 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Timbo the redneck cause of death released and it is what you think it is   (yahoo.com) divider line
57
    More: Dumbass, Death, Pickup truck, pickup truck, Timothy Hall, TikTok star Timbo, 18-year-old social media personality, News, late son  
•       •       •

1802 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Sep 2021 at 3:29 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



57 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Figured it would either be covid-19 or hold my beer hey y'all watch this.

Apparently it was the latter.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Forgetting his safe word?
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Lupus?
 
Supadope
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Rotated. It'll get em every time.
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Darwin approves.
 
illegal
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Cause of death (natural selection)
 
Streetwise Hercules
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Neck cancer? It would explain the redness.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Seat belts are a conspiracy by the auto industry.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"The 18-year-old social media personality was driving a pickup truck in a grassy field when it rotated"
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
18 years is a long time to live.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Local girl here managed to get herself killed in a traffic accident she would have survived without a scratch had she been wearing a seat belt. When I commented on Facebook that I hoped this convinced people to buckle up the storm of rage was unbelievable.
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Approves
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
hej
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I assumed alcohol poisoning or cardiac arrest.
 
gwenners
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar: Lupus?


It's never lupus
 
Two16
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Owing to a multitude of safety advances, rollovers are quite survivable if you wear your damn seat belt.
 
tinderfitles
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Honestly I assumed it was a four-wheeler.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Timbo, his truck rotated on the grassy field, his neck broken."
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

gwenners: Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar: Lupus?

It's never lupus


Anorexia?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: 18 years is a long time to live.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Johnson: "The 18-year-old social media personality was driving a pickup truck in a grassy field when it rotated"


Yeah roll, pitch and or yaw.  Hello 3D axes  of rotation.  I'm going with roll.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sadly, there's not a TikTok video of this brain donor's accident. It would probably be really educational.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I got to "accidental mechanical/positional asphyxiation" and thought "auto-erotic"? I got the "auto" part right, at least.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He died as he lived, stupid and attention starved.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Gravity. Inetria. Friction. Mass. Density. Sheer force. Stupidity.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"the TikToker was doing "doughnuts" in his truck"

is that what the kids are calling mechanical/positional asphyxia these days?
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Was he 'Rollin' Coal' at the time?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Positional Asphyxiation...

Translated: He (or his head) was outside the truck when it landed on him.

The video probably exists.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Grassy field aka golf course fairways
 
bughunter
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Rotation?

Usually the risk is in the translation.

Or, more specifically, the sudden cessation thereof.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Richard Freckle: Johnson: "The 18-year-old social media personality was driving a pickup truck in a grassy field when it rotated"

Yeah roll, pitch and or yaw.  Hello 3D axes  of rotation.  I'm going with roll.


buzzzzzt. wrong answer.
We would have accepted "Overturned" or "Flipped" according to the article:

"The truck overturned onto its left side and Hall was pronounced dead at the scene."
"the TikToker was doing "doughnuts" in his truck when the truck flipped over"
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Is it the same thing he died of over a month ago last time we had this story?
 
mercator_psi
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
From TFA: the TikToker was doing "doughnuts" in his truck when the truck flipped over, sending Timothy out the driver's window with the truck landing on top of him.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehobbes
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: Is it the same thing he died of over a month ago last time we had this story?


i guess they decided to tell mom his head didn't pop like a watermelon and instead got wedged where he couldn't breathe...
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: Local girl here managed to get herself killed in a traffic accident she would have survived without a scratch had she been wearing a seat belt. When I commented on Facebook that I hoped this convinced people to buckle up the storm of rage was unbelievable.


It's entirely believable.

People are no longer embarrassed to be firebreathing morons in public.
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

RaceDTruck: Figured it would either be covid-19 or hold my beer hey y'all watch this.

Apparently it was the latter.


Wouldn't redneck mean they held their own beer while doing the stupid life threatening activity. as it is better while chugging a case.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Who?
 
nytmare
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: Seat belts are a conspiracy by the auto industry.


My body my choice! Freedom to choose!
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Skimmed the article. Some guy choked to death on a doughnut while driving his truck?

Very sad.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Influencer, huh?

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Crushed by a truck is a pretty redneck way to go.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The only tragedy is that it didn't happen sooner...
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Getting pinned under your truck because you rolled it doing donuts is not an accident.

You did something stupid, and badly, and didn't bother to use the basic safety device which would have kept you from hurting yourself.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And the world a just a little bit better.

Just need everyone else on tik tok to follow suit.
 
KB202
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar: Lupus?


It's never lupus.
 
thepresence
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: He died as he lived, stupid and attention starved.


And probably richer than you.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ignoramist: Getting pinned under your truck because you rolled it doing donuts is not an accident.


I'm thinking that probably wasn't the outcome he intended or, for someone young and feeling invincible, something he even believed could happen to him.  Someone else, maybe, but not him.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ignoramist: Getting pinned under your truck because you rolled it doing donuts is not an accident.

You did something stupid, and badly, and didn't bother to use the basic safety device which would have kept you from hurting yourself.


It was positional asphyxiation, so he could have died because he was stuck in his seat belt and hanging at an odd angle.

/doesn't mean he's not an idiot
 
browntimmy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I don't use TikTok but anytime I hear about a famous video or famous personality it's always some low effort horseshiat. Like here's some guy listening to Fleetwood Mac, isn't that neat?  How about Timbo doing donuts in his truck, cool huh? Is there anything on there worthwhile? Does it at least have boobs?
 
Displayed 50 of 57 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.