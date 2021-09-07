 Skip to content
 
(ABC News)   Kim Jong Un summoned, which is probably an eighth level Cleric spell of some kind   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck with that.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It will probably be as successful as those Cuban exiles in Miami who sued Castro.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And Lil' Kim's response will be to lob a whatever-dong missile towards Japan, savagely attacking their water...
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Conjure Celestial is 7th level.

FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All I know is that Kim's got really low dexterity and constitution scores.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Japanese government also welcomed the program, viewing Koreans as outsiders, and helped arrange their transport to North Korea. Although barred by the statute of limitations from legally seeking Japanese government responsibility for aiding the program, Kawasaki hopes Japan can help obtain the return of thousands of participants "still waiting to be rescued out of North Korea." "I do think the Japanese government should also take responsibility," she said. Kawasaki's father was among hundreds of thousands of Koreans brought to Japan, many forcibly, to work in mines and factories before and during World War II. Japan colonized the Korean Peninsula in 1910-1945 - a past that still strains relations between Japan and the Koreas.

If Japan itself isn't going to own up to their crimes, North Korea definitely isn't going to dive on that grenade for them.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: All I know is that Kim's got really low dexterity and constitution scores.


His fortitude seems to be off the charts though.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also suing Kim Jong Un are every lesbian stand up comic from the 80's for stealing their fashion and haircuts.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know he's been around for a long time and I know it's been discussed a lot.  However, I still can't get over this guy's hair.

chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: I know he's been around for a long time and I know it's been discussed a lot.  However, I still can't get over this guy's hair.

"I want a haircut that really emphasizes the roundness of my fat pudgy face. I think my starving subjects will really appreciate that."
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: I know he's been around for a long time and I know it's been discussed a lot.  However, I still can't get over this guy's hair.

Whenever I think the US has gotten too authoritarian,
I just remember "at least we don't have a handful of nationally-authorized hairstyles"
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.dndbeyond.com/spells/scho​o​l/abjuration?filter-class=2&filter-sea​rch=&filter-verbal=&filter-somatic=&fi​lter-material=&filter-concentration=&f​ilter-ritual=&filter-sub-class=
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Japanese court has summoned North Korea's leader to face demands for compensation by several ethnic Korean residents of Japan who say they suffered human rights abuses in North Korea after joining a resettlement program there that promised a "paradise on Earth," a lawyer and plaintiff said Tuesday."

Oh - so, morons.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Gonna be sort of tough to collect on that default judgment.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: And Lil' Kim's response will be to lob a whatever-dong missile towards Japan, savagely attacking their water...


The glorious war against the Ocean will continue until Best Korea is victorious!
 
Trevt
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So...ronrey?
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
SomeAmerican
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Level 1, more like.  I mean, what are you going to do with one?

Tell him to stand in front of the attacking goblins and look delicious?
 
Summa cum loudly
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
His saving throw was successful, but he still has only a 4 for Charisma.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
When I hear Fox "news" clain North Korean submarines brought Arizona ballots to Maine, I give up on logic and geography and ask; "but you told us last year Kim J U was in love with Trumpski".....

Why would NK help Democrats if they loved Trumpski?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: A Japanese court has summoned North Korea's leader to face demands for compensation by several ethnic Korean residents of Japan who say they suffered human rights abuses in North Korea after joining a resettlement program there that promised a "paradise on Earth," a lawyer and plaintiff said Tuesday."

Oh - so, morons.


They were capable of defeating the USA, and it's not like the Japanese were very welcoming of Koreans. It probably sounded like a much better deal than staying in Japan.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
of all the things that won't do anything that will do the least.
 
