at my Walgreen's. They got the Hornito's tequila with the little red plastic sombrero cap. And they got "D" batteries. Buy both and it's like, 48 dollars.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Maybe he's a teacher. Teachers shouldn't have to buy their own supplies.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: drjekel_mrhyde: The 3 near me can easily have that much

Really?  My newly created theory about Walgreens not selling liquor in the Chicago area is debunked.  The new working theory is that it is not sold in certain stores where it is hard to stop theft.  I am thinking of the one on Harlem and North Avenues.  I am sure you know that one as we both lived in the village kitty-corner from it when they stopped sales.


You're wrong and I'm going to tell you why, so get ready...
The correct spelling is catty-corner.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: Fireproof: This remonds me of a TFD thread idea: From your own knowledge/experience, rank the liquor laws of various states, territories, and countries from least to most free.

On a work trip the group wanted to get beer to drink at the hotel and stopped at a big box store.

After finding plenty of beer but no cooler section, we asked where the cold beer was.  The employee said it was illegal to sell cold beer there, because people might drink it right after they bought it. farking crazy.  Of course they also sold hard liquor which need not be cold or can have ice in it so farking crazier.

So to answer your question, that place is pretty low on the list.


Oklahoma? In 2011 when I was there the only chilled beers were like 4 or 5 local craft beers that had to be kept chilled to prevent further fermentation so the devil didn't get in them. They were expensive as fark because they had to have license exceptions to be sold cold.

I buy my booze & 10% ABV margaritas at Walmart here in MO unless I'm looking for rarer stuff. Starting at 6am.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's like 3 bottles of Hennessey XO!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
All the Walgreens around me have a liquor store attached to them
 
Firststepsadoozie
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Stealing liquor is only a small step up in crime after stealing his grandmothers slippers.
 
get real
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: *NOW WITH HELPFUL PIC

[Fark user image image 425x239]


White twin to the black guy two threads up?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Moniker o' Shame: drjekel_mrhyde: The 3 near me can easily have that much

Really?  My newly created theory about Walgreens not selling liquor in the Chicago area is debunked.  The new working theory is that it is not sold in certain stores where it is hard to stop theft.  I am thinking of the one on Harlem and North Avenues.  I am sure you know that one as we both lived in the village kitty-corner from it when they stopped sales.


I don't that Walgreens can even compete with the Binny's down the street.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Robinfro: Bertuccio: Fireproof: This remonds me of a TFD thread idea: From your own knowledge/experience, rank the liquor laws of various states, territories, and countries from least to most free.

On a work trip the group wanted to get beer to drink at the hotel and stopped at a big box store.

After finding plenty of beer but no cooler section, we asked where the cold beer was.  The employee said it was illegal to sell cold beer there, because people might drink it right after they bought it. farking crazy.  Of course they also sold hard liquor which need not be cold or can have ice in it so farking crazier.

So to answer your question, that place is pretty low on the list.

Oklahoma? In 2011 when I was there the only chilled beers were like 4 or 5 local craft beers that had to be kept chilled to prevent further fermentation so the devil didn't get in them. They were expensive as fark because they had to have license exceptions to be sold cold.

I buy my booze & 10% ABV margaritas at Walmart here in MO unless I'm looking for rarer stuff. Starting at 6am.


Strangely enough, Oklahoma now has some really relaxed liquor laws.  Can even get to-go cocktails.
 
