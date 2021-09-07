 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   Covid-19 may finally be defeating that most modern of technologies: fax machines   (bbc.com) divider line
33
    More: Interesting  
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We'll see what the antifaxxers have to say about this.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Banks tend to insist on using fax machines, so I don't know wtf subby is derping about.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fax machines should be outlawed worldwide.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I have heard that the medical industry is about the last one to be using fax machines.

To a lesser extent, you may also see the in law and finance.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

whidbey: Banks tend to insist on using fax machines, so I don't know wtf subby is derping about.


And lawyers. Because they are "harder to forge".

WTF?
 
buster_v
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They still are farking obsessed with only writing in black ink (because photocopiers can't read blue ink, you know) so how could you expect them to be up to date on this?
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: We'll see what the antifaxxers have to say about this.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eagles95
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Fireproof: I have heard that the medical industry is about the last one to be using fax machines.

To a lesser extent, you may also see the in law and finance.


Worked in Medical IT. It's how insurance companies/pharmacies communicate. The best part is that with all the POTS phone lines getting ripped out and going to VOIP you have to get creative in making virtual fax work to a big ass fax/copy/scanner. Usually we used a MagicJack to make it work.

/no longer in medical IT
//THANK FARKING GOD
///still IT though
 
robodog
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

whidbey: Banks tend to insist on using fax machines, so I don't know wtf subby is derping about.


Really? I refinanced a decade ago and I was able to use Acrobat with docusign to handle everything except for the final closing which needed dead tree to go to the local clerk of courts. The last 3 loans I did over the phone other than the final paperwork as well. Other than medical I haven't had to personally deal with a fax machine in a long time, and our law practice has seen such steep dropoff of use that we shut down our fax servers and outsourced it for the little use it gets.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

eagles95: Fireproof: I have heard that the medical industry is about the last one to be using fax machines.

To a lesser extent, you may also see the in law and finance.

Worked in Medical IT. It's how insurance companies/pharmacies communicate. The best part is that with all the POTS phone lines getting ripped out and going to VOIP you have to get creative in making virtual fax work to a big ass fax/copy/scanner. Usually we used a MagicJack to make it work.

/no longer in medical IT
//THANK FARKING GOD
///still IT though


Yeah, those are insane workarounds to get up and running... Not too bad once they're in place, but you usually have a ton of hoops the first time you set one of these up.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Fireproof: I have heard that the medical industry is about the last one to be using fax machines.

To a lesser extent, you may also see the in law and finance.


There are basically some weird things in law, and a natural, "Ok, basically it would take physical access and a great hacker, or a nation state to fake this" when it is received over a "regular" phone system (doesn't matter if its POTS). The number of things you would need to compromise it, intercept it, etc is a long list.

Obviously that is all lost if someone just scans it into a pdf or whatever and presents it as evidence, but that isn't what they do. The person saying they RECEIVED the fax is what matters.

Is it foolproof? no. Is it better than regular email for sensitive stuff or you need to maintain a custody chain until it comes out of a printer? 100x yes. That is why it sticks around. Can you implement better stuff? absolutely, with a shiatload of cost and trying to backfit it into current systems, and more importantly processes that are heavily regulated or governed. Most stuff is moving that way, but it still has a place.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Healthcare providers in the US like to say they hang on to fax machines because HIPAA compliant email is hard, but I'm pretty sure it's a matter of older office managers enjoying the job security that comes with making things artificially difficult.

/also filling out 5 forms with the same info
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: whidbey: Banks tend to insist on using fax machines, so I don't know wtf subby is derping about.

And lawyers. Because they are "harder to forge".

WTF?


Seriously.

Your "unforgeable" fax is no match for Illustrator and/or Photoshop.
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: BourbonMakesItBetter: whidbey: Banks tend to insist on using fax machines, so I don't know wtf subby is derping about.

And lawyers. Because they are "harder to forge".

WTF?

Seriously.

Your "unforgeable" fax is no match for Illustrator and/or Photoshop.


... I've heard.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
My Email s are subject to public inspection.

Fax is a grey area.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
For anyone confused as to why medicine, legal, and financial communications still use fax, it has to do with established caselaw and legal requirements such as HIPAA.

In other words, by continuing to use fax machines, companies insulate themselves from certain lawsuits because decades of cases have specifically given protections to fax based communications that have not been explicitly given to other communication like email.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
BourbonMakesItBetter:

And lawyers. Because they are "harder to forge".

WTF?

Not sure what's confusing about that part. Unless someone has actually tapped your phone line, your fax isn't getting intercepted or altered in any way. Just because it's low tech, it doesn't mean that it is all bad.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

robodog: whidbey: Banks tend to insist on using fax machines, so I don't know wtf subby is derping about.

Really? I refinanced a decade ago and I was able to use Acrobat with docusign to handle everything except for the final closing which needed dead tree to go to the local clerk of courts. The last 3 loans I did over the phone other than the final paperwork as well. Other than medical I haven't had to personally deal with a fax machine in a long time, and our law practice has seen such steep dropoff of use that we shut down our fax servers and outsourced it for the little use it gets.


We refinanced a few months ago. They sent someone to the house to do the paperwork.

I made pancakes, she liked my pancakes, and we spent more time discussing pancakes than we did on 100s of thousands of dollars changing hands.

I asked the question as to, "why did you even have to come out, its a house, it isn't like I'll disappear to Venezuela with it, sure, maybe it heads a bit off in that, well, you are in the house, and you half ass checked our ID, but i mean, how often does that happen"
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

whidbey: Banks tend to insist on using fax machines, so I don't know wtf subby is derping about.


In my experience "e-fax" fixes it for most of the bankers. The legal department tends to be the outdated process/must still use technology that is almost as old as the telegraph sticklers.
 
