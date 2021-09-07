 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   Thanks to the botched call on last week's tropical storm, New Yorkers can look forward to every storm from now on being labeled 'severe'   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Tropical cyclone, New York City, Weather, Tornado, severe weather, Wind, Lesser amounts, Storm  
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This should be a shiatload easier than whipsawing to SHUT DOWN EVERYTHING every time someone misses a weather prediction.

If the parkway has "River" in its name (Saw Mill, Hutch, etc.) then don't farking drive on it when it's pouring.

Hire more code enforcement people to use their pimp hand on landlords renting illegal basement apartments.

There are a lot of roads we know will flood. Spend a few bucks on gates that can be swung shut across roads when it's too rough to proceed. (Looking at you, 299 west of New Paltz). Or spend a lot later raising the entire roadbed because some Goofus was oblivious to the conditions.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Until people stop taking the severe warnings seriously again and it happens again
 
genner
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The weather guys guessed that Ida would turn east..  Ida decided to go north first.. surprise !
 
wademh
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
"botched call?" Subby is an idiot and deserves to die in a flash flood.
You have an hopelessly ignorant perspective on weather forecasts, a willfully ignorant perspective.
Please park your opinions up your ass.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