Screaming Candle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Fireproof: I have heard that the medical industry is about the last one to be using fax machines.

To a lesser extent, you may also see the in law and finance.

There are basically some weird things in law, and a natural, "Ok, basically it would take physical access and a great hacker, or a nation state to fake this" when it is received over a "regular" phone system (doesn't matter if its POTS). The number of things you would need to compromise it, intercept it, etc is a long list.

Obviously that is all lost if someone just scans it into a pdf or whatever and presents it as evidence, but that isn't what they do. The person saying they RECEIVED the fax is what matters.

Is it foolproof? no. Is it better than regular email for sensitive stuff or you need to maintain a custody chain until it comes out of a printer? 100x yes. That is why it sticks around. Can you implement better stuff? absolutely, with a shiatload of cost and trying to backfit it into current systems, and more importantly processes that are heavily regulated or governed. Most stuff is moving that way, but it still has a place.


Bull. You can replay a fax. It's just audio. You can man in the middle faxes - create the thing on paper and then resend. POTS is a mess when it comes to attribution.

Any modern system is more secure than a fax, which has no security built in other than obscurity and has TREMENDOUS downsides. Time for those things to be relegated to the bowels of hell with the buggy whip.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You mean the easily hackable unsecure thing we use to make HIPAA violations?
 
T Baggins
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FTA: "You cannot fight a pandemic using 19th-Century technology."

Ok, zoomer!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nirbo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: Needlessly Complicated: BourbonMakesItBetter: whidbey: Banks tend to insist on using fax machines, so I don't know wtf subby is derping about.

And lawyers. Because they are "harder to forge".

WTF?

Seriously.

Your "unforgeable" fax is no match for Illustrator and/or Photoshop.

... I've heard.


Fax filter? Just hit it with a bag of rocks a few times.

FAXED
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Heliodorus: For anyone confused as to why medicine, legal, and financial communications still use fax, it has to do with established caselaw and legal requirements such as HIPAA.

In other words, by continuing to use fax machines, companies insulate themselves from certain lawsuits because decades of cases have specifically given protections to fax based communications that have not been explicitly given to other communication like email.


99% of the time it's because people assume that, and they're afraid to rock the boat.

If they actually consulted a competent lawyer about it for a minute they'd find out that's bullshiat.

/things you find out when you're married to a lawyer who does IT stuff for a court
 
Nimbull
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"While fax machines allowed users to send documents over long distances, they could also produce large amounts of paper work"

Fark user imageView Full Size


Yep fax machines do produce lots of paper work. Achkually though they use thermal paper nine times out of ten and NOT green bar line printer paper that has printout output looking like it came from some job process run under COBOL.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: BourbonMakesItBetter: whidbey: Banks tend to insist on using fax machines, so I don't know wtf subby is derping about.

And lawyers. Because they are "harder to forge".

WTF?

Seriously.

Your "unforgeable" fax is no match for Illustrator and/or Photoshop.


Your unforgeable fax is useless in court, just like your unforgeable screenshot. If someone wants to challenge it, they can. What matters is the person saying, "Yes, i saw the fax machine spit this out"

Obviously we can do amazing things with digital imagery, and i have no doubt that someone that knows what experts look for can make a good fake, electronically fax it, have it come out of an old fax machine, and it be questionable. But you also get a long chain of logs with all that, some tell tale, "this isn't right".

Basically its trivial to fake an email. Its trivial to spoof an IP, while its trivial to send a fake fax, its actually really hard to not leave tell-tale signs in its wake, regardless of method of transmission.

THIS ASSUMES the receiving point is a traditional fax machine, or system acting as such, and is dependent on telephony communication.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

robodog: whidbey: Banks tend to insist on using fax machines, so I don't know wtf subby is derping about.

Really? I refinanced a decade ago and I was able to use Acrobat with docusign to handle everything except for the final closing which needed dead tree to go to the local clerk of courts. The last 3 loans I did over the phone other than the final paperwork as well. Other than medical I haven't had to personally deal with a fax machine in a long time, and our law practice has seen such steep dropoff of use that we shut down our fax servers and outsourced it for the little use it gets.


Some banks use encrypted e-mail, but many of the bigger banks I deal with are uptight about how they transmit the loan number and they always insist on fax.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

whidbey: Banks tend to insist on using fax machines, so I don't know wtf subby is derping about.


What bank do you do business with that uses fax for anything? Just bought a new house and worked with three different lenders shopping rates and all of them uses digital uploads for everything.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: BourbonMakesItBetter: whidbey: Banks tend to insist on using fax machines, so I don't know wtf subby is derping about.

And lawyers. Because they are "harder to forge".

WTF?

Seriously.

Your "unforgeable" fax is no match for Illustrator and/or Photoshop.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

JessieL: Heliodorus: For anyone confused as to why medicine, legal, and financial communications still use fax, it has to do with established caselaw and legal requirements such as HIPAA.

In other words, by continuing to use fax machines, companies insulate themselves from certain lawsuits because decades of cases have specifically given protections to fax based communications that have not been explicitly given to other communication like email.

99% of the time it's because people assume that, and they're afraid to rock the boat.

If they actually consulted a competent lawyer about it for a minute they'd find out that's bullshiat.

/things you find out when you're married to a lawyer who does IT stuff for a court


It's better for job security to continue doing what has been done for 40 years than to be the person who suggests something new.

And by job security, I mean getting a reputation as "that person" that wants to rock the boat.

/companies are stupid
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 minute ago  

JessieL: Healthcare providers in the US like to say they hang on to fax machines because HIPAA compliant email is hard, but I'm pretty sure it's a matter of older office managers enjoying the job security that comes with making things artificially difficult.

/also filling out 5 forms with the same info


Fax machines are less secure than email.
 
